ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

The Titans and friends deal with Beast Boy's brutal shooting in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3 preview

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Even DC superheroes aren't immune to gun violence these days.

Over in Batman, new writer Chip Zdarsky is having Tim Drake-Robin make a quick recovery from having been shot in the neck in Batman #125, Zdarsky's debut issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nimZB_0gy3Y9Aj00

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3 cover (Image credit: DC)

But over in issue #3 of the newly-renamed Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths , Gar Logan, AKA Beast Boy isn't recovering as fast or perhaps as permanently.

Shot in the face by Deathstroke (who seems under the corruptive influence of Pariah using the Great Darkness) in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #1, Gar is going to live according to the DCU's resident physician/superhero Mr. Terrific, but the damage done might be more than physical.

And that seems to be the overarching Dark Crisis ... on Infinite Earths theme.

Gar's Titans family Donna, Roy, Starfire, Cyborg, and Raven, and other younger DC heroes like all three Batgirls, Red Hood, and the Signal gather in the hall of the hospital while Nightwing stands vigil over Gar, and deal with the aftermath of Deathstroke's attack on Titans Tower and Beast Boy's brutal shooting.

The message by series writer Joshua Williamson seems clear - the stakes are different when the younger heroes don't have the Justice League to bail them out of the really tough spots.

Check out a few pages from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3, including a subtle callback to Beast Boy's Doom Patrol days, and if you look really close, the first - albeit brief - appearance of the new character Red Canary.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6MnD_0gy3Y9Aj00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RSeQ_0gy3Y9Aj00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgXea_0gy3Y9Aj00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG9qG_0gy3Y9Aj00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yM8kj_0gy3Y9Aj00

(Image credit: DC)

How will Dark Crisis rank amongst every DC Crisis event ever ?

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ director reveals which sidekicks almost made the cut

DC League of Super-Pets might be the new hotness when it comes to superheroic animal sidekicks, but pets are no stranger to the DC Comics continuities. The stars of League of Super-Pets, Krypto, and Ace have been around since 1955, and nearly every old-school DC Golden and Silver age hero had their own animal sidekick for at least a little while, with director Jared Stern recently revealing why certain pets didn’t make the leap to the big screen.
PETS
ComicBook

DC Teases Death of Superman Sequel

The foundational comic book event, The Death of Superman, seems to be getting a reboot in some way. DC Comics took to social media this afternoon to make a cryptic post, using the trademark bloody-version of Superman's "S" shield that first debuted with the event. This image came captioned with a one word message, "Tomorrow." Only one other clue about this impending announcement popped up at the time with Superman series writer Tom Taylor replying with the "👀" emoji, something the DC Comics account itself did as well. Let's dive into the potentials for what this announcement could be below.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beast Boy#Titans Tower#Dcu#Starfire#Cyborg#Signal#The Justice League
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
BET

Dwayne Johnson Debuts New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer In Comic-Con Surprise

Dwayne Johnson transformed into Black Adam for Comic-Con and caught everyone’s attention in the process. Making a surprise grand entrance at the popular San Diego convention, The Rock rose from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume, and as he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed into the space.
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Refused to Include Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder's Justice League

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max last year was considered a huge triumph as it gave us Zack Snyder's true version of Justice League and redemption for the director after he was removed from the theatrical cut months prior to its release. However, as it turns out, the making of the "Snyder Cut" had some behind-the-scenes drama including the fate of one of the characters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
IGN

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Draws Boos For His Superman Response At Comic-Con

One of the hot topics among DC fans heading into San Diego Comic-Con was whether Henry Cavill would make a surprise appearance to announce that he would be reprising his role as Superman. Those hopes were dashed when he failed to turn up at today's Warner Bros. panel, leading to the speculation that someone else might don the famous cape.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IndieWire

‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi: Warner Bros. Has ‘More Faith’ in the Franchise After ‘Untested’ Superhero Success

Shazam believes he can fly, and lead actor Zachary Levi more than believes in the franchise potential for the lesser-known DC superhero. The “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the sequel film, in theaters December 21, had “more time and more budget” than its 2019 predecessor in part due to the “untested” waters of focusing on a tween boy who gains superpowers and is transformed into an adult, no spider bite or Krypton origin story included.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Greatest ‘Batman’ comics of all-time

Who is the most popular comic book hero of all-time?. The most frequent answers are Superman, Batman, and Spider-Man. Sometimes we even hear Wolverine. Most countdowns would usually round out a top 10 with the Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Black Panther, and sometimes Captain Marvel. The one...
COMICS
GamesRadar

Final Fantasy 14 player beats raid on highest difficulty using a dance mat

A Final Fantasy 14 player has cleared a Savage-tier Raid with nothing but a dance mat. Over the past weekend, the hit tweet just below was published by Final Fantasy 14 streamer BiggMilky, showing them taking on and clearing the Asphodelos: The First Circle Raid in Savage-tier difficulty by simply using a dance mat to move around the arena and deftly avoid deadly attacks.
THEATER & DANCE
aiptcomics

‘The Death of Superman’ gets deluxe edition with extras

DC Comics has announced The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. The 328-page collection is already available to preorder via comic shops or bookstores and features a new introduction by Dan Jurgens and other extras. It’ll be available on December 6th. That’s not all. Check out the awesome...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: Killing Time #6

All hell breaks lose as a gang war in Gotham erupts over the mysterious artifact stolen by Catwoman and the Riddler! Blood will be shed, lives be lost, and a shocking ending will leave your head spinning!. Batman: Killing Time #6. Writer: Tom King. Artist: David Marquez. Colors: Alejandro Sánchez...
COMICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy