The struggles COVID long-haulers face at the workplace

Over the last two decades, new HIV infections have declined globally, and that's great news, but a new report out this week revealed some troubling information. The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS, also known as UNAIDS, says new HIV infections did drop between 2020 and 2021, but it was the smallest annual decline in the past six years. And even more concerning, multiple areas - including Asia and the Pacific, the world's most populous region - saw increases in infections. If not treated properly, HIV infections can turn into AIDS, and the U.N. had previously set a goal of ending AIDS by 2030. But now, that appears to be in jeopardy. Here to talk more about the report and what needs to be done to bring down the numbers of new HIV infections is Matthew Cavanaugh. He's the deputy executive director for UNAIDS. Welcome.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO