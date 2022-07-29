Supply chain issues may delay construction projects for developers in New Braunfels

communityimpact.com
Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center now open in Southwest Austin after relocation
After spending the last year on hiatus, the business has opened in a new location in Southwest Austin. (Courtesy Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center) Barajas Insurance Group LLC and Medicare Resource Center has reopened in a new location at 2500 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 101, Austin. With Medicare open enrollment approaching in October, licensed agents at Barajas can offer advice and information to Medicare-eligible people on their prescription and health plans. They connect clients to major insurance carriers, go over options for Medicare Advantage with prescription coverage plans and marketplace health insurance plans for people under 65. The company was previously located near I-35 and Oltorf Street.
Oaks 35 Apartments coming soon to San Marcos
A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open Aug. 15 at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. The complex will have 100 studio units at...
Klein Road pavement repairs begin in New Braunfels
Traffic will be diverted to one lane while each side of West Klein Road is repaved. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The New Braunfels City Council unanimously approved a plan July 25 to address needed pavement repairs along Klein Road from Walnut Avenue to FM 1044. Contractor Lone Star Paving already...
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels
The business sells hats, clothing, accessories and more. (Courtesy Staunch Traditional Outfitters) Staunch Traditional Outfitters plans to open a brick-and-mortar storefront at 297 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, on Aug. 13. The business was founded in 2015 and sells hats, clothing, accessories and more printed with unique designs. 830-237-7711. www.staunchtradition.com.
New Braunfels Utilities offices closed Aug. 9
The New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed Aug. 9. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The New Braunfels Utilities offices and drive-thru will be closed Aug. 9 to allow employees to attend a full-staff meeting. Customers experiencing an outage or service issue can call NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628. Customers...
Drought restrictions may soon worsen in the Hill Country
As drought conditions continue in Central Texas, water sources get drier and drier, and drought restrictions could continue to worsen.
mycanyonlake.com
Parts of Canyon Lake, Spring Branch and Bulverde Now Under Emergency Drought Restrictions
Parts of SJWTX’s Canyon Lake, Bulverde and Spring Branch service areas moved into “emergency drought-stage conditions” today and will remain there until further notice. The move from Stage 2 water restrictions impacts the north side of Canyon Lake (from FM 306 & FM 484 to US HWY 281), Spring Branch, and Bulverde, including Rebecca Creek, River Crossing, Singing Hills, Hidden Trails, and Edgebrook.
Austin-area office rental rates increasing as vacancies decrease
Historically, large companies have rented out office space closer to inner city Austin because they do not have to worry about the cost. (Courtesy Canva) Across the Austin area, average rental rates continue to rise in commercial office spaces despite some market stabilization and decreases in vacancies in the past few months, according to the latest Austin office market report released July 25 from commercial real estate firm Aquila.
Capital Metro approves changes to fare card, lowers rates for low-income residents
A cap on fares is being considered as well as lower fees for income-eligible passengers. (Jack Flagler/Community Impact Newspaper) Capital Metro will now allow fare capping for Austin-area riders under a new equitable fare structure for transit riders with lower income levels, as approved by its board July 25. Board...
Austin Housing Finance Corp. approves affordable housing proposal for East Austin site
The National Housing Partnership Foundation, Capital A Housing and Integral Care will build a 262-unit development with income-restricted housing and permanent supportive housing at 3513 Manor Road. (Ben Thompson/Community impact Newspaper) On July 28, Austin City Council, as the Austin Housing Finance Corp. board of directors, unanimously approved a proposal...
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
City of Bee Cave approves changes to single and multifamily development The Pearl
Changes to the zoning for The Pearl was approved at the July 26 Bee Cave City Council meeting. (Screenshot Courtesy Kimley-Horn, City of Bee Cave) A request to repeal and replace two ordinances related to zoning of the single and multi-family development The Pearl, formerly known as the Terraces at Bee Cave, was approved by Bee Cave City Council at the July 26 meeting in a 4-2 decision, with Mayor Kara King and Mayor Pro Tem Andrew Clark opposed.
KSAT 12
Jacob’s Well stops flowing due to drought, increased pumping
Jacob’s Well Natural Area announced on Wednesday that zero flow had been recorded at the natural springs. The data comes from the U.S. Geologic Survey, which showed that zero cubic feet per second was reported intermittently over the past few days. A look back at historical data revealed that...
Land acquisition for new Southwest Austin pocket park up for City Council authorization
The Latta Branch Greenbelt system sits between the Dick Nichols District Park and Stephenson Nature Preserve and Outdoor Education Center. (Courtesy Austin Parks and Recreation Department) A vote to authorize negotiations and acquisition of a 4.06-acre tract of land in Southwest Austin for a new small park, called a pocket...
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Buda to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions Aug. 1
Buda is set to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions Aug. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Buda city officials announced July 26 the area set to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions Aug. 1. Outdoor watering and irrigation through hose-end or automatic sprinklers will only be allowed during designated times and days of the week as outlined below.
New Braunfels City Council postpones rezoning request for resort development
A map used in the New Braunfels City Council meeting presentation shows the existing land use in and around the property attempting to be rezoned for the resort development. (New Braunfels Planning/Community Impact Newspaper) The New Braunfels City Council voted unanimously July 25 to postpone a rezoning request that will...
KXAN
Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
Northbound I-35, northbound US 183 to close for construction
AUSTIN, Texas — Northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will close at 9 p.m. Sunday and remain blocked off until Sunday, Aug. 7 due to construction. Construction crews will finish paving the flyover and make other final adjustments during the closure. According to a release from the Texas...
