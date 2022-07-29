UDOT: Minor delays expected on I-15 in Lehi due to light pole removal

ksltv.com
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100 degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Only halfway through 2022, and the year has tied for the record of days reaching over 100 degrees in Salt Lake City. According to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100 degree mark Sunday.
KSLTV
Fire crews respond to house fire in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — Murray fire crews responded to a house fire on Saturday evening. According to Murray Fire PIO, the house fire is on 5739 South Golden Drive, where a dog was rescued, and all human occupants got out. This article will be updated with more information when provided.
KSLTV
Rail safety experts encourage life-saving conversation after another deadly accident
SALT LAKE CITY — After another deadly rail accident in Utah, safety experts are encouraging vigilance and a conversation with your family that could save a life. Carl Arky, spokesman for the Utah Transit Authority, said parents should take their kids for an in-person lesson. “I don’t think that...
KSLTV
Missing Spanish Fork man emerges from Payson Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — The Spanish Fork man who was reported missing since Friday afternoon is home safe. The Utah County Sheriff’s Department said in a Twitter post that Daniel Kore Walker flagged down a motorist around 8:40 Sunday morning. The motorist drove Walker to the search and...
KSLTV
Passenger sustains ‘very serious injuries’ in rollover crash on I-80; multiple lanes closed
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital with “very serious injuries” Friday following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80. Cpl. Chris Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-80, in lane three, when it lost control near mile marker 137. The vehicle went to the left and rolled after hitting the dirt in the median.
KSLTV
Missing man found dead in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities have found the body of a man who’s been missing since Thursday in Wasatch County. On Sunday morning, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help to find Colby Sheriff, 34, who was last seen near the Daniels Summit Lodge.
KSLTV
Police search for stolen car suspects after crashing and fleeing
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a group of suspects after escaping from them in a reported stolen car. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Bishop, a stolen car was reported to West Valley City police earlier last week, and the victim noticed their car on Interstate 80 on Saturday around 8:50 a.m.
KSLTV
Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her...
KSLTV
Utah housing market sees more listings but slowing sales
SANDY, Utah — Utahns shopping for a home this summer have more options and less competition compared to during the home-buying fever of the last few years, according to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. The number of active, statewide listings on UtahRealEstate.com on July 28 totaled more than...
KSLTV
SLC Walmart evacuated after threatening phone call; police investigating
SALT LAKE CITY — A Walmart in Salt Lake City was briefly evacuated Friday after police say a person made a threatening phone call. The incident happened at 350 W. Hope Avenue. Police told KSL that officers responded to the scene but found no problems inside the store. The...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police investigate woman’s death after she left their custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City police officers are under investigation after a woman died in the hospital, days after they detained her. According to the Salt Lake City police media release, a state medical examiner ruled the death of 40-year-old Megan Joyce Mohn a homicide on Thursday.
KSLTV
Detectives locate SUV from drive-by shooting, one arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested during an investigation of a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 9, 2022. Detectives with Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested 21-year-old Alexis Garcia-Flores. Around 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, detectives spotted an SUV used in a...
KSLTV
Two arrested, three guns recovered after SLC robbery investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two men have been taken into custody after an investigation into an aggravated robbery. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said three men robbed the victim using a gun around 11 p.m. on July 2, with one of the suspects hitting the victim with a gun.
KSLTV
Sandy Police arrest teen on hate crime charge after he allegedly punched a gay teen
SANDY, Utah — A gay teen is recovering from a possible concussion after Sandy Police said he was the victim of a hate crime this weekend. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Saturday as he’s accused of assault with a hate crime enhancement. Jocelynn Peacock, the victim’s sister, said...
KSLTV
Local church hosts giveaway for those in need of food and clothes
LAYTON, Utah — No matter how she felt when she woke up Saturday morning, Crystal Stengel-Moore knew after today, she would feel even better. “How are you guys today? Awesome!” she said to one person. “Any plans for the weekend?” she asks another. It’s hard to...
KSLTV
Utah man faces 24 charges in domestic violence case stretched over two years
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man has been charged with over 24 crimes including 11 felonies in a domestic violence case where he abused a woman and wouldn’t let her leave the home by herself for over two years. Police told KSL.com it was one of the “worst cases...
