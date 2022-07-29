USU Railroad Research Recognized by US Dept. of the Interior

www.usu.edu
utahstories.com
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
Salt Lake City school board on verge of firing superintendent
Soon, perhaps as early as next week, the Salt Lake City school board is poised to potentially terminate the district’s first Black superintendent after he’s served barely a year on the job.
justshortofcrazy.com
9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert
Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
ksl.com
'Bracing for the next curveball': What new federal transportation program means for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox turned toward the Wasatch Mountains behind him and pointed out the double-edged sword many Utah communities face because they are so close to wild lands. "As beautiful as mountains and forests are, wildfires and flooding can prove dangerous for our transportation...
usu.edu
Michelle Baker Named USU Science Dean
Michelle Baker, professor in the Department of Biology and the USU Ecology Center, has been selected to serve as dean of Utah State University’s College of Science. Baker, who joined USU in 1999, has served as interim dean since Jan. 1, 2021, following the retirement of Dean Maura Hagan, who served from 2015-2020.
ksl.com
Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is asking Utahns to take precautionary steps to avoid mosquito bites after the West Nile virus was detected in mosquito pools in Salt Lake and Uintah counties. The virus was first detected this year in a Davis...
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
utahbusiness.com
Dates have been announced for the 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire
Thanksgiving Point — Now in its 9th year, (only interrupted by Covid), this event is growing in popularity each year! The 2022 Utah Renaissance Faire will take place on August 26th & 27th. “The interest for the Renaissance Faire along the Wasatch Front is growing each and every year,” says Rich Thurman, the event originator and creator. Rich attended a Renaissance Faire a few years back in another state and decided Utah needed such an event so he put it together himself! Now 9 years down the road, he can hardly believe the support the event gets each year and how much it has grown over time.
Children’s Entrepreneur Market expanding beyond Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A local market that teaches children the ins and outs of running a business is expanding to five new states. Conner Boyack with the Libertas Institute joins us this week to discuss how the Children’s Entrepreneur Market got its start in Utah, how it works and where it goes from […]
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah bar gets wallet friendly menu makeover
It’s been a lively year of headlines as far as drinking in Utah is concerned. What with the management of Utah bar licenses sharing more in common with an Abbot and Costello routine rather than say, a pro-business environment for (and whisper this very quietly) a legal product. It’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
usu.edu
USU Electrical Engineering Students Take Grand Prize at International Event
A team from Utah State University has won the $10,000 grand prize at this year’s International Future Energy Challenge in Knoxville, Tennessee. The win is a major accomplishment for the students and a first for USU. Undergrads Dakota Goodrich, Conner Sabin, Tucker Skinner, Mckay Waite and graduate mentors Sanat Poddar and Aditya Zade and faculty advisor Hongjie Wang outcompeted six other teams from around the globe to take the top prize.
ksl.com
Poll asks how Utahns want to respond to drought, record-low levels of the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's drought is feeling like an endless hammer, pounding residents with relentless heat, arid conditions and no foreseeable end in sight. In plain terms, drought is a downer. It is interfering with water supplies, recreational opportunities and farmers' livelihoods — and it is asking us...
Heber City Council reviews land-owner’s challenge at proposed site of future high school
As plans for a new high school in Heber City take shape, the city council will address a land-use dispute one property owner has brought to its attention. The Wasatch County School District is behind one of several pending annexations that would bring land into Heber City. Once inside city limits, properties can access services such as city sewer lines.
KSLTV
More flooding concerns for southern Utah National Parks
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service sent out another advisory Sunday morning that southern Utah’s National Parks and other recreational areas could see some flooding Sunday. Flooding in the narrow slot canyons popular for hikers and tourists is an especially dangerous situation. Monsoons have been active...
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
