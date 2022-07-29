Wilson has been up and down early in training camp, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports. Wilson completed 10 of 13 passes during 11-on-11 drills, but he threw two interceptions to go with his trio of touchdown passes in the session. Two of the three touchdowns were caught by Corey Davis, and the third went to rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson. Interceptions were an issue for Wilson early in his rookie season, but he didn't throw one over his final five starts after tossing 11 in his first eight. Taking care of the football will be a key part of Wilson's development in his second NFL season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO