N Utah housing market edges toward ‘normal’ as sales plunge and prices start to level off

As a resident of Cache Valley, I am concerned about how the fair managers are continuing to push 4-H programs out of the fair. Their reason for doing so? They say it is because these programs do not make money. Cachecounty.org says, "The mission of the Cache County Fairgrounds is to support community economic vitality, health and well-being, education, tourism, and enhance overall quality of life." It seems to me that they are focusing on only the economic part of their mission statement.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO