ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

60-year sentence for Cherokee County man convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child

By Alisha Tagert
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDizZ_0gy3N6m900

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – On Thursday evening, in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County, Rojelio Barboza was convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child.

2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County

A press release stated the evidence included testimony of three child victims that Barboza sexually assaulted. The jury convicted Barboza after approximately three hours of deliberation.

The defendant chose the jury to assess his punishment. A jury reached a verdict and recommended a sentence of 60 years after approximately one hour of deliberation.

Man reported missing from Harleton area of Harrison County: Marshall Sherriff’s Office

Honorable Judge Chris Day sentenced the defendant to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qtdwz_0gy3N6m900


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Frankston man arrested for family violence, interference

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before. Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they […]
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after multiple shots were reported Thursday at a person and their home, officials said. Police said upon arrival to the scene, they identified 18-year-old Christian Monroe and 20-year-old Omarion Hamlett as the two who started a disturbance at the home. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Judicial District Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KETK / FOX51 News

Estranged husband, 2 others charged in Diboll woman’s murder

(UPDATE) — Authorities have announced that they believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Ashley Shaeffer. A dive team with the Texas DPS assisted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in the recovery of the weapon, which appears to have been thrown into a body of water. The type of […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Skeletal remains found by work crew in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A work crew in Panola County found skeletal remains in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the scene by the work crew, where they were able to confirm that the remains were in fact human. The sheriff’s office said […]
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: East Texas woman arrested for husband’s murder

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the slaying of her husband, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that 32-year-old Samantha Stewart called the sheriff’s office on Tuesday at approximately 9:53 p.m. and told authorities a person broke into their residence […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches County Sheriff addresses viral video showing deputy ‘strike’ woman multiple times during altercation

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A video was shared over 20,000 times online showing a physical alteration between a Nacogdoches County deputy and individuals outside a residence. The incident resulted in four arrests, and the department has responded to the use of force by the officer. In a video responding to the incident, Sheriff Jason […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine man in custody after stabbing in Nacogdoches County

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – A person is being treated for multiple lacerations and a stab wound occurred over the weekend, and Nacogdoches County officials said they have a suspect in custody. Deputies in Garrison were dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 187 on Saturday for what police said was an attempted assault. While […]
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after two-vehicle crash near Coffee City

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two were injured after a crash near Coffee City on Highway 175 Sunday night. One man is in stable condition and one woman was life-flighted after the accident, according to officials and no updates were available on her condition as of Monday morning. Coffee City Police who responded to the […]
KETK / FOX51 News

23-year-old arrested after shooting in Longview

UPDATE — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Longview on Tuesday around 2:55 p.m., police said. Officers located and arrested Malik Thompson in the area following the shooting. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler PD to pursue grant funding from the DOJ

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler City Council has approved a resolution permitting the Tyler Police Department to apply for and accept (if selected) a grant for funding from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) not to exceed $34,000. Funding will be utilized to purchase equipment for Tyler PD to support crime scene investigations. The department […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Good Samaritan saves passengers of burning car in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the 300 block of Church Street on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said that a bystander reported the fire around 3 p.m. Both the driver and passenger got out of the car safely with the help of a good Samaritan. According to a […]
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy