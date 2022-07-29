ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

Outdoor burn ban lifted in Todd County

By Adam May
lite987whop.com
 4 days ago
lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Beshear Brings Christian County Water District & Witty Lane Checks

Governor Andy Beshear wasn’t in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon just to announce the large investment coming from Ascend Elements and into Commerce Park II. Following an early-morning toy-drive stop by his wife and First Lady, Britainy, at Princeton Country Club and a lunch layover at the Mayfield Rotary Club, Beshear also brought confirming news already reported by his office — toting checks of $2.03 million for the Christian County Water District and its Water System Extension Project, and of $107,000 for the rubber-modified repaving of Witty Lane.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital

Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Downed Trees And Power Outages Reported In Christian-Trigg Counties

Downed trees and power lines in Christian, Trigg and Todd Counties are resulting in some power outages after a round of strong thunderstorms moved through the southern Pennyrile early Tuesday morning. The Christian County ECC says Madisonville Road was closed Tuesday morning after a tree and some power lines fell...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, KY
Todd County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wkdzradio.com

Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz

After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County

Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Todd County Dispatch
yoursportsedge.com

Harrison Leaves Trigg XC for Stewart County

With the start of the cross country season less than a month away, Ken Harrison has left the Trigg County program to become the cross country coach at Stewart County, Tennessee. Harrison called it the right move at the time, adding he lives just 16 miles from the Dover school.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
14news.com

Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple drug charges after Lyon County standoff

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Sunday after authorities said the pair barricaded themselves inside their home to avoid his arrest. Deputies went to a home on Dryden Creek Road to execute arrest warrants on 40-year old Alan M. Pettus of Mortons Gap. They said...
LYON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY

GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Trial postponed for former FUMC pastor, daycare director

Trial was postponed Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the former First United Methodist Church pastor and daycare director facing child abuse charges. Attorney Bill Deatherage represents former pastor Paige Williams and has filed a motion to disqualify Judge John Atkins from presiding over the trial, which was set to begin Monday. Judge Atkins contacted Chief Justice John Minton, who told him he did not intend to have a hearing on the motion and would instead let the local court decide.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Ascend Elements to locate in Hopkinsville, create 250 jobs

Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky Monday afternoon, and made a stop in Hopkinsville to announce that Ascend Elements is coming to Hopkinsville with a $310 million investment that will create 250 new jobs. Ascened Elements Inc. is a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy