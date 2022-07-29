REVIEW: Dark comedy ‘Vengeance’ goes deeper than easy stereotypes for laughs in murder mystery movie

ksltv.com
Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'
July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Home Alone 3' Actor, Dead at 63
Lenny Von Dohlen, best known as Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, died Tuesday at 63. According to Variety, his agent confirmed the passing and his sister posted an announcement on Thursday revealing the TV star's death. "The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about...
Your First Look at Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as Cannibal Lovers in 'Bones and All'
New stills from Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet‘s upcoming film, Bones and All, have been released. The forthcoming project, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), centers around Russell and Chalamet as lovers who are also cannibals. The movie is based on a novel by...
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
Best comedy movies of all time
In 1895, early filmmaking legend Louis Lumière produced and directed a movie called “L’Arroseur Arrosé,” also known as “The Waterer Watered” or “The Sprinkler Sprinkled,” in which a mischievous young boy plays pranks on a gardener. The short film clocked in at a mere 45 seconds, but that was long enough to give birth to cinema’s comedy genre.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Michael B. Jordan Flew Solo At The Nope Premiere After Recent Break-Up, But Shared Sweet Moments With Daniel Kaluuya And Jordan Peele
Michael B. Jordan has already had a long career in TV and film, although his star power has elevated him to A-lister status in the last few years. But that level of fame also comes with its downsides, like how the public was keenly aware of his relationship and subsequent split with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan recently flew solo at the Nope premiere, but shared sweet moments with Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele.
Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the official trailer Monday for its upcoming Star Wars television series, Andor. The trailer shows off the series' hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he struggles to survive as a spy against the Galactic Empire in the earliest days of the Rebel Alliance. "To...
‘Max Headroom’ Reboot in Development at AMC, Matt Frewer Set to Reprise Role
The 1980s pop culture phenomenon Max Headroom is getting a reboot at AMC. Original star Matt Frewer will reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality, with Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell serving as writer and showrunner. The reboot will be produced by Elijah...
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Clint Eastwood Once Rejected This ‘Dirty Harry’ Script as ‘Too Grim’
As any Clint Eastwood fan can attest, part of the allure of any Eastwood film is the grit and grime. Known for his ultra-masculine roles in some of the most iconic Westerns in Hollywood history, the Man With No Name is no stranger to action, violence, and themes that err on the dark side.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Mary Alice, Actress Known for ‘Matrix: Revolutions,’ Dead at 85
Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice has died. She was 85. Alice, who appeared in The Matrix: Revolutions, Awakenings and A Different World, died Wednesday (July 27) at home in her Manhattan apartment, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Alice’s death was also confirmed on Twitter by Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis, who shared...
Attention Period Drama Lovers! More Murder, Mystery and Intrigue Is Coming Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 2 - New Images Added!
If you're a fan of period drama shows like Downton Abbey or When Calls the Heart and enjoy a good murder mystery like Miss Marple, Remington Steele or Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries, then you'll surely enjoy Masterpiece's Miss Scarlet and the Duke. Here's what we know so far about...
Westworld season 4 episode 6 recap: Cookie takes on the monsters
With just two episodes of its fourth season to go after this week’s instalment, Westworld should be heating up. Instead, it continues to be rather heavier on exposition than it is on entertainment. Even the return of perennial hero Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) is rendered less thrilling by how heavily her resurrection had been sign-posted.Still, it’s promising to see Maeve team up with Caleb’s daughter Frankie, now a grown-up rebel known as C (Aurora Perrineau). I’d previously guessed that C took her new name as a tribute to her missing dad, but I now realise it’s more likely an abbreviation...
Sports Show Comedy ‘Sidelined’ In The Works At Amazon From Emily Heller, Megan Gailey & Two Shakes Entertainment
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is developing a single-camera comedy set behind the scenes of a struggling national sports show. Sidelined comes from comedians Emily Heller and Megan Gailey and Two Shakes Entertainment, the production company set up by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow. CBS Studios and Amazon Studios are producing. The project is centered around the show as they decide to shake things up by pairing an unknown, passionate female sports fan with an irrelevant, former pro basketball “nice guy,” and what turns out to be their very complicated history. Heller is a writer/producer on HBO’s Barry and...
With Nope, Jordan Peele leaves his horror roots and goes full blockbuster
Jordan Peele has never been defined by the genres he works within. One of the best things about Get Out and Us is that, while they are both horror movies to some extent, both movies push the boundaries of what is possible inside the narrow confines of that genre. They’re scary, but they’re also thought-provoking, funny, and thrilling. Peele’s mind is clearly a pretty strange, somewhat twisted place, and with Nope, we’re watching him take on the trappings of a different kind of film. Jordan Peele has made his first real blockbuster.
TV Remakes Go Meta in First Look at Hulu's 'Reboot' Starring Keegan Michael Key and Judy Greer
Today’s television and film industry is absolutely saturated with reboots and reimaginings. From old timey favorites shaking the dust off like Rob Zombie’s new telling of The Munsters to timeless classics given updated spins such as Gail Lerner’s Cheaper by the Dozen and even HBO and Gary Alazraki’s Father of the Bride, putting present day touches on longtime favorite stories is all the rage right now.
20 facts you might not know about 'The Addams Family'
They’re creepy, and they’re kooky. There’s no denying that. The Addams Family put Tim Burton to shame when it comes to Gothic spookiness. In 1991, the family Addams hit the big screen, bringing their distinct style and sense of the macabre. But would there be an audience for that? We’ve got 20 altogether kooky facts about The Addams Family you might not know.
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
