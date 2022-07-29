22 candidates take out petitions to run for Trenton council in 2022

www.trentonian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In PhillySoul Screwed SeriesPhiladelphia, PA
Trentonian
Gusciora calls for meeting to fill vacant Trenton council seat, 3 expected to no-show
TRENTON – It’s a political no-showdown. Mayor Reed Gusciora called for a special meeting Friday to fill the vacant seat of ex-At-Large Councilman Santiago Rodriguez. It remains unclear how many of the six legislators plan to attend the meeting. The move comes a day after a judge sided with Council President McBride in a court battle waged by council members George Muschal and Joe Harrison.
Trentonian
Trenton National Night Out should be community first, not what’s most convenient (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Some advice about the City of Trenton’s National Night Out celebration scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 at Cadwalader Park — Don’t go if you don’t have to. An event that once accomplished an NNO goal to build better communities home by home; enhance police-community partnerships block by block and to cultivate safer, more caring places to live day by day, morphed into a mosh pit of nonsense.
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
therecord-online.com
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MEDICAL EMERGENCY AT LIBRARY
Emergency personnel are on route to a report of a medical emergency at the Lacey branch of the Ocean County library. No additional information is available at this time.
fox5ny.com
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE
Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
Jersey City Housing Authority providing free computers for families
The organization announced they are providing 150 computers to give underprivileged families a chance to have computer access as well as access to education opportunities for children.
NJ asks residents to curb water use, drought conditions in 6 counties
Six New Jersey counties are listed as under "moderate drought" conditions, and the state is asking residents to conserve water when possible. American Water has made restrictions mandatory in Monmouth and Ocean counties. [ more › ]
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Role in Stolen ID Tax Refund Scheme
A Camden County man has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for his role in a scheme that involved fraudulently-obtained federal tax refund checks. 43-year-old Jorge Gutierrez of Merchantville, who previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States, was sentenced in Camden federal court on Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teacher who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally fired from ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night terminated a social studies teacher who attended a political rally last year. Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, which took place before supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Moorehead had been placed on leave from the district just a few weeks after the incident.
NJ man charged with causing overdose death of Newark fire captain
NEWARK — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with causing the overdose death of a beloved Newark fire captain six months ago. Eliasel Baez, of Kearny, was charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused the January death of 49-year-old Carlos Rivera, of Sayreville.
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
South Jersey School Resource Officer Recognized Nationally For Efforts Bridging Gap Between Law Enforcement, Students
WOODBURY, NJ (CBS) — A South Jersey school resource officer (SRO) is being recognized nationally for his efforts in bridging the gap between law enforcement and students. The National Association of School Resource Officers awarded Woodbury City SRO Ryan Alcott its inaugural “Bridge the Gap” award for his work protecting local classrooms and enacting statewide policies. “I try to remind myself every single day that my number one job is to protect the kids,” Alcott said. “Not only from an active shooter event but also to protect them from formally entering the juvenile justice system.” In his first year as an SRO, he...
Ice-T opening recreational cannabis dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Rapper and actor Ice-T is getting into the cannabis business.The hip-hop star and New Jersey native will be opening a recreational cannabis dispensary in his home state with a business partner.State officials gave them a green light for a license to open a dispensary in Jersey City.They plan to open the 5,000 square foot shop this fall.New Jersey launched legalized marijuana sales back in April. Over a dozen dispensaries have since opened.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
