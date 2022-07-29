Mercy and Memorial Hospitals organize free back-to-school event

bakersfieldnow.com
600 backpacks given away in back-to-school event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health, Mercy, and Memorial hospitals teamed up to host a back-to-school giveaway for local families. The event left kids and parents alike with big smiles at a time many families are scraping to get by. It’s a back-to-school event where hundreds of backpacks, school supplies and food boxes were given […]
Bakersfield Californian
Delano schools announce free breakfast, lunch for students
Delano Union Elementary School District announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs for the 2022-23 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites in Delano: Albany Park School,...
Bakersfield Californian
Local hospice provider struggling with ongoing shortage of volunteers
The COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns and restrictions that came with it were responsible for disruptions across a wide array of business and industry. For Bristol Hospice in Bakersfield, the crisis has been especially severe in its volunteer program, made up of selfless individuals who are committed to spending quality time with hospice patients in their homes and care centers.
Bakersfield Californian
Panama-Buena Vista offering universal transitional kindergarten
The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is the second largest primary school district in Bakersfield, and the third largest school district in Kern County. Established in 1875 with 11 students in makeshift lean-to structures at various locations, PBVUSD now serves more than 18,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades. The number is anticipated to rise with the State of California’s expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.
Bakersfield Californian
Standard School District is rising
As summer comes to a close, we are taking the time to reflect on the past year while preparing for the future. We have been extremely grateful for the flexibility and resilience of our students, parents, staff and community partners as we finished out what has truly been a school year like no other! We see a need to blend lessons learned from past efforts with fresh thinking that gives rise to innovative ideas for a better future for all students.
KGET 17
Local hospitals to host a back-to-school event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mercy and Memorial Hospitals are to host a back-to-school event for kinder through 12th grade students, according to a news release from Dignity Health. Dignity Health says, the hospitals will be handing out free backpacks, health information, free food, school supplies and more. The event...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County holding education workshops
Kern County officials will be hosting a series of in-person workshops to talk about the Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services, and Local Control Measure that will be considered by unincorporated residents on the November Ballot. Ally Soper, Chief Communications Officer from the Kern County Administrative Office, stopped by to tell...
Back-to-school giveaway in Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano is partnering with the United Way of Kern County and Adventist Health for a back-to-school giveaway on Sunday, according to a news release from the City of Delano. The city says the giveaway will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the 11th Community Center in Delano. […]
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Deadlines near for parade, 5K and car show
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are busy putting the final touches on plans for the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Three days of fun will kick off on Friday, Aug. 19. This is the first festival under the leadership of new chamber President Jeanette Pauer....
delanonow.com
Delano Union School District staff, students kick off Wednesday’s Welcome Back Breakfast with their theme “DUSD-Together as One!”
Photos by Maria Ahumada Garaygordobil, Photo Editor, DelanoNow. For the first time in three years, Delano Union School District’s Welcome Back breakfast was live again on Wednesday morning — well sort of. The latest COVID-19 variants kept all DUSD employees from getting together and eating bacon and pancakes,...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Remembering a warrior who fought against injustice
Kern County quietly lost a warrior early this month. A real hero died when Carleen Radanovich succumbed to her 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. It’s hard to believe now, but 38 years ago our community was torn apart by unimaginable accusations. The sheriff reported that dozens of Kern County children had been molested and murdered in satanic rituals by multiple rings of cannibalistic pornographers.
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
delanonow.com
Delano Union School District presents La Vina Middle School’s Top Scholars for 2022 part 5
DelanoNow Staff reports/Delano Union School District. We have selected the Top Scholars from Delano Union School District’s Middle-School graduates. We are highlighting several students each day. We are highlighting the top La Vina Middle School graduates. Jessie Munoz, 4.83 GPA. Miranda Navarrete, 4.33 GPA, Cesar Chavez High. A few...
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance prompts constitutional concerns
Experts have advised caution over implementing a proposed city ordinance to curtail catalytic converter theft, a topic which also divided Bakersfield City Council members in regard to its effectiveness and the consequences of passing such a law. The city attorney’s office drafted an ordinance that says possessing a detached catalytic...
Bakersfield Californian
KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities
With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,264 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 269,826 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 254,207 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,022 negative COVID-19 tests and 269,826 positive tests, while […]
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Kern County falls even further behind as assessed property valuations take significant hit
Kern County, a vital region of the Golden State that has served California residents and businesses for decades, continues to face hurdles unlike any other county across the state. Kern’s longstanding commitment to feed and fuel not just California, but the nation, has been quickly forgotten by those making policy in Sacramento.
New affordable housing development in Bakersfield looks to help the homeless
To better help the homeless, Golden Empire Affordable Housing opened a new development designed to provide low-income families with affordable housing.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Museum’s artifacts make history ‘real’
There’s more to history than “book learning.” And that is most evident at the Kern County Museum in Bakersfield. A good museum tells “the stories of the people, places and events in your city, county and state. A good museum is also interactive/engaging and leads visitors to think about their own time period,” said Mike McCoy, the executive director of the Kern County Museum since 2017.
