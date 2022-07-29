A journey up Mt. Kilimanjaro for Tucker County’s Karen Goff

www.wdtv.com
WDTV
United Way hosts annual ‘Paddle 4 a Cause’ at Maple Lake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties visited Maple Lake Saturday morning. Participants raced paddle boats for 20 different partnering agencies to help raise money. Some just sat back, socialized, and ate food. There were also trophies for the fastest time, epic sink, and best...
West Virginia Chefs head to Kentucky with vans full of water and non-perishables
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Cooks representatives Chef Matt Welsch of the Vagabond Kitchen in Wheeling and Chef Marion Ohlinger from Hill & Hollow in Morgantown are heading South to help out our Appalachian neighbors in Kentucky with much-needed bottled water and non-perishables. “We can only stay a couple of days, but when so […]
West Milford holds 2nd Annual Old Mill Festival
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Old Mill Festival was held between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday at the West Milford Municipal Building and Community Center. This is the second year of the festival, but it is now named the “Old Mill Festival,” which the community is planning to have annually. Last year […]
Metro News
Applications being accepted for Bridgeport deer hunt
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Officials are now processing applications for the 2022 Urban Deer Hunt in Bridgeport. Hunters that have participated in the last five years can pick up an application at the police department and will not be required to attend Urban Deer Hunt meetings. Potential hunters are required...
Metro News
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
WDTV
Billy Joe Mays
Billy Joe Mays, 93, of Worthington, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 6, 1929, in Fairmont; a son of the late Paul and Gertrude (Ford) Mays. Billy proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a police officer for Baltimore, Maryland. Billy retired after 18 years as the Chief of Police for Berlin, Maryland. Billy is survived by his daughters, Jean Elizabeth Mays of Fairmont, Debra Hutton of Pennsylvania, Sharon Leo and her husband, Michael, of Pennsylvania, and Cynthia Horan of Maryland; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Catherine Mays; his brothers, Jimmy Mays, and Lindy Mays. The family would like to Thank his granddaughter, Ashley Holmes and Dale Estle, his nephew, Jimmy Mays and his daughter, Sharon Leo for helping take care of Billy. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on August 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with pastor Jerry Bush, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the Joint Base Andrews Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Chestnut Brew Works moving to Westover bridge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Thursday, Chestnut Brew Works owner Bill Rittenour posted on Instagram that the brewery will be moving to a new location in Westover. The new location, marked on the map below, will have more parking, a kitchen and food menu, patio seating overlooking the Monongahela river, and three new brewing tanks […]
Longtime activist to local head United Way’s next campaign
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (UWHDC) Friday announced it has teamed up with “ultimate advocate” Wayne Worth. The UWHDC said in a press release Worth will be its 2023 Campaign Chair, and that together, it hopes to raise $780,000 to support its 20 partner agencies as well as […]
WDTV
Anna Nolan Burgess Thomas
Anna Nolan Burgess Thomas, 98, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 31, 1924, a daughter of the late James and Ida Domico Burgess. She lived in Arizona for many years before returning to West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Thomas; four brothers, Harry Burgess, William Burgess, Jimmy Burgess, and Frank Burgess; three sisters, Lena Batten, Mary Bosley, and Regina Ball; and her niece, Mildred Batten. Mrs. Thomas is survived by her niece, Ida Grotie of Clarksburg, nephew, Ronald Hall and wife Sharon of Bridgeport; and great-nephew, Ronald Rhoades and wife Misty of Fairmont. Mrs. Thomas was a sales associate in the men’s department with J. C. Penney. She was a good-hearted person and will be missed by her family and friends. There will be a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg, on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Clinton Allan Bennett
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clinton Allan Bennett, 46, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. Clinton was born Friday, July 16, 1976, in Elkins, a son of Jeffrey Allan Bennett and wife, Patricia of Dailey, and Glendine Betty Taylor Stalnaker of Huttonsville.Left to cherish Clinton’s memory is his longtime girlfriend, Sarah Lehman of Elkins, two children, Adryana Young of Morgantown and Corinne Bennett of Elkins, eight siblings, Jeffrey Bennett and wife, Danielle, of Huttonsville, Anthony Chandler and companion, Ashley Davis, of Elkins, William Chandler and companion, Sacha Pritt, of Valley Bend, Stephanie Miller of Elkins, Cheryl Studer and husband, Tim, of Elkins, Michael Stalnaker and wife, Isabelle, of Clarksburg, and Robert Stalnaker and wife, Angie, of North Carolina, and Tawnya Gum and husband, Scott, of Valley Bend, eleven nieces and nephews, Nyla, Eryn, Ivy, Everly, Sully, Camron, Chance, Cuyler, Layla, Bricen, Arena, Elliot, and Donovan, grandmother, Maureen Miller of Elkins, his “in-laws”, Teri Staton and husband, Ralph, and Kenny Lehman wife, Sonja, two brothers-in-law, Micah Lehman and Phil Lehman, and two sisters-in-law, Amanda Lehman and Jay Waychoff, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and fur babies, Archie and Xena. Preceding Clinton in death were his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Jean Taylor, his paternal grandparents, Max and Opal Bennett and father, James Stalnaker.Clinton was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 1994 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Glenville State. He worked as an outreach coordinator for Home Base, Inc. He was an avid photographer who enjoyed capturing memories. He was quite the pin collector and baseball cards. Music was a big part of his life and listening to it is where he spent much of his time. He also loved spending time with family and friends, and they will miss him dearly.Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home Monday, August 1, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm, the funeral hour. Pastor Frank Stanley and Pastor Dave Powell will officiate. Clinton’s request for cremation will then be honored .The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Clinton Allan Bennett. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
Motorcycle group honors fallen Tucker County officer
A group of motorcycle riders honoring the men and women who have gone beyond the call of duty rode into Tucker County Friday afternoon.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WDTV
Black Bears defeat Frederick Keys 14-9 on Bark at the Park night
MORGANTWON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Frederick Keys 14-9 in a contest that was explosive offensively. Both teams combined for 24 hits, but the Black Bears came out on top thanks to multiple multi-run innings. Meanwhile, fans brought their dogs for Bark at the Park...
WDTV
Gwynne Gorden Furr
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gwynne Gorden Furr, 74, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Thursday, July 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice following a courageous battle with cancer. Gwynne was born Thursday, April 29, 1948, in Cassity, a son of the late Gorden Dayton “Shorty” Furr and Stacie Dove Chewning Furr. On October 1, 1972, he married his beautiful wife, the former Evelyn Faye Tenney who preceded him in death on May 6, 2005. They had celebrated thirty-two years of marriage. Left to cherish his memory are two children, Lisa McLaughlin and husband James, and Eric Furr and wife Tiffany, beloved grandchildren, Jayden and Brodie Bennett, all of Arbovale, and his loving fiancé, Joyce Jenkins of Mill Creek who had been by his side for the past fifteen years. Gwynne was a graduate of Elkins High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and had been stationed in Fort Bragg. He had been employed for many years at Howes Leather Company and then worked for Inter-State Hardwoods Company until his retirement in 2016.Preceding him in death was one brother, Arlie Chewning. Gwynne enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing pool. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 11 am until Noon, the funeral hour. Rev. Carl Greathouse will officiate and interment will take place in Mount Olive Cemetery in Hemlock. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Gwynne Gorden Furr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
Pets celebrate at ice cream social
Editor’s Note: WBOY 12 News has updated this story to correct the date and time of the Dog Paint Party event. CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pet Supplies Plus held an ice cream social between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday at its Clarksburg location. The ice cream party was an addition to the introduction […]
WVNews
One transported after accident near the Lowe's on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One patient was transported by ground for their injuries following a two-vehicle accident Friday aftternoon on Emily Drive, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck was reported to Harrison/Taylor 911 just before 2 p.m. and occurred near Lowe's.
2 Lifetime Network movies being filmed in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Lifetime Network movies are being filmed in Marion County. At Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, the commissioners approved giving $10,000 for the two new productions in Marion County. The films will be produced by Fairmont native Bob Tinnell who also produced and directed the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” movie in Marion […]
WDTV
Lost service dog reunited with owner after nine weeks
UNIONTOWN, PA (WDTV) - On Wednesday night, Bridget Spangler received a text around 10 p.m that said someone had finally caught her seizure alert support dog, Heidi, after being lost for nine weeks. Heidi ran away after being in a car accident just over the West Virginia border near Cheat...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Fairmont next month
The West Virginia State Police Friday announced in a press release that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Fairmont in early August.
