James H. Quillen VA Medical Center encouraging landlords to advocate for homeless veterans

wcyb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of the county’s American Recovery Plan Act funds on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669...
wcyb.com
Virginia Highlands Community College program helping with CDL driver shortage
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Getting supplies right now continues to be an issue. Virginia Delegate Israel O'Quinn says, "product stuck at in between point, and a lot of it tracks back to the lack of CDL (Commercial Driver License) drivers across the country. O'Quinn recently had a bill signed...
wcyb.com
Proposed ordinance to make camping on public sidewalks a crime in Bristol, Va.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A measure that would make camping on public sidewalks a crime is moving forward in Bristol, Virginia. Some say it will make the city safer, while others believe it targets a specific population. "This is about public safety, we don't want anyone camping on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
In US, Abortion Laws Differ Across the Street
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE — The bedsheets are big. Some are light pink, others hot pink or purple, connected and stretched taut by people holding wooden poles. Together, the sheets form a barrier across the parking lot. The activists, who are supporting a woman’s right to an abortion, wear bright pink vests with PRO-CHOICE in black emblazoned on the front.
Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Carter Co. community helps out at Hampton Back to School Bash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Businesses, churches and community members in Carter County came together to give out free backpacks and supplies at the Hampton Back to School Bash on Saturday. “We just want to help people that are in need, show them the love of God and give them a fun-filled day and they don’t […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-cities
Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The "twin-cities" are dealing with blowback from a new Tennessee law that went into effect on July 1, 2022 making it illegal to camp on Tennessee public property. The law makes it a class-E felony for anyone camping on state property not expressly designated as a camping area. As the law went into effect the Virginia side of Bristol is grappling with more homeless.
Father of Summer Wells thanks reward fund donors in jailhouse letter
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, released another letter while he serves a jail sentence related to a DUI arrest. According to the Wells’ family website, FindSummerWells.com, Don wrote the “spell-checked” letter on July 27, thanking those who have donated to the reward fund set […]
wcyb.com
Carter County Sheriff: Not enough funding to house SROs in every school
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A growing concern across the nation - school shootings - has left many parents with worry. However, parents aren't the only ones with concerns. According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, a lack of funding at the department has left multiple schools in the area starting the year off without school resource officers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for Business
Where do you find a talented hair stylist with experience in difficult hair? Staked at 124 Commerce Street, you can find Lori Bock at Rooted Salon. Brock hails from Los Angeles County, California, where she studied Cosmetology and Drug/Alcohol Counseling at Mount Saint Augustine. Brock has been working as a cosmetologist for 37 years this September. She has developed a thriving business in the “model city” since opening her salon here two years ago.
Kingsport Times-News
Dress Code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools putting renewed emphasis on rules
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes. The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including...
wcyb.com
Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park
BRISTOL, Va. — Michael Waltrip Brewing held its Bristol Sunshine Festival today. The event was based around the launch of their new beer: The Bristol Sunshine Tangerine Ale. For the festival, Motor Mile Motors held one of their biggest car shows, closing down the streets around Cumberland Square Park.
wcyb.com
Local State of Emergency is declared in Wise County
(WVVA) Wise County, VA — The Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency in response to flooding in parts of Wise County. According to a news release, the following areas of Wise County are experiencing significant flooding:. The Town of Pound, primarily Pound Bottom/Main...
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad Health moves to contingency staffing as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health, prompted by increasing numbers of employees with COVID-19, has shortened the time some employees have to wait to return to work after testing positive. The contingency staffing model will allow employees who test positive and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with improving symptoms to...
Virginia Business
Southwest Va. builds outdoor rec centers
Southwest Virginia has two new centers welcoming outdoor adventurists and another on the way. With a grand opening set for August, the $1.5 million Back of the Dragon Welcome Center opened in Tazewell in May 2020. In Coeburn, Spearhead Trails opened a 22,000-square-foot activity center in its renovated Coeburn headquarters last year. And the $2.67 million Three Rivers Destination-Discovery Center should open in St. Paul in 2025.
wcyb.com
USDA Forest Service closes several recreation sites in Wise County due to recent flooding
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service temporarily closed several recreation sites and one road in the Clinch Ranger District in Wise County following recent flooding. The following sites are temporarily closed, according to a news release sent Friday:. Cane Patch Campground. Phillips...
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
Comments / 0