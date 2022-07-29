ISU Trustees approve plan to request $66M for College of Technology

985theriver.com
Remembering the old Pimento School building
PIMENTO, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Its been several months since the devastating loss of the old Pimento School building in Vigo County. You may remember a fire destroyed what was left of the structure before it was ultimately torn down. Now a local organization made efforts to give the community...
Terre Haute organizations collaborate for backpack giveaway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Verizon store on US 46 was one of the thousands of locations across the country participating in the 10th annual ‘School Rocks’ Backpack giveaway put on by Verizon retailer The Cellular Connection. Sergio Anguiano with TCC said they saw a crowd as...
Hamilton Center provided local families with back-to-school resources
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Hamilton Center provided local families with necessary supplies ahead of the academic year Saturday. Thousands came out for the “We Live Back-to-School Bash” at Rose Park. The organization provided kids with everything from free school supplies, haircuts, giveaways, and a bounce house.
Wabash Valley Mustang Club host car show to support local school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 150 vehicles piled into Collett Park on Sunday for the 27th annual Wabash Valley Mustang Club Car Show. Club President, Jacqui Warren, said it was one of the largest shows to date. “It’s our 27th annual. It’s really neat to see how it’s grown...
Golfing ‘Fore the Kids’ raises funds for education
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Enriching children’s learning was the goal Friday as community members hit the links to raise money for public education. It was all part of the Vigo County Education Foundation’s “Fore the Kids” annual golf scramble. It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser.
Habitat For Humanity seeking volunteers in Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local non-profit has seen an increased need for volunteers. Wabash Valley Habitat For Humanity offers many services to the community. The organization builds homes for people in need, and also works to repair and rehab homes. It also operates the “ReStore” where they...
$60,000 raised so far for Wabash River boathouse
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Wabash Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Crew have collected over one-third of challenge grant funds for a permanent boathouse facility by the Wabash River. Organizers say the $150,000 challenge will benefit residents of all ages. The foundation issued the match grant challenge to the...
Old Farmersburg Settlers Fest returns
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The old Farmersburg Settlers Committee welcomed the community to a festival. Many lined up for a parade down Main Street to kick off a day full of activities at George Heap Memorial Park. Crafts, giveaways, as well as over ten local vendors and food trucks,...
Hometown Hero is a local active duty soldier
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV)– Most of our Hometown Heroes are veterans who served our nation during past wars. But today, we honor an active duty member of the U.S. Army. After high school, Greg Bolin decided to enlist because he wanted some adventure. Greg grew up in West Terre Haute and graduated from West Vigo High School in 2018. He says he was always interested in the military and participated in JROTC.. where he was inspired by retired Sgt. Major John Kellums. So, it was pretty easy decision to sign up.
THPD on scene of shooting near 19th and Walnut
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets, according to THPD. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. No other details have been released. Residents are being asked to avoid...
30% of teen deaths happen during “100 deadliest days”
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. WTWO/WAWV) – Summer months typically involve a lot of relaxing and vacationing for most, but it can also be the most deadly time of the year for teens. According to the CDC, car crashes are the second leading cause of death in teens in the U.S.
Shane Meehan won’t be tried until at least 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A potential trial date in the murder case against Shane Meehan likely won’t be until spring of 2023. That’s according to documents filed in the Southern District of Indiana United States District Court. Thursday a pre-trial status conference was held in which attorneys representing Meehan as well as the prosecution advised the court that they would need approximately nine months to prepare for trial.
2 injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on SR-59 near Wesley Dr. According to Clay County dispatch, the call came in at 3:14 pm. Two people were injured but there is no word yet on the extent of...
Woman arrested after crashing into 3 squad cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman is facing several charges including reckless driving and aggravated battery after crashing her car into three Terre Haute police cars during a high-speed chase Saturday night. Brandi Hacker, 49, was caught by police driving “recklessly around other motorists” at speeds...
