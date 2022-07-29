ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The struggles COVID long-haulers face at the workplace

By Andrea Hsu
 2 days ago
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
Can the monkeybox outbreak be stopped? Some experts say its too late

It has been more than two months since the first case of monkeypox was detected in the U.S. At the time, many health officials thought the country had a chance to control, even eliminate, the disease. That didn't happen. On the contrary, cases have kept rising, and now there's increasing concern that the window of opportunity to contain the outbreak is closing.
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
How to protect against the Monkeypox virus

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University, about the how monkeypox spreads and how people can protect themselves from the virus. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House...
Some parts of the world saw increases in HIV cases

Over the last two decades, new HIV infections have declined globally, and that's great news, but a new report out this week revealed some troubling information. The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS, also known as UNAIDS, says new HIV infections did drop between 2020 and 2021, but it was the smallest annual decline in the past six years. And even more concerning, multiple areas - including Asia and the Pacific, the world's most populous region - saw increases in infections. If not treated properly, HIV infections can turn into AIDS, and the U.N. had previously set a goal of ending AIDS by 2030. But now, that appears to be in jeopardy. Here to talk more about the report and what needs to be done to bring down the numbers of new HIV infections is Matthew Cavanaugh. He's the deputy executive director for UNAIDS. Welcome.
BUSINESS
Prison health experts are worried about monkeypox

Monkeypox has arrived in the Cook County Jail in Illinois. It confirmed its first case of an inmate with the disease this week. And some public health experts worry the virus could spread quickly in jails and prisons throughout the country, as NPR's Martin Kaste reports. MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: People...
The FDA commissioner talks about the latest on the baby formula shortage

This may not be a surprise to anyone who's still anxiously trying to track down baby formula, but there's still a shortage. The Food and Drug Administration loosened restrictions on foreign-made formula. President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to produce more but still short supply. So a look back and a look forward - how did we get here and when will it all in? For that, we're joined by FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf. Commissioner, welcome.
The sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story

It's summer travel season. And if you're still looking for a possible destination, journalist Deborah Douglas has a suggestion - or a few of them, all part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail - and she's written a guide about it. It's not the beach or an amusement park, but Douglas says the sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story. And yes, it can be reflective, inspiring and fun. It's called "U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler's Guide To The People, Places And Events That Made The Movement." In it, Douglas uses her journalism skills to bring the history of these sites to life by profiling the people who make them what they are today, local restaurants to enjoy and even a playlist of music to enjoy along the way. And Deborah Douglas joins me now to talk more about it. Welcome, Deborah, and thanks for joining us.
Phys.org

Volunteering encourages employees to connect with each other, and their jobs

For years, researchers have known that our physical and mental well-being improves when we freely give our time to help others. And when we do so through company-sponsored programs, performance-related outcomes like job satisfaction and commitment to work also get a boost. But there has been little agreement among experts...
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

