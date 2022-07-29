UDOT: Minor delays expected on I-15 in Lehi due to light pole removal

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital with “very serious injuries” Friday following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80. Cpl. Chris Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-80, in lane three, when it lost control near mile marker 137. The vehicle went to the left and rolled after hitting the dirt in the median.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO