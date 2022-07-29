ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Super League: Castleford Tigers 6-32 Wakefield Trinity - Visitors end five-match losing run

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

RFU and RFL ban transgender women from playing women's rugby

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL) will restrict transgender participation in the domestic game, with the governing bodies recommending that only players recorded as female at birth be allowed to play in the women's category. The RFU said last week that it had begun a review...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Richardson
Person
Jacob Murphy
Daily Mail

The owner of her own coffee shop, an avid Shakespeare reader and the deadly attacker who wants to open an animal farm... your guide to England's Euro 2022 squad who have led the Lionesses to a Wembley final

England's women have never won a major trophy - but they can change that on Sunday as they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final at London's Wembley Stadium. The Lionesses are unbeaten in their five games getting to the final, scoring 20 goals in the process - 8 of them against Norway, one of the pre-tournament favourites.
SOCCER
BBC

Rangers: Champions League is box Connor Goldson 'would love to tick'

Champions League qualifying: Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers. Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Tuesday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Connor Goldson says playing in the Champions League group stage is "a box I'd love to...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Salford 44-12 St Helens: Paul Rowley hails an 'amazing effort' from his side as they thrash champions to move up to sixth in the Super League and keep hopes of top-six finish alive

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley hailed his side's 'amazing effort' after watching them thrash champions St Helens. Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins both scored two tries as rampant Salford kept their hopes of a top-six finish alive at the AJ Bell Stadium. Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby League#Trinity Visitors#Ashurst#Fifita Goals#The Super League#French#Division One
Yardbarker

Celtic already top of the league, looking down on the Rangers

Celtic kicked off their season this afternoon as they hosted Aberdeen at Celtic Park with a strange kick off time of 4.30pm as Sky Sports once again showed their complete apathy towards Scottish football. Before the football got underway we got the chance to watch Celtic captain Callum McGregor hoist the league champions flag up the pole as the fans got to celebrate last season’s incredible title victory.
SOCCER
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros

England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy. There was a big city influence in the triumph- Keira Walsh grabbed an assist for the first goal,...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Rangers, Union Saint-Gilloise, Hammell

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his side "could have been a lot more clinical" as they opened their Scottish Premiership defence with a 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen. (Sun) Postecoglou warns his players they cannot get lulled into thinking they can afford to miss chances simply because Celtic create so many. (Record)
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Wales beat Scotland to record first netball victory

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales edged a tight affair 48-42 against Scotland in the netball at the NEC...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Chris Sutton: World Cup factor can drive Celtic to Scottish Premiership title this year again

Chris Sutton is a man that is never shy in giving his honest opinion and calling it the way he sees it. Whether its his column in the Daily Record or his punditry work for BT Sports or Premier Sports, he is always willing to state his belief’s and views on the game and his candour can be quite refreshing at times. Never one for succulent lamb stuff, he is never partisan when it comes to Celtic and gives us stick when warranted.
WORLD
Yardbarker

“He has definitely gone up a level from last year,” Ange praises Celtic star

Stephen Welsh was this week the subject of a second bid from French side Toulouse, this time offering to take the Celtic defender on a season long loan with an option to buy at £3.5m but that’s not something that is going to happen, as as we keep pointing out, their former player Christopher Jullien could easily go back to the south of France for a season at least to shore up their defence and to get valuable gamete after his long absence due to that knee injury.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy