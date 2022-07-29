ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband-and-Wife Sommeliers to Open New Wine Bar and Restaurant Outside Chase Center

By Dianne de Guzman
Eater
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sf.eater.com

BoardingArea

This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.

While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
Eater

San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing

After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
Eater

Houston’s 11-Year-Old Butcher Shop and Cafe Revival Market Will Close Sunday

Houston butcher shop and cafe Revival Market will close this weekend on Sunday, July 31, after 11 years in business, but another restaurant will soon take its place. Agricole Hospitality, the restaurant group behind other local restaurants, including Heights’ Eight Row Flint and Coltivare, decided not to renew the lease at 550 Heights Boulevard after its owners Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera, and Vincent Huyn assessed its future, according to a release.
Eater

Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond

Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
Mashed

Martha Stewart Is So Ready For Her Vegas Restaurant Opening

Award-winning chef Martha Stewart added to her long list of accolades with the opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford. This is actually the star's first restaurant, despite her being in the food and dining industry for years. She launched the news on her website back in early 2022, stating that her new business will be located in the famous Paris Las Vegas casino and hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Goose Island’s 2022 Bourbon County Beer Lineup Features Biscotti and Jungle Bird Varieties

Chicago-based Goose Island Beer Co. is calling 2022 its 30th anniversary for its popular barrel-aged Bourbon County Brand Stouts, the pitch-black beers which customers stand in long lines after Thanksgiving to collect. Goose, via a news release, has revealed this year’s beer lineup consists of seven brews. The group includes a biscotti variant and another meant to remind drinkers of fig cookies.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants

For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
Eater

The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022

August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
Eater

‘Top Chef’ Alum Katsuji Tanabe Mixes Up a Mayonnaise Martini in Cary

Egg whites in cocktails are fairly standard, but how about mayonnaise? Former Top Chef contestant and head of Mexican-meets-Japanese restaurant A’Verde (2300 Walnut Street, Cary), Katsuji Tanabe, debuted a new libation on Instagram last week with the key ingredient being Duke’s mayonnaise. Tanabe says he was inspired by...
CARY, NC
Eater

NYC’s Hottest New Club Is a Midtown Cava

Office workers are increasingly back at their desks in Midtown, and apparently rediscovering how good Cava’s bowls are when the lunch hour rolls around. The New York Post reports that people are waiting up to 90 minutes — in the sweltering heat, no less — at a Midtown location of the fast-casual bowl chain, at 1385 Broadway, at West 38th Street, to get their grain bowls topped with falafel and harissa honey chicken. One TikToker dubbed the popular lunch spot “the hardest club to get into in all of Manhattan” in a viral post with over 1.1 million views and counting. Two nearby locations around Bryant Park are attracting lunch crowds too, according to the Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Scary Mommy

A 'Golden Girls' Restaurant Is About To Start Touring The US

A Golden Girls-themed pop-up restaurant is opening in Los Angeles, and, yes, there will be lots of cheesecake. For the first time — and more than 30 years after the show aired — fans of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia will get to try some of the iconic dishes they saw on screen, not to mention reminisce about one of the most enduring and funniest television shows in history.

