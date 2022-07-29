The Michigan GOP primary for governor is all about abortion

www.ctpublic.org
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
Protesters, Vice President Kamala Harris rally as Indiana lawmakers debate abortion ban
July 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters rallied at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday as lawmakers began a special session to ban abortion in the state. Activists chanted and held signs for and against the new bill that would ban abortion except for cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.
Kansas voters diving into first statewide referendum on abortion since Roe overturned
TOPEKA — Three times as many advance ballots have been returned by Kansas voters in this primary election compared to 2018 as Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and independents converge to influence outcome of a controversial amendment that would remove the right to abortion from the Kansas Constitution. On Monday, Secretary of State Scott Schwab said 270,000 […] The post Kansas voters diving into first statewide referendum on abortion since Roe overturned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
In Georgia, Democrats look to abortion rights to lure votes
If it was up to Mary Paris, Georgia’s 2022 elections would be a referendum on abortion. As she watched her grandchildren play in a park in an upscale Atlanta suburb, the nurse practitioner said forcing women to give birth to unwanted children is “despicable.”Paris is one of many women mobilized into politics by the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Now she knocks on doors for Democrats, and said Republicans should take the blame for the U.S. Supreme Court decision that cleared the way for a 2019 Georgia law that bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present....
bloomberglaw.com
Michigan Judge, With Abortion-Rights Links, Rejects Recusal
The judge upon whom a stay of Michigan’s abortion ban depends won’t recuse herself from litigation challenging the ban despite her donations to Planned Parenthood and a history of advocating in abortion rights litigation. Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth L. Gleicher issued a ruling Friday rejecting the...
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
MSNBC
Louisiana Democrat's new ad has abortion scenes the GOP doesn't want you to see
It's no secret Gary Chambers Jr., the Democratic candidate looking to unseat GOP Sen. John Kennedy in Louisiana this fall, has been running an unabashedly progressive campaign. His efforts to subvert the notion that right-wing politicians are deeply in tune with Southerners' wants and needs have resonated with many, as evidenced by his viral campaign ads.
Teen Raises $460,000+ For Abortions After Rep. Matt Gaetz Body Shames Her: 'Get Rekt'
"Although your intentions were hateful, your public shaming of my appearance has done nothing but benefit me," Olivia Julianna said.
AOL Corp
Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
WebMD
Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance
July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Appearing bare-shouldered in a TV ad, Connecticut Democrat Dita Bhargava looks directly into the camera and promises, if elected, to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights. Photos of other women flash on the screen, also with no clothes showing. “This is who have...
West Virginia And Indiana Move Closer To Near-Total Abortion Bans
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to sign the ban into law soon. Indiana's ban is expected to quickly pass through the GOP-controlled legislature.
Activist says she raised $1 million for abortions thanks to this Florida congressman
After U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz publicly made fun of her appearance, a 19-year-old activist from Texas returned the favor by raising $1 million in three days to fund abortions and reproductive healthcare services across the nation.
Parents Magazine
10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed
Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
thecentersquare.com
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
