Husband-and-Wife Sommeliers to Open New Wine Bar and Restaurant Outside Chase Center

My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
One of Houston’s Best Chefs Has Abruptly Left the Restaurant Empire He Built
In Houston, Chris Shepherd is synonymous with Underbelly. What started as a groundbreaking restaurant in 2012 has since grown into multiple concepts under the Underbelly Hospitality banner, garnering Shepherd numerous accolades along the way. Now, he’s announced he’s leaving it all behind. After the local ABC affiliate posted...
San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing
After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
3 Women Seen Trashing Fast Food Restaurant After Reportedly Being Charged $1.75 for Extra Sauce
Three women were caught on camera completely trashing a fast food restaurant in New York City, reportedly because they were charged $1.75 for extra sauce. The violent episode happened at Bel Fries around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Shocking video shows the three women hurling glass...
‘Golden Girls’-Themed Restaurant Is Opening This Weekend, With Four More Pop-Ups Planned
If you’re hungry for some “Golden Girls” nostalgia and you’re in the Los Angeles area, you might want to make some reservations. The first Golden Girls Kitchen will open Saturday in Beverly Hills, and tickets are required to secure a seat. The fast-casual pop-up restaurant is...
Houston’s 11-Year-Old Butcher Shop and Cafe Revival Market Will Close Sunday
Houston butcher shop and cafe Revival Market will close this weekend on Sunday, July 31, after 11 years in business, but another restaurant will soon take its place. Agricole Hospitality, the restaurant group behind other local restaurants, including Heights’ Eight Row Flint and Coltivare, decided not to renew the lease at 550 Heights Boulevard after its owners Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera, and Vincent Huyn assessed its future, according to a release.
Houston’s Newest Vietnamese Drive-Thru Plans Second Location Following Owners’ $1 Million Win
Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen were already plotting for another location soon after they opened their fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant and drive-thru, Saigon Hustle, in February. Now, they have a million dollars to help make it happen. The pair, who also own Ginger Kale in Hermann Park and coffee shop Sunday...
Where to Find Serious Greek Food in Portland and Beyond
Let’s face it: While we have an incredible culinary scene, Portland isn’t known for its Greek food. Compared to cities like New York or Chicago, Portland’s Greek population is minuscule; Portland proper is home to very few restaurants and markets that actually identify as Greek, more often labeling themselves as “Mediterranean.” However, the Greek establishments we have are stunners — spots wrapping their own dolmas, slicing juicy gyro from the spit, and setting slabs of cheese on fire for saganaki. In this map, we’re celebrating the city’s specifically Greek restaurants and food carts, as well as a few outliers outside Portland proper. Note that this map is specifically focused on Greek restaurants, as opposed to Lebanese or broader Mediterranean restaurants; for other dishes from around the Mediterranean, check out our hummus map and Italian map.
Martha Stewart Is So Ready For Her Vegas Restaurant Opening
Award-winning chef Martha Stewart added to her long list of accolades with the opening of her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford. This is actually the star's first restaurant, despite her being in the food and dining industry for years. She launched the news on her website back in early 2022, stating that her new business will be located in the famous Paris Las Vegas casino and hotel.
Goose Island’s 2022 Bourbon County Beer Lineup Features Biscotti and Jungle Bird Varieties
Chicago-based Goose Island Beer Co. is calling 2022 its 30th anniversary for its popular barrel-aged Bourbon County Brand Stouts, the pitch-black beers which customers stand in long lines after Thanksgiving to collect. Goose, via a news release, has revealed this year’s beer lineup consists of seven brews. The group includes a biscotti variant and another meant to remind drinkers of fig cookies.
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
Lucha Libre Launches Spot for Boozy Paletas and Aguas Frescas in North Park
Legendary taco spot Lucha Libre has reconfigured its North Park location, which opened in 2015, consolidating operations to left side of the space to make way for Zonkey Paletas, a new venture specializing in Mexican paletas and aguas frescas. Its famous wrestling ring had to be sacrificed for the move,...
‘Top Chef’ Alum Katsuji Tanabe Mixes Up a Mayonnaise Martini in Cary
Egg whites in cocktails are fairly standard, but how about mayonnaise? Former Top Chef contestant and head of Mexican-meets-Japanese restaurant A’Verde (2300 Walnut Street, Cary), Katsuji Tanabe, debuted a new libation on Instagram last week with the key ingredient being Duke’s mayonnaise. Tanabe says he was inspired by...
NYC’s Hottest New Club Is a Midtown Cava
Office workers are increasingly back at their desks in Midtown, and apparently rediscovering how good Cava’s bowls are when the lunch hour rolls around. The New York Post reports that people are waiting up to 90 minutes — in the sweltering heat, no less — at a Midtown location of the fast-casual bowl chain, at 1385 Broadway, at West 38th Street, to get their grain bowls topped with falafel and harissa honey chicken. One TikToker dubbed the popular lunch spot “the hardest club to get into in all of Manhattan” in a viral post with over 1.1 million views and counting. Two nearby locations around Bryant Park are attracting lunch crowds too, according to the Post.
The Choco Taco Legacy Is Alive and Well at This South Bay Ice Cream Shop
Growing up, Bay Area native Lori Phillips had a particular love for chocolate ice cream tacos. She has fond memories of visiting Taco Bell as a child, just to order a Choco Taco — the waffle cone taco shell with fudge-swirled ice cream that Klondike recently announced has been discontinued after 39 years.
Alberta SkipTheDishes Driver Awarded $15K After Restaurant Refused To Give Him A Drink Tray
A SkipTheDishes driver in Red Deer, Alberta has been awarded $15,000 after a local restaurant refused to provide him with a drinks tray. The driver, Denny Haverluck, has a paralyzed left arm from a motorcycle accident and isn't able to carry anything in his left hand. Court documents said that...
A 'Golden Girls' Restaurant Is About To Start Touring The US
A Golden Girls-themed pop-up restaurant is opening in Los Angeles, and, yes, there will be lots of cheesecake. For the first time — and more than 30 years after the show aired — fans of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia will get to try some of the iconic dishes they saw on screen, not to mention reminisce about one of the most enduring and funniest television shows in history.
