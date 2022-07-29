Super League: Castleford Tigers 6-32 Wakefield Trinity - Visitors end five-match losing run

www.bbc.co.uk
England win Women’s Euro 2022 final: players and fans celebrate in London – live!
A nation celebrates after the Lionesses brought home their first ever major silverware, and England’s first since 1966
ESPN
RFU and RFL ban transgender women from playing women's rugby
England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL) will restrict transgender participation in the domestic game, with the governing bodies recommending that only players recorded as female at birth be allowed to play in the women's category. The RFU said last week that it had begun a review...
FIFA・
Panthers star Nathan Cleary set to miss five weeks after horror spear tackle on Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown
NRL superstar Nathan Cleary is facing a five game ban after being charged by the match review committee. Cleary will be banned for five matches if he takes the early guilty plea following the horror spear tackle that saw him sent off in the first half of Parramatta's 34-10 win on Friday night.
SkySports
Super League: Salford Red Devils stun St Helens as they storm to victory with eight-try blitz
Salford Red Devils upset reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens with an emphatic 44-12 win at the AJ Bell Stadium. Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins scored two tries and Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke weighed in with one each, while Marc Sneyd kicked four goals as Salford moved up to sixth.
The owner of her own coffee shop, an avid Shakespeare reader and the deadly attacker who wants to open an animal farm... your guide to England's Euro 2022 squad who have led the Lionesses to a Wembley final
England's women have never won a major trophy - but they can change that on Sunday as they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final at London's Wembley Stadium. The Lionesses are unbeaten in their five games getting to the final, scoring 20 goals in the process - 8 of them against Norway, one of the pre-tournament favourites.
BBC
Rangers: Champions League is box Connor Goldson 'would love to tick'
Champions League qualifying: Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers. Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Tuesday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Connor Goldson says playing in the Champions League group stage is "a box I'd love to...
BBC
Scott High: Rotherham United sign midfielder on season-long loan from Huddersfield Town
Rotherham United have signed midfielder Scott High on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town. The 21-year-old came through the Terriers' academy and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club. During the 2020-21 season, High spent time on loan with Shrewsbury, where he made 17 appearances and scored...
Salford 44-12 St Helens: Paul Rowley hails an 'amazing effort' from his side as they thrash champions to move up to sixth in the Super League and keep hopes of top-six finish alive
Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley hailed his side's 'amazing effort' after watching them thrash champions St Helens. Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins both scored two tries as rampant Salford kept their hopes of a top-six finish alive at the AJ Bell Stadium. Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and...
SkySports
Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen: Stephen Welsh and Jota score as the Scottish Premiership champions impress in opener
Celtic got their Scottish Premiership title defence off to a winning start as Stephen Welsh and Jota scored in either half to earn a 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Defender Stephen Welsh headed in an early goal as the Hoops dominated from the first whistle. Jota made it 2-0 deep into...
BBC
Super League: Toulouse Olympique 6-30 Hull FC - Visitors win in France to end two-game losing run
Tries: Simm, Longstaff, Smith, Brown, Barron Goals: Gale 5. Hull FC ended a two-game losing run as they came from behind to beat Super League strugglers Toulouse Olympique at Stade Ernest-Wallon. The hosts led though James Cunningham, but Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff tipped the game in Hull's favour. Toulouse...
Yardbarker
Celtic already top of the league, looking down on the Rangers
Celtic kicked off their season this afternoon as they hosted Aberdeen at Celtic Park with a strange kick off time of 4.30pm as Sky Sports once again showed their complete apathy towards Scottish football. Before the football got underway we got the chance to watch Celtic captain Callum McGregor hoist the league champions flag up the pole as the fans got to celebrate last season’s incredible title victory.
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Yardbarker
Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros
England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy. There was a big city influence in the triumph- Keira Walsh grabbed an assist for the first goal,...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Rangers, Union Saint-Gilloise, Hammell
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his side "could have been a lot more clinical" as they opened their Scottish Premiership defence with a 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen. (Sun) Postecoglou warns his players they cannot get lulled into thinking they can afford to miss chances simply because Celtic create so many. (Record)
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales beat Scotland to record first netball victory
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales edged a tight affair 48-42 against Scotland in the netball at the NEC...
Yardbarker
Chris Sutton: World Cup factor can drive Celtic to Scottish Premiership title this year again
Chris Sutton is a man that is never shy in giving his honest opinion and calling it the way he sees it. Whether its his column in the Daily Record or his punditry work for BT Sports or Premier Sports, he is always willing to state his belief’s and views on the game and his candour can be quite refreshing at times. Never one for succulent lamb stuff, he is never partisan when it comes to Celtic and gives us stick when warranted.
Arsenal Shot-Stopper Arthur Okonkwo Completes Loan Move To Crewe Alexandra
Arthur Okonkwo has joined Crewe Alexandra on a season long loan move. The 20-year-old goalkeeper will have his first experience of senior football with the League Two club. Okonkwo made his first non-competitive appearance for Arsenal last season, and the Gunners will now hope he can gain some positive experience.
Yardbarker
“He has definitely gone up a level from last year,” Ange praises Celtic star
Stephen Welsh was this week the subject of a second bid from French side Toulouse, this time offering to take the Celtic defender on a season long loan with an option to buy at £3.5m but that’s not something that is going to happen, as as we keep pointing out, their former player Christopher Jullien could easily go back to the south of France for a season at least to shore up their defence and to get valuable gamete after his long absence due to that knee injury.
