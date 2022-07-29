82-year-old Masonic Lodge time capsule unearthed in Brooke County

wtov9.com
Related
WTOV 9
Undo's Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival comes to a close
Wheeling, W.Va. — The final day of the 39th annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival came to a close. The event is known for its food, music and environment, but it wouldn’t be a festival without the people who attend. This year, there was one...
Veterans Appreciation Ceremony provides “common ground” at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival
WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF): Community – That’s what West Virginia State Senator, Ryan Weld, says ties the veterans who faced common hardship fighting for our country to the Italian-Americans who faced common hardship coming to America. “It’s the same for veterans. The Veterans worked together as a community because they had those common experiences, faced those […]
WTRF
Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department confirms there is a vehicle accident on I-70 westbound on the Fort Henry Bridge Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred on the on ramp from Main Street. You can see the scene on the Wheeling Tunnel traffic cam here. Officers are on...
WTOV 9
Community garden opens
Weirton, WV — What started out as one bed has blossomed into over 60 as the Weirton Christian Center community garden allows all in the area to grow their green thumb. When the Christian Center moved up here, we had a dilemma. We really wanted it for the kids, and it was difficult to get the kids from down there. so the new life church had this property across from the center. they are graciously leasing it to us,” said Bob Marino,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling home opens its treasures to the public
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 years of Friendly City history sits in a house just off National Road—and it can be yours. Sibs Antique Store is holding an estate sale at a home belonging to the John Hazlett family on Echo Point Circle this weekend. Their more than 4000 books were all that were […]
WTOV 9
Miles for Maverick holds fundraiser
Marshall County, WV — Hundreds of people gathered in Marshall County with their ATV’s for the 40 mile ride in support of the Miles for Maverick Foundation. Their biggest year yet - over 200 ATV’s took to Viola Sportsman club to donate and drive. Miles for Maverick...
Kids create fishing pond for assisted living residents
The Student Fishing League based out of East Liverpool created a unique opportunity for assisted living residents.
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Users of Steubenville's North End Park say maintenance there needs to be ongoing
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents voiced their concerns at this week’s city council meeting over what they call a lack of upkeep at North End Park. This, as the African American Heritage Festival is slated to take place there Aug. 6. "I hope that they have it up...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
East Liverpool car show benefits Toys for Tots
The First annual Wheels and Meals Car Cruise is happening Saturday until 10 p.m.
West Virginia Chefs head to Kentucky with vans full of water and non-perishables
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Cooks representatives Chef Matt Welsch of the Vagabond Kitchen in Wheeling and Chef Marion Ohlinger from Hill & Hollow in Morgantown are heading South to help out our Appalachian neighbors in Kentucky with much-needed bottled water and non-perishables. “We can only stay a couple of days, but when so […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township
Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
WTOV 9
Local firefighters assisting in Kentucky flood relief efforts
"The power of this storm is like nothing they've ever seen before. They're calling it the deadliest flood in Kentucky so far," said Randy Schneider. A three-man crew from the Columbiana County made their way to the heart of the flooding in Kentucky. The team made up of Hanover Township volunteer firefighters and Calcutta volunteer firefighter Randy Schneider arrived Friday afternoon. Once there, they met with Perry County's EMA director and were assigned to help the division of wildlife.
WTRF
Water shutoff in Triadelphia starting Saturday morning
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Residents in Triadelphia may experience a water shutoff this weekend. The town will be doing maintenance on the water starting this Saturday at 8 a.m. There will be a mandatory 48-hour boil order for those affected after the water is turned back on. Affected...
2 Lifetime Network movies being filmed in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Lifetime Network movies are being filmed in Marion County. At Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, the commissioners approved giving $10,000 for the two new productions in Marion County. The films will be produced by Fairmont native Bob Tinnell who also produced and directed the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” movie in Marion […]
Your Radio Place
Amanda Jane (Massey) Edwards
Amanda Edwards, 42, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Morrison House after her battle with ALS. She was born August 27, 1979, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Claude and Helen (Jones) Massey Jr. Amanda enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and riding her four-wheeler. She also...
Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival returns with new features & traditional favorites
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s one of the signature events of the summer in the Ohio Valley and now the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is back for the weekend. A group of very dedicated people have spent months planning what they hope will be a weekend the entire family can enjoy. Everything […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Fairmont next month
The West Virginia State Police Friday announced in a press release that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Fairmont in early August.
Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
Comments / 0