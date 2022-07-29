Outdoor burn ban lifted in Todd County

lite987whop.com
Related
wkdzradio.com
Beshear Brings Christian County Water District & Witty Lane Checks
Governor Andy Beshear wasn’t in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon just to announce the large investment coming from Ascend Elements and into Commerce Park II. Following an early-morning toy-drive stop by his wife and First Lady, Britainy, at Princeton Country Club and a lunch layover at the Mayfield Rotary Club, Beshear also brought confirming news already reported by his office — toting checks of $2.03 million for the Christian County Water District and its Water System Extension Project, and of $107,000 for the rubber-modified repaving of Witty Lane.
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Downed Trees And Power Outages Reported In Christian-Trigg Counties
Downed trees and power lines in Christian, Trigg and Todd Counties are resulting in some power outages after a round of strong thunderstorms moved through the southern Pennyrile early Tuesday morning. The Christian County ECC says Madisonville Road was closed Tuesday morning after a tree and some power lines fell...
Councilwoman working to repeal law impacting fortune tellers in Clarksville
No cursing, spitting, or even throwing snowballs at trees. Those are real laws on the books over in Clarksville. But one involving fortune tellers caught the eye of a city councilwoman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Two firefighters injured battling house fire in Montgomery County
EAST MONTGOMERY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after they battled a house fire in East Montgomery. The fire was reported on July 30 around 11:15 a.m. Personnel from Rescue Squad stations 17, 18 and 19 all responded to Marrast Drive. The Montgomery...
whopam.com
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
wkdzradio.com
Helping Hands Donates Building To Cadiz
After nearly 10 months in its new location on Main Street, The Bargain Barn of Helping Hands is doing well, so well, the organization is donating the old building. During its 25th Anniversary Cookout Saturday, Founder KG Ariagno presented Cadiz Mayor Todd King with keys to the building. The building...
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Harrison Leaves Trigg XC for Stewart County
With the start of the cross country season less than a month away, Ken Harrison has left the Trigg County program to become the cross country coach at Stewart County, Tennessee. Harrison called it the right move at the time, adding he lives just 16 miles from the Dover school.
whvoradio.com
Former Trigg Countian Speaking To Historical Society About Former Businesses
The Trigg County Historical Society will take a historical walk down Main Street and learn about some of the businesses that were previously in Cadiz. Historical Society President Bob Brame says they are welcoming guest speaker Gayle Grant during the organization’s monthly meeting Tuesday, August 2. Those who come...
14news.com
Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple drug charges after Lyon County standoff
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman Sunday after authorities said the pair barricaded themselves inside their home to avoid his arrest. Deputies went to a home on Dryden Creek Road to execute arrest warrants on 40-year old Alan M. Pettus of Mortons Gap. They said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
k105.com
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water
A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck has traffic at standstill on Warfield Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck had traffic on Warfield Boulevard at a standstill Monday afternoon. The wreck was near the Red River bridge. As of 5:15 p.m., traffic was blocked and backed up to Dunbar Cave Road. This article will be updated.
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
Group updating records, burial site locations at Hopkins Co. cemetery
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is in the middle of a project to record how many people, and who, are buried at what they say is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION TUESDAY ON KENTUCKY 181 SOUTH IN MUHLENBERG COUNTY
GREENVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at around 6:50 PM, KSP Post 2, Madisonville was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling Southbound on KY-181 when...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County
A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday. The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly. It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
lite987whop.com
Trial postponed for former FUMC pastor, daycare director
Trial was postponed Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the former First United Methodist Church pastor and daycare director facing child abuse charges. Attorney Bill Deatherage represents former pastor Paige Williams and has filed a motion to disqualify Judge John Atkins from presiding over the trial, which was set to begin Monday. Judge Atkins contacted Chief Justice John Minton, who told him he did not intend to have a hearing on the motion and would instead let the local court decide.
lite987whop.com
Ascend Elements to locate in Hopkinsville, create 250 jobs
Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky Monday afternoon, and made a stop in Hopkinsville to announce that Ascend Elements is coming to Hopkinsville with a $310 million investment that will create 250 new jobs. Ascened Elements Inc. is a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion...
Comments / 0