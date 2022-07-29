Grateful Dead and AKILA Reunite for Second Collaborative Sunglasses Collection

hypebeast.com
TAG Heuer Unveils Limited-Edition Carrera Red Dial
Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer has introduced a limited-edition Heuer Carrera Red Dial watch, paying homage to Jack Heuer’s visionary model from the 1960s. With a fiery red appearance, the heritage-inspired timepiece draws inspiration from the same strong aesthetic that first catapulted the model onto the wrists of demanding racing pilots at its conception. The original silhouette is preserved with signature lugs and pushers, which are now scaled up to 39 mm. The watch boasts faceted, rhodium-plated indexes and hours and minute hands, with Super-LumiNova coating for maximal clarity.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Gerry Beckley Turned His Tour Photos Into a T-Shirt and Hoodie Collection
Click here to read the full article. Gerry Beckley is showing off his photography skills with the help of an old friend, Todd Snyder. The America singer has released a collection of limited-edition, collectible tees and hoodies with Todd Snyder — all of which use his photographs as artwork. The images showcased in the collection were taken during Beckley’s globe-spanning tours with America, and show some gallery-level talent. Beckley captured “seemingly commonplace things” like old cars, trees, and beach scenes, and did so with a professional eye for composition, lighting, and color. As expected from Todd Snyder, the tees and hoodies are...
ARKET's CAFÉ MERCHANDISE™ Capsule Celebrates Fika Culture
ARKET is honoring its mission statement of providing you with a “more beautiful everyday life” with its continued efforts to celebrate its Swedish roots, and now it does so with the upcoming CAFÉ MERCHANDISE™ collection. Sweden has a much-loved “Fika” culture, which consists of people gathering...
Your ID Store’s New Balance 327 Collab Is Inspired by Ramen
Your ID store just announced the opening of its newest location in Brazil’s São Paulo neighborhood. The area is known to have the largest community of Japanese people outside of Japan. To celebrate the community and its latest shop, Your ID has connected with New Balance for a 327 model dubbed “Lamén,” the Brazilian way to call the famous Japanese dish, ramen.
Kelis Calls "Milkshake" Sample on Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' "Theft"
Kelis called out the sample of her track “Milkshake” on Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE, labelling the use of the track as “theft.”. The artist took to Instagram several times to speak on the matter, first using her chef account to clarify that she allegedly was not made aware of the sample. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she commented. Kelis also responded to a fan who commented that a collab between them is what “the world really needs,” stating, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”
Lab-grown Diamond Start-up Aether Furthers ‘Luxury’ Positioning With First Jewelry Collection
Click here to read the full article. Aether Diamonds, a fast-growing lab diamond company that harvests stones from carbon found in the air, is launching its first jewelry collection. The Bombé collection features rings, necklaces, pendants and bracelets made with its proprietary lab-grown diamonds and yellow gold. It will be available to shoppers directly through Aether’s site, and represents an evolution for a brand that in recent months has added multiple big-name executives to its advisory board, including Alain Bernard — Richemont’s former head of North America and the recent founder of Abbey Road Advisory.More from WWDHigh Neck: The Latest High...
Lest you think fashion has learned from its pandemic promises to “do things differently,” the situation remains mostly the same: On runways there are cinematic gestures intended to stoke social media coverage and in stores there are, strangely, more normal clothes than ever before. The space between fashion’s fantasy and its reality is becoming a gulf. And yet some are quietly, actually changing. In Japan, Jun Takahashi has reset his brand degree by degree over the past two years, staging shows in Tokyo and creating some of the most compelling lookbooks the 2020 and 2021 seasons had to offer. His next shift: Restarting his women’s pre-collections.
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
Dior Maison Teams up with Sam Baron for Outdoor Furniture Collection
Dior Maison has enlisted the skills of French designer Sam Baron to create a collection of outdoor furniture, which features shapes and silhouettes based on the iconic Medallion chair. The Dior Maison Outdoor Collection encompasses a chair and armchair, and two tables – one with a round top and the...
BYREDO Releases "Summer Friend" Swimsuit with Stockholm Surfboard Club
In collaboration with Scandi clothing store Stockholm Surfboard Club, cult beauty brand BYREDO has unveiled a limited-edition swimsuit called “Summer Friend.”. Falling under the brand’s Byproduct line, which houses all of its non-beauty related launches, the swimsuit draws inspiration from surfing culture and pays homage to the long days of the Scandinavian summer. “Summer Friend” takes you back to making memories in Stockholm’s famous Archipelagos, surrounded by boundless sea and natural beauty.
Jewelry Designer Bernard James Unveils Summer 2022 “Family Portraits” Series
Brooklyn-based fine jewelry designer Bernard James has unveiled his latest “Family Portraits” series for the Summer 2022 season. The latest iteration continues the project’s mission of showcasing James’ NYC friends and family alongside his jewelry creations. Specifically, the series includes individuals in the spaces of music, fashion, design, fine arts and more who inspire not only James, but the evolving contemporary culture. This time around, the series features fashion designer Christopher John Rogers, photographer Quil Lemons, knitwear designer Aisling Camps, stylist/consultant Matthew Henson, stylist Alexander-Julian Gibbson, artist Cassandra Mayela, editor Kevin Hunter and more.
Beat the Heat With Popsicle and Reebok's Ice Cold Sneaker Collaboration
It’s pretty clear that the folks on the Reebok marketing and design teams have a soft spot for 90s/early 2000’s given as many of the brand’s collaborative collections evoke emotions of nostalgia. In recent years we’ve seen the vector brand link up with the Power Rangers, Candy Land and the Ghostbusters for special footwear projects, and now it’s going to add Popsicles to its ever-growing catalog.
Bella Hadid Steps Into the Metaverse, Launches Own NFT Collection CY-B3LLA
The 25 year old fashion model is one of the latest celebrities to cash in on the Metaverse by creating her own NFT collection. Renowned model Bella Hadid is taking over the Metaverse space by launching her own collection of Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs based on 3-D scans of her face and body. The collection, aptly named CY-B3LLA, was born out of the IMG model's desire to create "cool versions" of herself after she became enthralled with video games during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Brain Dead Explores the Rules of 'Magic: The Gathering' for Edition 3 Drop
Brain Dead continues its partnership with Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering for its Edition 3 drop. This seven-piece collection is comprised of five graphic T-shirts and two caps. Diving into game-specific details of the trading card game, key iconography and rules are expanded upon as seen in...
Stray Rats And New Balance Tease Upcoming MT580 Collaboration
New Balance tends to do a superb job at allowing various streetwear imprints to reimagine their classic silhouettes, and one of the most consistent entities in recent years has been Stray Rats. The Miami-based brand has already lent its creative touch to various models like the 827, 574 and the Made in UK 991. And now it appears as though the duo will be reconvening as Stray Rats founder Julian Consuegra has just previewed its upcoming MT580 collaboration.
CamperLab Conjures Colorful Statement Shoes for FW22
CamperLab is back with another colorful collection of statement shoes for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. From loafers to tactical sneakers, the latest offering from creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel builds on the brand’s Mallorcan heritage. Specifically, a key focus is merging vibrant fabrications and design details with timeless styles. Leading the charge are the new Tossu and Venga silhouettes. Crafted from recycled materials in Spain, the Tossu is a chunky style inspired by 90s sneakers. Key details of the shoe include its 3D knitted sock and outer cage-like structure appearing in combinations of maroon/azure blue and beige/camel/olive alongside staple black and white.
Revolution and The Rake Join Parmigiani Fleurier for Salmon Tonda PF Micro-Rotor
Parmigiani Fleurier has joined Revolution and The Rake for a limited edition Tonda PF Micro-Rotor. Dubbed the “Serenissima” edition, the release celebrates Wei’s excitement when first putting the Guido Terreni-reimagined Tonda PF Micro-Rotor on his wrist and his love for salmon dials. “The color represents joy, energy...
This 29-year-old spent $15,000 on a side hustle selling vintage designer purses—now her business makes $55,000 a week
Sometimes, Nica Yusay's online vintage purse store, FashioNica, sells out so quickly that she thinks there's a glitch on her website. A lifelong thrifting enthusiast, Yusay developed a talent for finding high-end purses at a fraction of their retail value from a young age. She accumulated her own collection over the years, but never thought she could make money from her skill — until her fiancé suggested she make a business out of it.
Zack Bia Celebrates Field Trip Recordings Launch With an ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14 Collab
The realms of music and sneakers often collide in today’s footwear sphere. We’ve seen artists tapped by multiple brands for actual collaborations or campaigns, and now Zack Bia is chiming in on the action by teaming up with. for a GEL-KAYANO 14 collaboration that celebrates the launch of...
