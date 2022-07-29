Bills and girl's flag football community come together for special opportunity

www.wkbw.com
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester staple closes after 35 years
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
Protesters oppose ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia next month
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several pastors from Genesee County organized a protest against an event coming to Batavia next month. It's called the "ReAwaken America Tour" and organizers say it focuses on conservative family values, freedom and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York. The event...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles
As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot shares lessons learned as a Black business owner
August is beginning, and with it comes Black Business Month. Joining In Focus this week to talk about the significance of this month is a Rochester City Councilmember who is much more than just a councilmember — he’s an air force veteran, a pastor, a retired firefighter and a business owner himself. Willie Lightfoot sits down with JoDee Kenney to talk about his 19 years in business as a barber, and the lessons he’s learned over those nearly two decades. He says his motivation all these years has been to provide a needed service to his community, and to grow relationships with people from behind the barber chair. Lightfoot also shares some advice for future business owners, saying the most important thing after that initial spark of inspiration is to seize on that idea and make a plan.
point2homes.com
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport celebrates Canal Days on Saturday and Sunday
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - The community got to enjoy a beautiful day along the Erie Canal on Saturday with the return of Spencerport's Canal Days. The two-day event will resume on Sunday with food, crafts, and live music along Union Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
gvhealthnews.com
Physician joins Canandaigua Family Practice
UR Medicine Thompson Health recently welcomed physician Kate Skipton to Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital. A graduate of the University of Rochester, Skipton received her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and did her residency in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For the past six years, she has been an outpatient physician with the Samaritan Family Health Network in Watertown, where she previously worked in both inpatient adult medicine and inpatient pediatric medicine as well as in the newborn nursery. She and her family recently moved to Farmington.
Webster man first ever to run Ultra marathon with Spina Bifida
Fitzsimmons wants to inspire those who have ever been told they can't do something, and he does so with his 1000+ Instagram followers.
15-year-old shot in Rochester, dropped off at hospital
Officers said they are trying to determine what caused the shooting, as well as where the shooting took place.
Clyde-Savannah Changes Bus Schedule & Elementary School Hours
Elementary school students in the Clyde-Savannah School District will be starting school at a later time than in previous years. A letter to parents from the school district says the change comes as part of an effort to “decrease the chances of having to pivot to virtual learning due to not having enough bus drivers at any point in time during the year.” As a result, the district’s single bus run model is being changed to a two bus run model.
WHEC TV-10
First of four ROC the Block Employment Fairs held on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The first 2022 ROC the Block employment fair took place on Saturday in Jones Square Park. The event is the first in a series of four, held every month from July through October in each city quadrant. More than 50 local employers participated. Attendees learned about...
point2homes.com
13 WHAM
RCSD grappling with hundreds of vacancies, including superintendent
Rochester, N.Y. — It's crunch time for the Rochester City School District, only a little more than a month from the start of the new year. The district is still searching for a new superintendent. RCSD began departure discussions with Dr. Lesli Myers-Small earlier this month. She has two...
18-year-old female shot on Felix Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old woman was shot Friday evening on Felix Street shortly after 10 p.m. Officers said a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in her upper body. She is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The RPD does not have […]
point2homes.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling hours held for fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Calling hours were held Sunday for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in his home of Fairport. Friends, family and community members came to pay their respects at the Keenan Funeral Home on Sunday. American flags, bikes and police cruisers lined the street with the...
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
179TH ONTARIO CO. FAIR FULL-FENDER TITLES TAKEN BY DALTON MARTIN & COLLIN MILLS
CANANDAIGUA, NY – Back on track for a second straight season, Enduro stock cars took center stage Wednesday evening during the 179th Ontario County Fair with Dalton Martin capturing the lead-off 6-Cylinder championship and Collin Mills making his title run in the 4-Cylinder nightcap presented by Eldredge & Sons Scrap Recycling at Land Of Legends Raceway.
buffalorising.com
Howl into the moon… with Moondoggies
I always look forward to attending The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, for different reasons. Whether it’s the live music, the performances, the artisans, or the children’s parade at the end of the show, the festival is always a crowd pleaser. Oh, and there’s plenty of great food to choose from, which leads me to… Moondoggies – a hot dog food trailer based in Buffalo that services the “Tri-City” area of Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo.
Naples Golf Tournament Raised $17,000 for Cancer Patients
The 15th Margery Coughlin Pawluk Invitational Golf Tournament, held in June, raised approximately $17,000 for the Margery Coughlin Pawluk Cancer Patient Needs Fund. This fund helps patients of the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Sands Cancer Center – on the UR Medicine Thompson Health campus in Canandaigua – with the unexpected costs of a long illness.
