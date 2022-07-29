PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot twice in the head during a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of North Darien Street around 9:45 a.m. Police say the woman was sitting in her burgundy Hyundai when she got shot. She was placed in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the ear and right arm while standing next to the woman’s car, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they’re searching for a woman in her 20s in connection with the shooting. She was wearing a peach top and black shorts, according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

