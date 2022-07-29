New bathrooms added to Niles parks

www.wytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Former ODH director speaks at Jewish Community Center
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The woman who became known as the face of direction during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to the Valley on Sunday. Youngstown native and former director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton returned to the Valley and made a stop at the Jewish Community Center.
WYTV.com
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s time for the Columbiana County Fair on Monday. Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen. The gates open at 3 p.m. Vendors are setting up Sunday, so they will be ready!. It will...
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
Wheatland, Hermitage residents to vote on potential merger
Residents in Wheatland and Hermitage will decide in November whether or not to merge the two municipalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Repairs underway on South Avenue water break
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Repairs are underway after a water line break shut down part of South Avenue in Youngstown. The break was discovered Monday between Lucius and Auburndale avenues. It was fixed quickly, but the road needed to be repaved. After a five-day delay, crews are now grinding...
Warren group rides bikes to support non-violence
A Warren group continues its effort to spread a message of non-violence in the Mahoning Valley.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Campbell church celebrates 100 years in community
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church celebrated 100 years in the community. At least 200 parishioners gathered for a ceremony that started at 3 p.m. Sunday and continued with a cocktail hour and banquet. A little history on the church. Many founding families of the church...
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Pavement repairs in Youngstown; resurfacing in Trumbull County
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties this weekend and next week. All work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 422 pavement repairs, Youngstown: Beginning at 7 p.m. today, the ramp from U.S. Route 62 northbound to U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed through 7 p.m. Monday. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 northbound to Albert Street to state Route 193.
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
First Mahoning Valley Irish Festival held in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In 1796, Daniel Shehy of Tipperary, who was part of John Young’s surveying party, was the first Irishman to settle in Youngstown. 226 years later, the first Mahoning Valley Irish Festival is being held. Youngstown’s legendary Irish band The Bogtrotters opened the festival Friday...
Warren encourages masks while under ‘high’ designation
Warren health officials are encouraging residents to where masks indoors while Trumbull County's COVID-9 level is high.
alleghenyfront.org
Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | July 30th
Vindicator file photo / July 31, 1958 | A network of pipes to remove the danger of slippery sidewalks was installed under the pavement in front of St. Columba Cathedral that was under construction in Youngstown 64 years ago. Overlooking the work is a recently installed statue of St. Columba, an Irish saint, and patron of the Youngstown Diocese.
kentwired.com
Masks required indoors on main campus as of July 29
Masks are required indoors on Kent State’s main campus following Portage County moving into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community spread designation for COVID-19. The university regularly monitors COVID levels and bases its policy off of CDC recommendations “for counties at ‘high,’ ‘medium’ or ‘low’...
WYTV.com
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana County Ohio State Highway Patrol officers are investigating a serious traffic accident in East Liverpool. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday on State Route 267, also known as Lisbon Road. Officers were directed to the scene from a call from the Columbiana County Sheriff Department.
Girard backpack giveaway honors murdered family
Families were welcomed in Tod Park in Girard Saturday for a memorial for three people who were murdered.
Comments / 0