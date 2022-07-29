60-year sentence for Cherokee County man convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – On Thursday evening, in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County, Rojelio Barboza was convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child.2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County
A press release stated the evidence included testimony of three child victims that Barboza sexually assaulted. The jury convicted Barboza after approximately three hours of deliberation.
The defendant chose the jury to assess his punishment. A jury reached a verdict and recommended a sentence of 60 years after approximately one hour of deliberation.Man reported missing from Harleton area of Harrison County: Marshall Sherriff’s Office
Honorable Judge Chris Day sentenced the defendant to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0