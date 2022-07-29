ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Together Credit Union welcomes Nikia Montgomery as DEI ambassador

By The St. Louis American Staff
St. Louis American
 2 days ago
The Associated Press

DeVry University Helps Address Transfer Credit Challenge with Seamless Pathway for Community College Students

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- A student’s decision to transfer from one school to another is one filled with both anticipation about pursuing their education and frustration with the credit transfer process. According to the latest report from U.S. Government Accountability Office1, transfer students lose, on average, 43 percent of their credits, costing them more time and money to complete their post-secondary education.
