Outdoor burn ban lifted in Todd County

Governor Andy Beshear wasn’t in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon just to announce the large investment coming from Ascend Elements and into Commerce Park II. Following an early-morning toy-drive stop by his wife and First Lady, Britainy, at Princeton Country Club and a lunch layover at the Mayfield Rotary Club, Beshear also brought confirming news already reported by his office — toting checks of $2.03 million for the Christian County Water District and its Water System Extension Project, and of $107,000 for the rubber-modified repaving of Witty Lane.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO