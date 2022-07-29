ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Could Bombers pull off Shohei Ohtani blockbuster?

So, you’re disillusioned with the Yankees‘ Juan Soto pursuit and worried about giving up too much of your top-end talent? Understandable. That’s a hefty price to pay for one player who can only do so much in four at-bats per night. What about paying a similar price for a guy who gets four at-bats a night, then pivots to throwing six shutout innings the next day?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets

Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Hosting Veteran Running Back For Workout

Saquon Barkley is undoubtedly the top option at running back for the New York Giants, but they could use more depth at the position. With that said, the Giants hosted veteran running back Devontae Booker for a tryout this Friday. Booker was actually on the Giants last season, rushing for...
NFL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia

Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

New York Mets News: Injury updates, deadline targets, more

After a week that consisted of two days off, the New York Mets are getting set for a weekend series with their division opponent, the Miami Marlins. The Mets enter this series with a 61-37 record, a three-game winning streak, and a three-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. It will be important to build on the recent momentum created against the Marlins, who are five games under .500.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup

Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list

Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Getting second opinion

Story (hand) will get a second opinion on his injury in the coming days, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The Red Sox don't think Story is dealing with any structural issues in his right hand, but he's still feeling discomfort and will be further evaluated as a result. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since mid-July, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Quality start against Yankees

Bubic didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six. Homers by Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge accounted for all the damage off Bubic, but he still delivered his third straight quality start and fourth in his last eight outings. The southpaw's numbers on the season remain rough, but since rejoining the Royals' rotation at the beginning of June, Bubic has a 3.84 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 51:28 K:BB through 61 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings

Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
HOUSTON, TX

