N Utah housing market edges toward ‘normal’ as sales plunge and prices start to level off

Herald-Journal
New solar panel options help Utah forest service squad reduce waste
Squad-81 in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is reducing its battery waste with new solar power technology because of recent funding from a U.S. Forest Service Green Microgrant. Supervisor of Squad-81 Davis Oatway applied for the grant in 2020 after seeing how many AA batteries were wasted by his team in...
Herald-Journal
DWR temporarily bans target shooting at wildlife management areas
Due to continuing drought conditions and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in conjunction with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, are temporarily restricting recreational target shooting with a firearm on 25 wildlife management areas across the state, including two areas in Box Elder County. Wildlife management areas...
Herald-Journal
Fair shouldn't be pushing out 4-Hers
As a resident of Cache Valley, I am concerned about how the fair managers are continuing to push 4-H programs out of the fair. Their reason for doing so? They say it is because these programs do not make money. Cachecounty.org says, "The mission of the Cache County Fairgrounds is to support community economic vitality, health and well-being, education, tourism, and enhance overall quality of life." It seems to me that they are focusing on only the economic part of their mission statement.
Herald-Journal
Why not give tribes all their land back?
Although I have not been a resident of Cache Valley for three years, I still vigilantly keep up with the goings on out there. As such, I would like to offer a response to Mr. Tyler Riggs's LTE regarding the reading of a "Land Acknowledgement" before any and all Utah State University events.
