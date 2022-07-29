ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HCC’s Eastham chosen to serve on Council for Advancement Advisory Committee

By Hannah Hageman
lite987whop.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion water crisis response continues

Marion City Council water crisis meeting postponed after councilwoman dies, response to crisis continues. Efforts to keep clean water in residents’ hands never stops. The city is still under a boil-water advisory. At the old National Guard Armory, bottled water distribution is still going strong. Now, families can grab 9 gallons per family member.
MARION, KY
hazard-herald.com

Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects. The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting. Glass bottle maker O-I...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Community Colleges#Education#The Hcc Foundation Inc
99.5 WKDQ

Make A Splash At The 5 Best Waterparks in Kentucky [VIDEO]

VENTURE RIVER -EDDYVILLE- If you love slides you're gonna love Venture River. It is only a short drive from the Tri-State area and has 12 slides. The kids can play around at Pleasure Island Kid's Area or you can all relax at Hurricane Bay Wave Pool. Not to mention the water ride, Frog Island, sand volleyball, and large sunning areas.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Caldwell County to turn to new faces this season

PRINCETON, Ky. - Three weeks before the high school football season is set to kick-off, there's still a lot of unknowns for Caldwell County's program. The Tigers have a number of holes that need filling in 2022, as they return four starters on each side of the ball. Head coach...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Alcohol, speed, weather listed as factors in fatal Logan County crash

A single-vehicle accident on Lewisburg Road in Logan County Wednesday night killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year old Jason Brown of Auburn had been headed south in the 3800 block of Lewisburg Road a few minutes before 8 p.m. when his car left the right side of the road and struck a concrete culvert, causing him to overturn numerous times.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reports Theft

A Hopkinsville man reported money taken out of his banking account Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone contacted the man claiming to work for HP and removed $12,000 from his banking account without his permission. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

UPDATE: Search Continues For Fugitive Out Of Lyon County

Law enforcement is continuing to search for a fugitive out of Lyon County. Around 9:00 Wednesday night, Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reported they had called off the search for the fugitive, identified as 61-year old Kenneth M. Morris, after learning he was no longer in the county after getting a ride to the Hopkinsville area.
LYON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting

An 18-year-old Princeton man has been charged with murder, after he allegedly shot a man to death on Mechanic Street in Princeton Saturday night. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic around 9:45 p.m. and upon arrival, found 42-year-old Gregory Cain of Princeton on the front porch of the residence with gunshot wounds. Cain was taken to Caldwell County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
PRINCETON, KY
lite987whop.com

Suspect arraigned in East Third St. shooting

Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for the man who allegedly shot two people Tuesday morning on East Third Street. 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz allegedly shot 53-year old Ronald Young in the hand and 65-year old Kathy Jackson in the leg with a rifle during an incident on a lot between East Third and Fourth about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. An arrest citation says Wharton and Young had been in a fight earlier in the morning and that Wharton returned to that location with the rifle.
CADIZ, KY
14news.com

KSP: 11-year-old killed in Muhlenberg Co. wreck

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Muhlenberg County Tuesday night. That happened on KY 181 South. Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling south when it left the roadway. They say the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Grand jury to hear case of fifth Glass Avenue home invasion suspect

Another suspect accused in the armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige will have his case heard by a Christian County grand jury following a preliminary hearing Friday in Christian District Court. Hopkinsville Police Detective Jason Sears testified that while 24-year old...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Another Man With A Hammer

A Hopkinsville man was charged with second-degree assault after a fight on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 42-year-old Genesis Bloomer hit 22-year-old Isaiah Jessup in the head with a hammer during a fight at the Manhattan Motel. Bloomer was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy