Greensboro, NC

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Zalatoris joins Wyndham field

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO — Wake Forest University alumnus Will Zalatoris, currently No. 2 in the DP World Tour standings, No. 9 in FedExCup points and No. 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings, will play in next week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, the tournament announced Friday.

Zalatoris is still seeking his first win but lost the PGA Championship in a playoff, also finished second in the U.S. Open and the Farmers Insurance Open, tied for fifth in the WGC Match Play and tied for sixth in the Masters.

