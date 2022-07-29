blotter.sites.phillypolice.com
Suspect sought in double shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say a 23-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot while in her car. A 28-year-old man who was standing nearby was also shot.
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in Armed Robbery
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The incident occurred on July 4, 2022, at a store located at 2216 N Broad Street. According to investigators, when confronted by an employee about taking unpaid items, one of the males pulled out a handgun and fled the scene.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Kenneth Latham – From the 14th District
The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kenneth Latham. Mr. Latham, from the 7400 block of Georgian Road, was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022, leaving his residence at approximately 7:00 am. Mr. Latham is 77 years old, 6′ tall, 148 lbs.,...
Officials: 3-year-old shot after being left alone in car with gun in Caln Township
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
2 children pepper-sprayed during altercation with attempted shoplifters: Police
Authorities say a 13-year-old girl tried to stop two young women from shoplifting when an altercation ensued.
Dollar General Robbery: Two Suspects Demand Money at Gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police investigators state that on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 pm, two black males entered the Dollar General store on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia. One suspect walked behind the counter and pulled out a handgun while the other demanded money from customers. Together they made away with approximately $2,070. This robbery is still under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.
Northern Liberties business owner wants more security after recent break-ins
A business owner in Northern Liberties is hoping for a boost in security. Three storefronts were damaged in the latest incident.
North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Woman, Man Hospitalized, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot twice in the head during a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of North Darien Street around 9:45 a.m. Police say the woman was sitting in her burgundy Hyundai when she got shot. She was placed in extremely critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot once in the ear and right arm while standing next to the woman’s car, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Police say they’re searching for a woman in her 20s in connection with the shooting. She was wearing a peach top and black shorts, according to police. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought
Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIAnews - A man who fled from officers in his car, then on foot has been arrested and charged, according to Philadelphia police. Police saw multiple vehicles fleeing a parking lot on the 4000 block of Cottman Avenue Friday night when responding to reports of a person with a gun.
Long Police Standoff In Perkiomenville, Montgomery County Ends With Suspect Dead, House Destroyed Due To Fire
PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A charred mess is all that’s left of a Montgomery County home after a long standoff with police. Police had to run for cover when that suspect started shooting at them. New Hanover Township police say they tried to reach a peaceful resolution, but a barricade situation escalated into a shooting Friday night and ended with a deadly fire early Saturday morning. Footage from Chopper 3 this afternoon shows not much remains of this house in Perkiomenville after a fire ripped through it in the morning. The situation started around 8 p.m. on Friday when New Hanover Township police...
WDEL 1150AM
Saturday shooting hospitalizes man
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Wilmington. City police said officers found the victim in the 800 block of West 6th Street shortly after midnight Saturday. He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital. There's no information at this point about who...
NBC Philadelphia
1-Year-Old Girl Shot After Argument at Party Leads to Gunfire, Police Say
A 1-year-old girl was shot in the hand in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday morning, police said. The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being wounded on the 3400 block of Emerald Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The girl's condition was not immediately known.
10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened so fast, I didn’t...
Man who allegedly threatened to throw his baby off I-95 overpass in Philadelphia identified
The DA's office said the suspect threatened the baby, the mother of his child, and a good Samaritan who stopped to help.
Bear Man Arrested, Police Recover Loaded Handgun, Cocaine
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Bear man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 700 block of North Washington Street when they made contact with 22-year-old Jerome Ames of Bear. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun, that was reported stolen, and 3.5 grams of cocaine. Police took Ames into custody without incident.
Former ACCT Philly employee charged with cruelty in death of pit bull
A former Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team employee has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a family dog last August.
