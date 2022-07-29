ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

‘You can shoot the reporter’: Man accused of burning dog has bond increased after threat

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Royer
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nIsX_0gy3Rvh700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man accused of setting a dog on fire last month in a case covered heavily by media had his bond amount increased this week when it was revealed he threatened to shoot news reporters who came to his Nutbush, Tennessee, house.

Quishon Brown, 43, is in the Shelby County Jail on felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and setting fire to personal property, and a misdemeanor count of assault, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said.

Man accused of setting dog on fire arrested again

Brown was arrested July 12 after he reportedly doused a one-year-old dog in accelerant and set her on fire on June 20. When he was shown pictures of the burned dog, he reportedly said, “I did good with her.”

The dog, Riona, is recovering after she was taken in by a rescue group. She suffered fourth-degree burns over 60% of her body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Cxbb_0gy3Rvh700
Riona (Courtesy of Mallory McLemore)

Brown was arrested after someone shared surveillance video of the incident. He reportedly told neighbors that whoever gave the video to the police and the media “is going to have their houses burned down.”

Dog set on fire gets gifts, love from around the globe

Brown’s original $5,000 bond was revoked July 22 when it was found he had another dog at his property, violating the terms of his bail conditions.

While in jail, prosecutors said he had a telephone conversation with a woman at his house. The woman told him that news reporters had knocked on the door to his house seeking comment on his case.

The call was recorded and was played in court Wednesday.

In the recording, according to Weirich’s office, Brown says, “You can shoot people when they come on your property. You can shoot the reporter. Wait ’til I get out. I’m going to shoot them, and I’m going to tell them I’m going to shoot them.”

Judge Louis Montesi then set Brown’s bond at $150,000.

Brown’s next court date is Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
localmemphis.com

3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com

Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Shelby County, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting. Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said. According...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Memphis crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly car accident early on Sunday morning. Officers responded on July 31 to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 2 a.m. for a 2-car crash. Four people were taken to area hospitals, police said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Violent Crime
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by Memphis police in connection with two murders that occurred about 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers. The Memphis homicide case involves the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son. At about 12:25 p.m., a state trooper...
actionnews5.com

Shooting suspect at S. Bellevue Boulevard leads to one person in the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was transported to the hospital after being shot. On Friday at 3:58 p.m., the police respond to a shooting on S. Bellevue Blvd. The victim was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect left the scene in a black Hyundai.
WJTV 12

5 people robbed in an hour in southeast Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. — A string of armed driveway robberies is under investigation in southeast Shelby County. In less than one hour Tuesday, five people were robbed in their driveways, including a couple along Wemberley Drive. They told officers two men approached them, with guns drawn, and demanded valuables. The couple complied and the thieves […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted in Crosstown carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope the public can help identify the man wanted in connection to a Crosstown carjacking. It happened on Friday, July 22 at 11:47 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue. According to MPD, a woman and her friend...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he tragically did not survive his injuries. 14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say. “With William’s loving spirit...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been hurt in a shooting in South Memphis. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of South Bellevue at around 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon. Memphis Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy