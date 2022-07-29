IWV Water Board questions GA’s recommendation to give staff authority to issue well permits

Perhaps the greatest education one can receive in Kern’s rich history in one place is on 16 acres at the Kern County Museum and its Pioneer Village on Chester Avenue. Founded in 1941, it opened in the Kern County Chamber of Commerce building in 1945. The 1868 Barnes family log house was added to the then-county fairgrounds property adjacent to the chamber building, and by the early 1950s, the museum morphed into an educational facility and community cultural center, luring tourists from near and far.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO