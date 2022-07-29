Wisconsin football player profile: Fullback Jackson Acker

247sports.com
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Popculture
Derek Gray, College Basketball Star, Dead at 20
Derek Gray, a basketball player from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, died on Sunday, the school announced. He was 20 years old. The cause of death has not been announced, but Warhawks head coach Pat Miller paid tribute to Gray in an emotional statement. "Our program is devastated by the...
Kurelic: Ohio State recruiting; June 24-26 weekend; on flips and more…
1) As we come to the end of July and the start of August, things are about to switch from recruiting focus to football season and practice/fall camp taking center stage. But before that happens there is plenty to talk about on the recruiting front. Let’s begin with the June 24-26 Ohio State recruiting weekend which has drawn plenty of attention from the Buckeyes getting several important commitments to disappointment from some on the Front Row message board to one recruit mentioning it not being an organized weekend and a couple other things. I have been in contact with sources at Ohio State as well as in Georgia and Florida on this since many of the recruits on hand that weekend were from those two states and all of the uncommitted recruits that weekend were from the South.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Three-star OL Rico Jackson decommits from Illinois
Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Friday. “I will be decommitting from the university of Illinois,” Jackson tweeted. “I am opening up my recruitment now.”. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle committed to Illinois while on an official visit to campus on...
'Small ball' looks different for Arkansas in 2022-23
Eric Musselman is no stranger to deploying smaller, more versatile lineup combinations on the floor at Arkansas, but while small ball is not going away by any means, it has quickly gotten a lot bigger in Fayetteville with the revamped Razorback roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. It has been...
Chiddi Obiazor commits to Kansas State
After earning an offer after a camp in June, Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. After a process that saw the two-sport athlete's stock begin to rise over the summer, Obiazor announced on Saturday, July 30 of his intention to come to Kansas State. Posting a graphic on Twitter, he made it official after rumors of his pending commitment began heating up after a successful trip to the Little Apple this week for the team's annual barbecue event.
BREAKING NEWS: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended for Six Games; Settles 3 of 4 Pending Lawsuits Left
BEREA, Ohio -- Most anyone with any interest in the NFL and certainly anyone with any interest in the Cleveland Browns has been waiting for THE decision. The decision is whether quarterback Deshaun Watson will see the playing field in 2022 for the Browns and the answer is six games.
2023 guard Cameron Christie commits to Minnesota Gopher Basketball
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson has ended a relentless pursuit of Top 150 2023 prospect Cameron Christie with Christie’s commitment today. Christie was being pursued by Missouri, Northwestern, USC, Virginia, Cal and others but picked the Gophers who recruited him the hardest of all. Christie is a recruit who...
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
A&M's huge day on recruiting trail creates big-time buzz on social media
Texas A&M’s biggest recruiting event of the year did not disappoint as a pair of the Aggies’ top targets joined the class on Saturday. The fireworks began right around lunchtime when five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill announced his commitment to Texas A&M. Hill is rated as the No. 15 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
ESPN: Michigan football has 5 of best defenses ever but this Michigan State team tops them
Like most Big Ten programs, when Michigan football and Michigan State football are at their best, it's usually because of the defense. So when ESPN's Bill Connelly decided to stack up the best 50 college defense of all-time it's no surprise both programs were included. Michigan had far more entries, with five teams...
Top 10 returning Razorbacks who could break out in 2022
Arkansas lost some key players off the roster following the program's best season in a decade. While some voids will be filled out of the transfer portal, many returning Razorbacks will be asked to step into those roles. That's what today's top 10 list is all about - returning Razorbacks who have a chance to really amp up their production from what they did in 2021.
Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will commit this week, USC and Texas the finalists
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will announce his college decision on Aug. 6 at noon central. It will be broadcasted on the 247Sports platform. The blue-chipper’s finalists are Texas and USC. “Really home,” Shelby said of what he’s looking for in a school. “A place I...
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
Patty Gasso, Oklahoma officially add Haley Lee
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's third All-American transfer is officially in the fold. Head coach Patty Gasso announced the signing of Haley Lee from Texas A&M late this week. “Haley is a competitor and has proven to be one of the best in the game,” Gasso said. “Her style fits perfectly here and we couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of our program.”
Grad transfer DB offered; commitment set for Saturday
AUBURN, Alabama - One more addition to the roster this fall could be on the way. Visiting Auburn on Friday, former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster was offered by Auburn. Now a decision is set for Saturday. "Auburn is factoring in right now," Feaster said. "It’s a little bit stressful...
5-Star Buford,(GA) DB KJ Bolden recaps Michigan State visit
Michigan State coaches hosted 2024 Buford, (GA) five-star ATH KJ Bolden for a visit Sunday. Bolden recaps the visit and talks about the impact that it made on him going forward.
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
2024 OT Devontae Armstrong recaps Penn State, Michigan State trips
Two Big Ten stops in one weekend for Devontae Armstrong resulted in a new offer, improved relationships and the start of a plan for fall unofficials.
