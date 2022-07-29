James H. Quillen VA Medical Center encouraging landlords to advocate for homeless veterans

Homeless camp in Johnson City, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The "twin-cities" are dealing with blowback from a new Tennessee law that went into effect on July 1, 2022 making it illegal to camp on Tennessee public property. The law makes it a class-E felony for anyone camping on state property not expressly designated as a camping area. As the law went into effect the Virginia side of Bristol is grappling with more homeless.

