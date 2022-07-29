AMD Ryzen 5 7600X leaves Core i9-12900K feeling blue in Intel stronghold benchmark with +22% faster single-core speed

www.notebookcheck.net
Digital Trends
Cheap 2-in-1 laptop: Save $160 on the HP Pavilion x360 today
If you’re on the hunt for an affordable but reliable 2-in-1 laptop, take a look at HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible. You only have to pay $470, as its original price of $630 was slashed with a $160 discount. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, so we don’t expect it to last long. You’ll be glad if you grab onto it while you still can.
Digital Trends
AMD just gave your GPU a 92% performance boost — for free
AMD gave us another reason to choose Team Red over Nvidia’s Team Green with a powerful driver update earlier today. The Adrenaline 22.7.1 driver update gives AMD Radeon GPUs a whopping 92% performance boost, along with some quality-of-life improvements. The news was dropped without warning by AMD in a...
Intel Raptor Lake CPU leaks leave some gamers disappointed (again)
Intel’s Raptor Lake processors have witnessed a bunch of fresh leaks, including some game benchmarks, and a hefty overclock to 6GHz for the Core i7-13700K. Let’s start with those gaming tests which were conducted by Extreme Player, a Bilibili-based leaker who aired benchmarks for the Core i9-13900K a couple of weeks back. This time around, the Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K have been put through their paces, although bear in mind all the usual caveats around these being purported early engineering (pre-release) sample chips.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K gaming benchmarks put a damper on the Raptor Lake hype train
Extreme Player, a prolific Bilibili leaker, has made life difficult for Intel in the past few weeks by leaking the first batch of 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors in their entirety. Productivity benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K promised hefty gains in single and multi-threaded performance thanks to the new Raptor Cove P cores and the addition of four more Gracemont E cores. Gaming workloads, on the other hand, tone down the Raptor Lake hype a little.
The best laptops in 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
notebookcheck.net
Apple rumoured to have experimented with three 27-inch iMac prototypes based on Apple M1 and Apple M1 Max SoCs
Apple has all but completed its transition from Intel to ARM-based and in-house chipsets. With the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13, the company has even released laptops with second-generation Apple silicon. However, Apple is yet to replace the 27-inch iMac, let alone the Mac Pro. Incidentally, the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic SoC for features like Centre Stage, Spatial Audio and 'Hey Siri', which may actually run a custom version of iOS 15.
Intel Arc A380 Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. After much anticipation, we're finally getting our first look at Intel's first generation discrete GPU, the Arc 3 A380. This will be Intel's most entry-level offering in the Alchemist lineup, expected to cost somewhere between $120 to $130, which will make it the most affordable new graphics card on the market today.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown reveals a potential camera gambit
The Xiaomi 12S Ultra debuted at the start of the month and has received plaudits for its stellar camera performance, thanks to its massive 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 sensor and Leica's imaging contribution. It appears, however, that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's cameras aren't even at full potential. A teardown...
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds land for Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi has started testing Android 13 and MIUI 13.1 builds on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, two of its recent flagship smartphones. Now usurped by the Xiaomi 12S series in China, the pair have both received V13.1.22.7.28.DEV, with the 'DEV' suffix denoting that they are developer builds. If past experience is anything to go by, these builds can only be installed on devices that have been enrolled on MIUI's beta program in China.
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
TechRadar
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review
The Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) is exactly the kind of outstanding performance that anyone could hope for in a gaming laptop, with phenomenal frame rates and multitasking capabilities, matched to a gorgeous QHD display at 240Hz. All that power comes at the expense of an almost nonexistent battery life, however, and the best configurations get expensive fast.
Intel's faltering GPU launch has only made matters worse as it reports rare loss
The Intel group in charge of graphics lost over half a billion dollars in the past three months. Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group (AXG), which is responsible for its line-up of Alchemist graphics cards, has lost the company $507 million in the past three months. That is markedly more than it lost in Q1, 2021 which came in at $168 million.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price
The rumored specifications of Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti just leaked, and it looks like it’ll be one beast of a graphics card. If the specs turn out to be true, the RTX 4070 Ti might be powerful enough to match the current-gen flagship RTX 3090 Ti, but it’s also expected to cost a lot less than the $1,999 GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Review verdict on the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro: Strong smartphone can improve in one area
The Poco X4 Pro builds well on the X3 Pro and impresses with one of the best displays for under US$300. However, the smartphone from Xiaomi does not improve in all areas. Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. Buyers looking for a light...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series launch "confirmation" emerges alongside leaks pointing to vanilla and Pro model screen designs
Huawei has not released a Mate-series mobile flagship since October 2020; however, tech Weibo contributors are still fairly confident that the 40 series is not to be their swansong. One of these leakers, The Factory Manager's Classmate, has re-ignited claims that the 50 line is indeed on the way - it's just that it won't be here until September 2022 now.
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Ryzen 5 7600X Beats i9-12900K by 22% in New Single-Core Benchmarks
AMD's upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 processor outperforms the Core i9-12900K in a new single-core benchmark.
Digital Trends
Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300
If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, then check out this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time, meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking laptop that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.
notebookcheck.net
Beelink U59 Pro presented for US$209 with Intel Jasper Lake processors
Beelink has introduced the U59 Pro, a mini-PC that is already orderable from the company's website. Measuring 124 x 112 x 42 mm, the U59 Pro builds on its non-Pro sibling, which relies on the Intel Celeron N5095 processor and up to 16 GB of RAM. Confusingly, the U59 Pro is also available with the same processor.
notebookcheck.net
BenQ EX240N: Gaming monitor with MOBIUZ VA panel and 165 Hz refresh rate presented
BenQ has introduced the EX240N, another gaming monitor by the company with a MOBIUZ VA panel. According to BenQ, the EX240N has a 23.8-inch panel that offers up to 250 nits of peak brightness, a 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 72% NTSC colour space coverage. Arguably more important for gamers, the EX240N also operates at 1,920 x 1,080 pixels with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response times (MPRT), or 4 ms response times (GtG).
