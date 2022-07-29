ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon

WBTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS 17

3 teens injured in wreck, NC store clerk charged in ALE investigation

HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Monroe park over the weekend. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Police...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
fox46.com

Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Charlotte City Council
FOX Carolina

Man dead after shooting Saturday morning

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WDTN

Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
GOLD HILL, NC
FOX Carolina

Tree falls on mobile home

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Hundreds of flights delayed coming in and out of Charlotte on Sunday

Officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Mecklenburg County to receive additional doses of monkeypox vaccine, health officials say. Updated: 5 hours ago. There are 33 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County. Making the most of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community remembers 17-year-old killed

Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts

Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6 hours ago. After 42 years, Richard’s BBQ on North Main Street will...
WCNC

Police: 2 people found dead at a Gastonia homeless encampment

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were found dead at a homeless encampment in Gastonia Thursday morning, the Gastonia Police Department said. Officers responded to a call for service along North Oakland Street near St. Paul Baptist Church just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police found two people dead at the...
WBTV

Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this first week of August, the Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Huntersville Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to put on a full slate of activities for the community to enjoy. The festivities run Aug. 1-5, and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy