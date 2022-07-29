SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon

www.wbtv.com
Related
WBTV
One killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte hotel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday night, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street at a Quality Inn hotel. Police say that the shooting...
WBTV
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
WBTV
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with occupants firing guns back and forth through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 teens injured in wreck, NC store clerk charged in ALE investigation
HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
WBTV
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Monroe park over the weekend. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Police...
WBTV
Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
fox46.com
Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Man dead after shooting Saturday morning
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
FOX Carolina
Tree falls on mobile home
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
WBTV
Hundreds of flights delayed coming in and out of Charlotte on Sunday
Officers were called to Dickerson Park at 7:43 a.m. Sunday after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Mecklenburg County to receive additional doses of monkeypox vaccine, health officials say. Updated: 5 hours ago. There are 33 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County. Making the most of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
Duo sought after $8,500 worth of items stolen at NC Tractor Supply store
The crime happened around 1:27 a.m. Friday at Tractor Supply on Gilman Road.
WBTV
Community remembers 17-year-old killed
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
WBTV
Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction
Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue. Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County. Updated: Jul. 27,...
Suspect arrested after attempting to stab officers in Gaston County, police say
RANLO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man will face charges after law enforcement in Gaston County said he tried to stab police officers, leading to a standoff Friday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Ranlo Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant for Dewey Lee Case at a home...
WBTV
Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6 hours ago. After 42 years, Richard’s BBQ on North Main Street will...
Police: 2 people found dead at a Gastonia homeless encampment
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two people were found dead at a homeless encampment in Gastonia Thursday morning, the Gastonia Police Department said. Officers responded to a call for service along North Oakland Street near St. Paul Baptist Church just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Police found two people dead at the...
WBTV
Town of Huntersville’s ‘Week of Fun’ kicks off Monday
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - During this first week of August, the Town of Huntersville Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Huntersville Police Department, Huntersville Fire Department, and Huntersville Presbyterian Church to put on a full slate of activities for the community to enjoy. The festivities run Aug. 1-5, and...
Comments / 1