IWV Water Board questions GA’s recommendation to give staff authority to issue well permits

Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Kern County falls even further behind as assessed property valuations take significant hit
Kern County, a vital region of the Golden State that has served California residents and businesses for decades, continues to face hurdles unlike any other county across the state. Kern’s longstanding commitment to feed and fuel not just California, but the nation, has been quickly forgotten by those making policy in Sacramento.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
theshafterpress.com
Construction begins on new bus stop
The Shafter City Council approved a portion of the James Street project that will see the Regional Transit Bus Stop relocated from the corner of the City Hall location to Stringham Park, right off of James Street. The project is made possible by cooperation between the City of Shafter and...
wascotrib.com
SPD welcomes new addition to the force
The Shafter Police Department welcomed a new addition recently, with the swearing-in of Officer Mallory Serjeant. Serjeant has over 10 years experience in law enforcement, starting her career as a detentions deputy with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. Officer Serjeant was officially welcomed by the City Council at a recent...
Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,264 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 269,826 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 254,207 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,022 negative COVID-19 tests and 269,826 positive tests, while […]
Flash flood warnings issued for areas of Kern County
The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued Flash Flood Warnings for areas of Kern County including Tehachapi and areas of Northeastern Kern for Monday.
Gas prices continue to decline in California, nationwide
Gas prices have been dropping steadily for more than a month now. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of unleaded is now $4.22.
Bakersfield Californian
Local hospice provider struggling with ongoing shortage of volunteers
The COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns and restrictions that came with it were responsible for disruptions across a wide array of business and industry. For Bristol Hospice in Bakersfield, the crisis has been especially severe in its volunteer program, made up of selfless individuals who are committed to spending quality time with hospice patients in their homes and care centers.
Bakersfield Californian
Albany Park, other Delano Union schools head back to class
The Delano Union School District welcomed students back to class Monday for the start of the 2022-23 school year. At Albany Park Elementary School, Principal Karina Oropeza-Gonzalez greeted students as they left their rides and entered an archway of balloons set up to mark the occasion.
Bakersfield Californian
Panama-Buena Vista offering universal transitional kindergarten
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is the second largest primary school district in Bakersfield, and the third largest school district in Kern County. Established in 1875 with 11 students in makeshift lean-to structures at various locations, PBVUSD now serves more than 18,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades. The number is anticipated to rise with the State of California’s expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.
Bakersfield Californian
Myriad problems persist in dealing with overdose deaths
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in October 2017. Despite billions of dollars spent on research, outreach and treatment in the nearly five years since, Kern and counties throughout the nation are still being ravaged by rising addiction rates and opioids that seem to have grown more lethal in that span.
Multiple road closures in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several roads in Kern County are scheduled to be closed for geotechnical exploration from Aug. 1 through 5 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Authority says, the work being conducted is to explore geologic and hydrogeologic conditions in proximity to the high-speed rail alignment. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Kern County Museum: 16 acres of Kern's rich history await
Perhaps the greatest education one can receive in Kern’s rich history in one place is on 16 acres at the Kern County Museum and its Pioneer Village on Chester Avenue. Founded in 1941, it opened in the Kern County Chamber of Commerce building in 1945. The 1868 Barnes family log house was added to the then-county fairgrounds property adjacent to the chamber building, and by the early 1950s, the museum morphed into an educational facility and community cultural center, luring tourists from near and far.
wascotrib.com
WHS grad competes for state title
Addison Tatum is a 22-year-old student born and raised in Wasco. On July 13, she won the 2023 Kern County Miss United States Agriculture title, which made her eligible to compete at the state level next year in January. If she wins this, she will go on to represent the state at the national pageant.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Affordable housing developing in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new affordable housing development in East Bakersfield. Pioneer Cottages was developed by Golden Empire Affordable Housing and the Kern County Housing Authority, according to a news release from Golden Empire Affordable Housing Inc. The Housing Inc. says the development, located on Pioneer […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern sees 21 days of triple digit heat as thunderstorms ease
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday saw more thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain over the higher elevations. Heading into the start of our week, we'll see less storms and more heat. Monday marks 21 days of triple digit heat in the Valley. That streak may come to an end...
Firefighters stop forward progress on Mesa Fire, 222 acres burned
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire officials said firefighters have stopped forward progress on a wildfire that broke out Saturday south of Isabella Lake. County and federal firefighting crews were called to the area of Erskine Creek Road and Willow Gulch, southeast of Lake Isabella at around 4 p.m. for a report of a fire, named […]
Body of swimmer pulled from Kern River at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man reported to have gone missing in the Kern River on Saturday was recovered at Hart Park, the Kern County Park Rangers chief said. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk roads at the river at Hart Park for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. […]
