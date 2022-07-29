University Removes Booster Requirement Starting September

www.chicagomaroon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
NorthShore University Health to pay $10.3 million in COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NorthShore University Health System has agreed to pay $10.3 million in a COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit.More than a dozen health care workers sued the Evanston-based group after they were denied religious exemptions for vaccinations.In a statement, NorthShore said the settlement reflects its new vaccine policy at Edward-Elmhurst Health.The statement in full said, "We continue to support system-wide, evidence-based vaccination requirements for everyone who works at NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and thank our team members for helping to keep our communities safe. The settlement reflects implementation of a new system-wide vaccine policy which will include accommodation for team members with approved exemptions, including former employees who are rehired."
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New and Lingering Symptoms, Is COVID Still a Pandemic?
With reinfection rates rising as the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues its hold, questions over whether symptoms may be lingering or a new infection are rising. Chicago's top doctor answered those and more. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. How Long Are You Contagious...
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Chicago Rent Is Spiking — So Tenants Are Forming Unions And Pushing For Rent Control To Stay In Their Neighborhoods
CHICAGO — Lynn Rye lives in a single-family home on the border of Avondale and Logan Square with five roommates. The squat bungalow is flanked by multi-unit buildings and three-flats. In July 2021, their landlord raised their rent by $200 a month — effective immediately. Rye remembered the Fair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSPY NEWS
State Senator says tax cuts to fight inflation should be permanent
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says tax cuts to groceries and gas in Illinois to fight inflation ought to the permanent. Rezin says that Republicans want to get that done. Democratic lawmakers did pass a temporary tax cut on groceries and gas. Republicans have called it an election gimmick.
austintalks.org
West Sider not optimistic about new state party chair’s commitment to Black voters
To be clear, it doesn’t matter to me if the head of the Democratic Party of Illinois is Black, white, Latino or Asian. The best person for the job should be in that position. What is deemed best for the job is in the eye of the beholder and...
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Proposed Chicago ordinance would crack down on pre-8 a.m. garbage pickups
The Chicago City Council’s taking the month of August off, but Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) is pushing for a crackdown on private waste haulers who pick up the trash way too early. He said some residents have reported trucks as early as 4 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Do You Stop Being Contagious With COVID? Chicago's Top Doc Breaks Down the Time Frame
As the BA.5 variant continues its dominance and spread, those who contract COVID may be wondering how long they're contagious, particularly if their symptoms linger. Chicago's top doctor addressed that question during a Facebook Live Thursday, as she said many people may be experiencing the virus for the first time in this latest wave.
actionnews5.com
Best Life: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy being used to help treat ulcerative colitis
CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been around since the 1940′s when it was first used to treat scuba divers who had decompression sickness. More recently, it’s become a successful treatment to help burn victims and heal wounds. Now, doctors have found that it’s helping to ease the pain caused by a debilitating disease that impacts almost a million people.
nypressnews.com
Patrick Quinn could make a run at Lori Lightfoot
Patrick Quinn is on the run. Parades. Breakfasts. Fetes. Events. Here. There. Everywhere. It’s his sweet button; glad handing; being around people; actually loving church pancakes and political punditry — and the connection of a quick handshake. To the former governor, lieutenant governor, Illinois treasurer and commissioner of...
evanstonroundtable.com
At Taste of Hemenway, church serves up dishes and diversity
Hemenway United Methodist Church members served up the rich and varied flavors of faith Saturday as they celebrated their annual Taste of Hemeway event, offering different cultural dishes made by Jamaican, Belizean, American, Indian and Spanish church members to the public. Event organizer Fay Bennett is the church secretary and...
positivelynaperville.com
Accomplished Business Leader Enters Race for Mayor of Naperville, Seeks to Unite Community
Above / Scott Wehrli launches campaign for Mayor of Naperville and he welcomes input. Local business executive, civic leader, and public safety official Scott Wehrli has launched his campaign for Mayor of Naperville. After serving for decades on various boards and commissions, this is his first time seeking elective office.
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing resident Elizabeth Gerald to be presented Presidential LIfetime Achievement Award
LANSING, Ill. (July 29, 2022) – Lansing resident Elizabeth Gerald received word from The White House this past spring that she will be presented the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award on September 30, 2022, for her work as founder and CEO of the nonprofit Marcie Jonea Gerald (MJG) Movement. Named...
wheaton.il.us
Public Hearing Aug. 8 on Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan Final Draft
The City Council will hold a public hearing to collect feedback on the Final Draft - Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. You can attend in person or by Zoom. Visit the City's Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan webpage for the link to join the meeting via Zoom and more information on this project.
The Chicago Maroon
Chicago, IL
310
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT
First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0