Frisco, TX

FC Dallas makes mid-season menu changes thanks to new executive chef

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

FC Dallas hosts Los Angeles Galaxy Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, and with a new executive chef, the club will be offering some items at concessions stands. Erika Dabney now runs the Legends Hospitality culinary team at the stadium.

"There are a lot of experiences I've had with food in different areas and different demographics," Dabney said. "It's nice to bring all those together and see what you can really do, especially coming to Texas. How do I bring these things and make sure there's still some Texas in all these ideas?"

Dabney and Legends Hospitality are introducing six items for Saturday's match:

Jerk Spiced Chips with Pineapple Salsa: Casa M Spice Co Jerk Chain dusted tortilla chips with a side of cool house-made pineapple salsa
Location: StadiumDrop, Winners Club Concessions, Gallagher Club

Chorizo Nachos: Spicy chorizo , pickled radishes, jalapeño queso, sour cream, fresh cilantro, onions, and tomatoes on top of crispy corn tortilla chips
Location: Winners Club

Greek Chicken Bowl: Fresh diced cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese sauce on top of a bed of fresh lettuce, served with a side of crispy house made pita chips , tzatziki sauce , and lemon vinaigrette
Location: Winners Club

Monster Burger: Fresh beef patty topped with crispy chicken tenders, cheesy mozzarella sticks, drenched in honey mustard on a brioche roll
Location: Burgers and More, Chef’s Kitchen

Baked Bean and Brisket Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with sweet baked beans, house smoked BBQ brisket, and crunchy potato chips
Location: Bent Buckle

Smoked Turkey Baked Potato: Warm baked potato stuffed with Casa M Spice Co Pecking Order seasoned turkey, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, sweet and smokey BBQ sauce topped with chopped green onion
Location: Bent Buckle

"I have a great team, so once I came up with the menu, it wasn't hard getting everyone up to speed at all," Dabney said. "But it is tough coming into any deal mid-season. The good thing is that's usually where character is built. You appreciate it more when it's not, 'here's a silver platter.' You've really got to dig deep, find out where your niche is, how things work. It really makes you appreciate it."

Dabney is from Michigan and grew up in New Jersey. Before coming to Frisco, she worked at the home of the New Jersey Devils and also Circle Line sightseeing cruise around Manhattan. She then became executive chef at the New Orleans Saints' and Pelicans' practice complex.

At those stops, Dabney says she gained an appreciation for combining flavors from different parts of the country and also an understanding of the requirements of a successful stadium dish that will need to be carried back to a seat and not eaten at a table.

"You'll be able to do it yourself. You won't need someone to hold your bag. You can just pick this stuff up and eat it," Dabney said.

The Monster Burger, she said, will be easy to take apart if people want to share. But she also says the tastes combine well together.

"This has everything a fan would want to eat in one bite," Dabney said. "We have two mozzarella sticks, a chicken tender, a cheeseburger and then topped with honey mustard. They go phenomenal together. You get the cheesiness of the burger and then you get the crisp of the mozzarella sticks and chicken. It's a really good burger."

Dabney said the Chorizo Nachos have a personal connection to her.

"My husband, who is also a chef, wanted to impress me when we were dating. He was, 'Hey come to my restaurant. I want to cook for you,'" Dabney said. "He made me these delicious chorizo tacos. That's something I've loved for the last ten years. It's important when you're making menus that you don't just make menus to make menus. Your heart needs to be in it. Your soul needs to be in it. That's what makes it enjoyable for me."

Dabney said, as someone who is not native to Texas, the Jerk Spiced Chips and Greek Chicken Bowl can offer something lighter during this extended heat wave.

"The fans are going to enjoy trying these new items out especially with the way it's just so hot," Dabney said. "These are lighter options, not as much grease, not as much fat, but still, you don't lose the flavor."

FC Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy Saturday at 8 p.m. Details are available here .

