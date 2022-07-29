www.maderatribune.com
Caltrans to host free dump day
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 6 will hold a Clean California Free Dump Day. Caltrans will have staff on site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon across the street from Semper Speed & Marine at 10854 CA-41. The following items...
Riley’s Brewing goes up in flames
Fire sweeps toward a crane at Riley’s Brewing on Tuesday night. The brewery was destroyed. The popular Riley’s Brewing beer warehouse went up in flames and the entire warehouse was burned. Riley’s Brewing, owned by Dan Riley, will be a total loss, according to Riley. The fire took...
Sheriff honors officers with awards
Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue presents special awards to recipients from left, Life Saving Medal to Deputy William Vander Poel, and Commendations to Sgt. Matthew Kutz, Deputy Jonah Graves, Deputy Daniel Grever, Deputy Joseph Wood and Deputy Jose Garcia during the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Swearing-In, Promotions and Awards Ceremony on June 29.
Grub Gulch woman beat the rap
The pioneer village of Grub Gulch. Judge Conley’s Madera County courtroom held a standing-room-only crowd on Nov. 18, 1914. The spectators, who lived in Grub Gulch, were furious at what cattleman John Shay was trying to do to his 78-year-old wife. It all started when Shay decided that his...
Summer SpeedFest up next for Madera Speedway
The Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models headline tonight’s Summer Speedfest line-up at the Madera Speedway. A strong lineup of Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models will battle for 100 laps in tonight’s Summer SpeedFest for $5,000-to-win at Madera Speedway. They will be joined by 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models, a $1,000-to-win Legends...
Torres hosts Bulldogs for basketball camp
Matilda Torres basketball campers gather with members of the Fresno State women’s basketball team after a clinic Thursday at the Matilda Torres High School Gym. About 100 players took part in the camp, which was taught by members of the Bulldogs’ women’s basketball team and led by head coach Jaime White.
