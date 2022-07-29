schedule.rfdcc.com
Unofficial Results from Semifinals 1 at Cheyenne Frontier Days
The following are unofficial results from Semifinals 1 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Friday, July 29. Payoff subject to change. Bareback: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 86 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Pow Wow Nation, $3,163. 2, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $2,396. 3, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 84.5, $1,725. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84, $1,150.
After Two Decades of Trying, Durfey will Rope on Championship Sunday at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Former world champion Tyson Durfey has been competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) for 20 years, but until he won Semifinals 2 on Saturday, he had never qualified for Championship Sunday. A sellout crowd watched the roper from Brock, Texas, win the tie-down roping with a time of 10.7 seconds....
Champions Crowned at 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days
The 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (CFD) crowned a mixture of repeat and new champions on Sunday, July 31. Fourteen individuals left Frontier Park with coveted titles from America’s biggest outdoor western celebration known as the “Daddy of ‘em All.”. Clay Tryan and Jade Corkill, the final...
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
'Something's gotta give.' Relentless heat and worsening drought conditions are devastating Texas cattle ranchers
It's a hot July day and a horse rolls around in a patch of dust on Wade Maierhofer's farm in central Texas. A year ago, that same sandy spot was buried under 8 feet of water -- a drinking pond for the rancher's cattle in normal times.
Wyoming Hunter Wins Coveted Bison Tag, Says She’ll Donate it to a Disabled Veteran
For the third year in a row, Governor Mark Gordon has helped raise money for wildlife conservation by raffling off a bison hunting tag to one lucky Wyoming resident. The winner of the 2022 Wild Bison Raffle was Norma Winder, but the 71-year-old woman made a surprising announcement when her name was called on June 23. She said she would give it away to a female disabled veteran, the Cowboy State Daily reports.
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin’s border with Minnesota. The judge set bond at $1 million cash for Miu, who appeared at the hearing by video. The family of the teen who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota. He would have been a senior at Stillwater High School this fall.
Drought-stricken rancher: "It's kind of like farming in the desert"
A relentless heat wave is piling on the difficulties faced by ranchers and farmers who've endured up to two years of drought in the Western U.S., causing some to sell off cattle at an increasingly rapid pace. Severe drought last year forced 40% of farmers to liquidate a portion of...
