Organizers say this year's African American Heritage Festival will be best yet

Undo's Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival comes to a close
Wheeling, W.Va. — The final day of the 39th annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival came to a close. The event is known for its food, music and environment, but it wouldn’t be a festival without the people who attend. This year, there was one...
Hill District Arts Festival continues on Centre Avenue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the first day of the Hill District Arts Festival. It's the first year the event is taking place on Centre Avenue. Once again today from noon until 8 p.m., you can browse booths featuring local artists, food trucks, and live performances from DJs to musicians. The event is put on by ACH Clear Pathways, whose goal is to bring a sense of community and artistic drive back into the Hill District.
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
Community garden opens
Weirton, WV — What started out as one bed has blossomed into over 60 as the Weirton Christian Center community garden allows all in the area to grow their green thumb. When the Christian Center moved up here, we had a dilemma. We really wanted it for the kids, and it was difficult to get the kids from down there. so the new life church had this property across from the center. they are graciously leasing it to us,” said Bob Marino,
Popular Columbus pub launching new barbecue restaurant
Do you typically opt for sweet and rich Memphis style barbecue, or the vinegary tang of Carolina style?. Now, with the new barbecue concept coming from the the owners of Slick Whiskers Patio & Pub, you don’t have to make a choice between the two. That’s because the offerings...
New Food Trucks Coming to Columbus Commons
The Columbus Commons Food Truck Court is continuing in August with two new options to satisfy your lunch hour cravings. Every Thursday, you can take a walk through the bustling streets of Downtown Columbus and arrive at the beautiful Columbus Commons, where you will be greeted by a line of diverse food trucks ready to serve you.
Trio of new Korean fried chicken restaurants opening across Columbus area
Three new eateries offering Korean fried chicken are on their way to the Columbus area, two from a familiar name, with the third adding its first-ever Ohio store. According to CM Chicken representative Min Kang, two new stores from the popular Korea-based brand will be opening in the greater Columbus area soon.
Polaris “Selfie Museum” closing its doors
A selfie museum in Columbus is set to close after the end of the month. The Polaris location of Viral Columbus, located at 1500 Polaris Pkwy, announced that it will close for good on Aug. 1. A 5,000 square foot counterpart to the original Viral Columbus spot, which is located...
2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
Students benefit from Steubenville back to school event
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A back-to-school giveaway took place Friday at Belleview Park in Steubenville. The event was organized by the group Beyond Kids that aims to give back in various ways throughout the community. Kids from across the city were able to get a backpack for the school year...
WDRB honored with 16 Emmy awards at 2022 awards ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night. WDRB News was honored with Overall Excellence and News Excellence at the ceremony hosted at the Renaissance Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. “It is an honor to be recognized...
9 Terrific Tattoo Shops In Columbus
Some people are obsessed with working out. Others find joy in creating art. But for some hardcore Columbusites, adding new art to their body is the perfect hobby. Tattooing has been a part of the culture of humanity since the Neolithic Era. Evidence of this ancient art form exists on mummified skin, with the oldest example dating back to between 3,370-3,100 B.C.E.
Wheeling home opens its treasures to the public
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 years of Friendly City history sits in a house just off National Road—and it can be yours. Sibs Antique Store is holding an estate sale at a home belonging to the John Hazlett family on Echo Point Circle this weekend. Their more than 4000 books were all that were […]
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Mon., 8/1/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
Check out the Restaurant Week offerings from these new Columbus eateries
We’re reaching a very pivotal point here in Restaurant Week, Columbus. We’re headed into the weekend which means even more time for you to get out there and try your favorite restaurants!. If you’re ready for a break from the norm and want to try something new, check...
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
Bexley to host brand-new Pizza and Ice Cream Festival
This Friday, you can go to one place to get two of our very favorite foods. The city of Bexley is hosting its first-ever Pizza and Ice Cream Festival at 6 p.m. on Capital University’s Main Street lawn. Attendees will be able to take advantage of $5 food vouchers...
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
Ramen restaurant opens in former home of Carfagna’s Kitchen
More ramen has arrived in Columbus. Following a surprise soft opening earlier this week, Fukuryu Ramen is now officially open for business in its new Polaris home. The eatery is located at 2025 Polaris Pkwy., in the same building that housed Carfagna’s Kitchen before it relocated to its current home inside of the family grocer’s nearby superstore.
