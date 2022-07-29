Housing leaders in Douglas County launch effort to convince more landlords to accept federal vouchers

www2.ljworld.com
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for July 31, 2022
Eric Stewart Aspinwall, 55, Eudora, and Tracy Jean Boley, 49, Eudora. Cole Douglas Dister, 26, Lawrence, and Kylie Anne Dever, 27, Lawrence. William Andrew Lewis, 24, Lawrence, and Kayci Marie Wilson, 25, Lawrence. Dori Oshel, 48, Lawrence, and Johnathan Dawayne Crocker, 46, Lawrence. Preston Quinn Avellar, 25, Lawrence, and Emily...
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: 2022 Douglas County Fair wraps up with races, games and more
The Douglas County Fair’s final day was Saturday, and contestants raced and competed in a variety of events. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting system has been replaced with Facebook Comments. There is no longer a separate username and password login step. If you are already signed into Facebook within your browser, you will be able to comment. If you do not have a Facebook account and do not wish to create one, you will not be able to comment on stories.
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
WIBW
Gov. visits Holton business to promote economic developments
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly visited a local business in Holton to promote economic developments secured under her tenure. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, July 29, she continued her statewide economic development tour in Holton. She said she joined Jackson Co. Chamber of Commerce leaders to tour a local family- and veteran-owned small business - More Than Lemons Hot Glass.
LJWORLD
19 custom-designed benches unveiled for Van Go’s flagship ‘Benchmark’ program
Arts-based social service nonprofit Van Go unveiled 19 custom-designed benches to the community on Friday, the culmination of the organization’s annual “Benchmark” program. Benchmark is Van Go’s summer program for youths ages 14 to 18 who are part of the organization’s JAMS employment program. Each apprentice artist...
LJWORLD
LMH program lets students explore health care careers
LMH Health welcomed six local high school students to participate in its fourth annual Summer Leadership Academy this year. The Summer Leadership Academy is a paid eight-week mentorship program that introduces high school students to careers in health care. It’s a collaboration with the Lawrence school district, Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence and the LMH Health Foundation, and it is intentional about diversity and providing opportunity to students from a variety of backgrounds.
LJWORLD
Letter: Abortion is regulated
This is in response to July 26 letter “I support the amendment”, that would remove the right to abortion in our Kansas Constitution and allow the legislature to ban abortion. Those in support of this amendment say there are no regulations regarding abortion. However, the Kansas Board of...
WIBW
Goodyear workers reach tentative agreement in contract negotiations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tentative agreement for a 4-year contract has been reached between Goodyear and the United Steelworkers on Saturday evening, July 30. “When Goodyear finally moved in a positive manner within an hour left before expiration the USW granted a 24-hour extension,” the union said in a statement on its website. “Management moved because of the resolve and solidarity the membership has shown since we began negotiations. We granted the extension because we needed time to evaluate the offer, we did not want to call a strike if management finally realized we were not going to accept some of their ridiculous demands.”
Kansas City mom says child was neglected at local daycare
FOX4 reached out to Refuge Kids Academy but our calls went unanswered. FOX4 also dropped by the business, but it was locked up.
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
Plan to add restaurants to KCK bridge could move forward after meeting
Kansas City, Kansas area could take steps toward turning an old railroad bridge into a new entertainment district during a meeting Thursday.
LJWORLD
Letter: Religious leaders oppose amendment
During our time as religious leaders in our respective congregations or communities, we’ve watched families celebrate the most joyous occasions of their lives. We have supported families through some of the most painful moments in their lives. And, we have prayed with families as they made heartbreaking decisions. With...
Jury awards Kansas City-area woman $11 million in lawsuit against MoDCC
A Jackson County Jury Tuesday awarded a Kansas City area woman more than $11 million in a lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Corrections.
LJWORLD
K-State library leader to serve as interim faculty director of University Press of Kansas
A leader of the library program at Kansas State University will serve as the interim faculty director of the Lawrence-based University Press of Kansas. Mike Haddock, associate dean for research, education and engagement at K-State Libraries, has been appointed to the leadership position. Haddock is replacing Kevin Smith, who led the press while also serving as the dean of KU Libraries. Smith is leaving KU to take a position with Colby College in Maine.
myleaderpaper.com
'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment
Something different arrived at AGRIServices of Brunswick’s terminal on the Missouri River a few weeks ago: a barge load of tapioca from Thailand. The product from overseas was something crew members had never seen, but the challenge excited Lucy Fletcher, ASB’s business development manager. “We’re just gonna do...
WIBW
Walmart’s Topeka Fulfillment Center 1-year anniversary features grants for non-profits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, celebrated the one year anniversary of its Topeka Fulfillment Center Thursday, July 28. The center stores millions of items to be packed and shipped directly to online customers in the Midwest with more than 300 associates are employed at the facility in South Topeka.
Blood donors offered sweet incentive to roll up sleeves
American Red Cross and Dunkin' Donuts of Kansas City team up to offer blood donors a voucher for a free coffee and donut through August.
Vacant homes causing problems in KC’s Waldo neighborhood
Vacant homes in Southeast Kansas City, Missouri are stirring up problems in the Waldo neighborhood.
