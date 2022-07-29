State Police encourage driver safety during Toll Road lane-shift

wsbt.com
Related
abc57.com
Quince Road closed due to construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Construction is set to begin on Quince Road from U.S. 20 and Edison Road August 1st. Work will include tree removal, drainage improvement and roadway milling. The project is expected to take one day, but could spill over into the 2nd. A recommended detour is taking...
WNDU
Lanes on Indiana Toll Road reopen after buckle caused shutdown
South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields. New traffic pattern in place as repairs continue on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. Updated: 15 minutes ago. Traffic has been backed...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
95.3 MNC
Marshall County Police found illegal substances after a search warrant
Marshall County Police found illegal substances after a search warrant. It happened on Tuesday, July 26, when the police narcotics team searched a house in the 900 block of 12B Road. ABC 57 News reports that officers found marijuana, currency, and a firearm. 23-year-old Carson Shireman and 27-year-old Scarlet Torres...
abc57.com
Security footage captures early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning. It happened near Milton and St. Joseph Streets in South Bend. Officials have released the genders and ages of the four victims. The youngest one, a 26 year old male, is still in critical condition at the hospital. There are no further updates regarding the other three victims that sustained non-life threatening injuries.
wfft.com
Albion man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. 33
KIMMELL, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Albion man is dead after troopers say he was hit by an SUV while driving on the shoulder of U.S. 33 Friday. Indiana State Police say 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie was driving a Harley Davidson past a line of stopped traffic on U.S. 33 southbound about 5 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Back-to-back shootings leave total of four injured, one in critical condition
Back-to-back shootings on the South Side of South Bend have left four people shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 this all happened slightly before 1:30 a.m.. They received multiple calls about shots fired and reports of gunfire in the area near South St....
abc57.com
More information about overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--An overnight shooting left four people in the hospital, one in critical condition. Officers found two people injured: one on the 1600 block of Chapin Street and another on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St. At around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired on the corner of Milton St. and St. Joseph St., where they found one victim with life-threatening injuries.
WNDU
4 hurt in overnight shootings in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating multiple shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of St. Joseph Street and Milton Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found one...
max983.net
Four Arrested Following Marshall County Traffic Stop
Four people were arrested Wednesday, July 27 after a traffic stop was conducted at 9:15 p.m. ET in the area of the Pilot Travel Center in Plymouth by a deputy from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say during the traffic stop K9 Diesel was deployed and conducted an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
Police seek security camera footage after child found safe in stolen car
A one-year-old child is reunited with his family after the mom’s car was stolen with him in it. The theft happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Friday. South Bend Police and neighbors began looking for Karter Wilson early this morning. 3 hours later he, and the car, were found...
abc57.com
Police identify victim in Friday officer-involved shooting at Coquillard Elementary School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph Police have identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on Friday at Coquillard School as 51-year old Dante Kittrell. According to reports, South Bend Police were dispatched to Coquillard Elementary School on reports of a male individual with a handgun threatening suicide near the baseball fields.
WNDU
One dead after officer-involved shooting near Coquillard Elementary School
New traffic pattern in place as repairs continue on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. Traffic has been backed up since Thursday, but detours have been taken down. The fair opened on Friday for an 18-day run that ends on Aug. 21. Van Dyke Revue takes the stage at Fridays...
Sheriff: 3 show up to hospital after Kzoo home invasion
Three people showed up at a hospital with injuries related to a home invasion in Kalamazoo that happened late Friday night, deputies said.
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
Sheriff's office says missing South Haven woman found safe
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office originally said the missing woman from South Haven had not been seen since Wednesday.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Restrictions on Wilden Avenue in Goshen begin August 1
GOSHEN, Ind. - Road restrictions on Wilden Avenue begin on Monday, the City of Goshen announced. Starting August 1, the west approach of Wilden from Main Street (S.R. 15) will be closed. Drivers on Main will not be able to turn west onto Wilden. Drivers traveling east on Wilden cannot...
Comments / 0