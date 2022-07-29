www.cbssports.com
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
Popculture
The Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Be Better Than Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. And while the soon-to-be 45-year-old is playing at a high level, he will retire soon, which means NFL experts and fans will look for the next quarterback who can have the same success or be better than Brady.
CBS Sports
Ryan Jensen injury: Five options for the Buccaneers to replace their center, headlined by Robert Hainsey
It unfortunately did not take us long to see the first serious injury of the 2022 training camp season, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down with a scary knee injury on Thursday. While nothing is official just yet, NFL Network reports that the fear is that he suffered a season-ending injury.
Yardbarker
'More Snaps!' Cowboys Camp VIDEO VISIT: Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1
OXNARD, Calif. - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch doesn't think it's all that complicated. Want a better LVE? Give more snaps to LVE. "That's exactly it,'' Vander Esch tells CowboysSI.com in our 1-on-1 training camp Video Visit, as you can see above. The former first-round selection by the Cowboys...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
CBS Sports
Steelers QB update: Mitch Trubisky remains in front, but it's time to start taking Mason Rudolph seriously
At the start of training camp, Mike Tomlin said that he and the Steelers' coaching staff would not micromanage the competition at quarterback. Pittsburgh's head coach said that knowing full well that that would be exactly what the media -- and therefore fans of the team -- would and will continue to do over the course of the summer.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Inconsistent start to camp
Wilson has been up and down early in training camp, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports. Wilson completed 10 of 13 passes during 11-on-11 drills, but he threw two interceptions to go with his trio of touchdown passes in the session. Two of the three touchdowns were caught by Corey Davis, and the third went to rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson. Interceptions were an issue for Wilson early in his rookie season, but he didn't throw one over his final five starts after tossing 11 in his first eight. Taking care of the football will be a key part of Wilson's development in his second NFL season.
Buffalo Bills schedule: Preseason opens against the Colts
Buffalo Bills schedule: Week 1 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 13 Colts 4:00 PM WIVB, WROC
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson suspended six games: NFL makes recommendation on Browns QB over personal conduct policy
Months after trading six draft picks and committing a fully guaranteed $230 million to land Deshaun Watson from the Texans, the Browns have lost their star quarterback for the first six games of the 2022 season, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined Monday that Watson should be suspended for six weeks after hearing testimony regarding the former Pro Bowler's alleged off-field conduct. The QB this offseason faced civil lawsuits from 24 different women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.
Yardbarker
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
Major Deshaun Watson update with Cleveland Browns quarterback handed NFL ban
DESHAUN WATSON has been banned from playing in the NFL for six games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback discovered his fate after a number of sexual assault allegations and lawsuits against him. NFL Network's Mike Garofolo said an announcement was imminent on Monday morning. Speaking on Good Morning Football, the NFL...
CBS Sports
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Tyreek Hill’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Does Tyreek Hill’s move to the Miami Dolphins pull down his fantasy value? For the first time in five years, Tyreek Hill begins his sixth season in the NFL with a new team and a new quarterback. Keep in mind that earlier this year, Hill was dealt to the Miami Dolphins. The switch from Patrick […] The post Tyreek Hill’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Back from injured list
Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Perez was given an eight-week recovery timeline after undergoing surgery to repair the UCL in his left thumb June 24, but he'll instead rejoin the active roster after spending only five weeks on the IL. The 32-year-old appeared in three games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this week, and he apparently showed enough to gain full clearance. Perez will bat third as the designated hitter in his first game back with the Royals.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia
Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Playing time drops
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The 24-year-old has operated as Miami's starting center fielder all season, but J.J. Bleday is making his sixth straight start in center Friday. Sanchez has an .838 OPS through the first seven games of the second half, but overall he's struggled this season with a .207/.272/.396 slash line. He should continue to see some playing time in left field -- especially while Jorge Soler (back) and Jon Berti (groin) are on the IL -- though it appears Sanchez's time as an everyday starter is now in the rearview mirror, at least for the time being.
fantasypros.com
Jamal Adams seeks second opinion on hand injury
Seahawks S/LB Jamal Adams is seeking a second opinion on a hand injury that has left him sidelined for training camp, per Mike Dugar. (Mike Dugar on Twitter) Adams has dealt with broken fingers in the past, and this current injury is on the same hand as those past ones, according to coach Pete Carrol. He is without a timeline for his return, and it is possible he misses extended time this pre-season. This situation could have notable implications for Seattle's defense and team as a whole, depending on the severity of his injury.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
CBS Sports
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet
Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
