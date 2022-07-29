Not yet history -back to the baseball diamond

news-ridgecrest.com
Related
Tehechapi News
Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans
After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Deadlines near for parade, 5K and car show
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are busy putting the final touches on plans for the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Three days of fun will kick off on Friday, Aug. 19. This is the first festival under the leadership of new chamber President Jeanette Pauer....
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Unperturbed by close proximity
Marsha Farrington took this photo in Stallion Springs recently of a big American Elk bull. “I live on Grouse Drive, and this bull elk was about five feet away from me,” Marsha explained. “Of course, I was on the porch at the time! He just kind of looked at me, and slowly sauntered away. . .”
Laist.com
Criminal Charges Filed Against Real Estate Company At Center Of LAist Studio's 'California City' Podcast
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. In my podcast California City, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Kern County
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., has issued a flash flood warning for east central Kern County until 2:45 p.m. Monday. The area includes Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Jawbone Canyon and Water Canyon, according to NWS. At 12:46 p.m., doppler radars detected thunderstorms producing heavy...
Mesa Fire breaks out near Lake Isabella
A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon just four to five miles east of Bodfish along Erskine Creek Road at Willow Gultch.
17 arrested during probation check operation in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, 30 law enforcement officers with various agencies conducted a probation check operation in Ridgecrest that led to 17 arrests, according to a social media post. On July 24, officers with the RPD, Kern County Probation Department, Delano Police Department and Kern County District Attorney’s Office conducted a compliance […]
Ring video captured assaults in Tehachapi baby death case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Martinez claimed she had her 3-month-old with her when three men attacked her outside a liquor store, according to newly-released sheriff’s reports. She said she drove home and left the baby with her boyfriend, Mister Bailey, then went to a hospital. While there she got a call from Bailey: the […]
Comments / 0