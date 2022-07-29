ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Exclusive: Police chase from Carson County to Amarillo reaches speeds up to 150 mph

By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News
CBS Austin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbsaustin.com

Comments / 1

Related
KFDA

Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Carson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hereford, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
Hereford, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Carson County, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Clovis woman

CLOVIS, N.M, (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Clovis Police Department, the New Mexico State Police has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory for Samantha Mount of Clovis, New Mexico Sunday. Officials stated that Samantha Mount, a 58-year-old-female, is 5’06”,160 lbs with short pink hair. She was last seen on approximately July […]
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#State#Amarillo Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFDA

Randall County to expand its jail due to population increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has hired an architect to expand its county jail. The architects are starting to design blue prints for the new space. “We’re just getting the ball rolling, you know this is kinda the first step so that we can start this project,” Hank Blanchard, Chief Deputy, Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Charged In Amarillo Murder

One person is under arrest and charged with murder after an overnight assault in Amarillo’s Eastridge. Fifty-three-year-old Khapan PHOO-MA FARD was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the Eastridge School Park at 12:14 for an assault, and the dispatcher was informed the victim was not moving. Medical...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to a meth bust valued at $1.8 million at the Big Texan and Carson County. A criminal complaint said Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
CARSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy