Bills and girl's flag football community come together for special opportunity

August is beginning, and with it comes Black Business Month. Joining In Focus this week to talk about the significance of this month is a Rochester City Councilmember who is much more than just a councilmember — he’s an air force veteran, a pastor, a retired firefighter and a business owner himself. Willie Lightfoot sits down with JoDee Kenney to talk about his 19 years in business as a barber, and the lessons he’s learned over those nearly two decades. He says his motivation all these years has been to provide a needed service to his community, and to grow relationships with people from behind the barber chair. Lightfoot also shares some advice for future business owners, saying the most important thing after that initial spark of inspiration is to seize on that idea and make a plan.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO