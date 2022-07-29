HCC’s Eastham chosen to serve on Council for Advancement Advisory Committee

Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for the man who allegedly shot two people Tuesday morning on East Third Street. 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz allegedly shot 53-year old Ronald Young in the hand and 65-year old Kathy Jackson in the leg with a rifle during an incident on a lot between East Third and Fourth about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. An arrest citation says Wharton and Young had been in a fight earlier in the morning and that Wharton returned to that location with the rifle.

CADIZ, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO