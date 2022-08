DENVER CITY……… Funeral Mass for Maria Carmen Rocha, 69, of Denver City, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the St. William Catholic Church with Father Eduardo Teoand Father Joseph Thanavelil officiating, with interment following in the Denver City Memorial Park under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.

DENVER CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO