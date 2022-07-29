Latest VMWare Fusion tech preview brings Windows 11 to Apple Silicon Macs

appleinsider.com
The best laptops in 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Apple Insider
Linus Torvalds uses M2 MacBook Air to release Linux 5.19
The latest release of Linux 5.19 has more of an Apple angle than usual, with Linus Torvalds releasing it using an M2MacBook Air running a version of Linux ported to Apple Silicon.
Apple Insider
How to use iCloud Keychain on Windows and how it differs from macOS and iOS
Apple isn't limiting its Keychain password-storing features to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Here's how you can extend theiCloud Keychain, so you can use your stored passwords on a Windows PC.
Apple Insider
SmartMi Air Purifier 2 & Eve Motion reviews, plus more on HomeKit Insider
In this jam-packed episode ofHomeKit Insider, we review both the all-new SmartMi Air Purifier 2 and the Eve Motion 2, plus break down the top news stories for the week.
Cult of Mac
Turn your MacBook into a full workstation with this 13-in-1 dock
Apple took some flak a few years ago for eliminating many of the MacBook Pro’s ports, shedding the I/O selection for a sleeker design. Cupertino reversed course in 2021, returning some ports to MacBook Pros, but many Apple users still need to keep a collection of adapters to get the functionality they need.
Apple Insider
Why aren't Reminders and Calendar more tightly integrated?
Apple has come a long way with both Calendar and Reminders. However, it seems they "forgot" to integrate Reminders (that have a date or time) with Calendar. This seems like an obvious thing to do. Reminders is a great place to manage...well reminders. Sometimes—not always—these have a date and/or time....
Cult of Mac
The best keyboard Apple ever made, but smaller? [Review]
In its entire 46-year history, Apple has made only one truly great keyboard: the Apple Extended Keyboard II. Dating from 1987, the Apple Extended Keyboard II has been dubbed “the greatest computer keyboard of all time.“. For me, the Extended Keyboard is the ultimate Goldilocks keyboard: it offers the...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro will get better OLED screen than iPhone 14
Apple will reportedly use different grades of OLED panels between the iPhone 14 andiPhone 14 Pro, further differentiating the two models.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
Apple Insider
MacBook Air ships, Apple Arcade loses games, and Chris Evans' iPhone - July 2022 in review...
It ought to have been a quiet month, but July 2022 saw plenty of action from Russia trying to hijack Apple's internet traffic, and the M2 MacBook Air proving to be a big hit. Apple used to be known for how it would announce a new product and then say, with a pretty big flourish, "available today." Those days are long gone and now there is always a gap between announcement and preorders, then about a week's gap before we get the devices.
Apple Insider
Sunny Optical becomes main iPhone 14 lens supplier, says Kuo
As the release of the iPhone 14 range nears, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is increasingly concentrating its wide-camera 7P lens orders on one supplier. The forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro has been rumored to add a larger 48mp sensor, but it will continue to have the range of lenses. Now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that his latest supply chain information shows that component manufacturer Sunny Optical is gaining an increasing share of Apple's orders.
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple relying on Sunny Optical for most iPhone 14 main camera lenses
In his latest analysis, Ming-Chi Kuo says Chinese Sunny Optical will be the largest supplier of wide-camera 7P lenses for the iPhone 14 series, exceeding the market consensus that Largan and Genius would have been the most important suppliers for this generation. Sunny Optical is still pretty much a new...
notebookcheck.net
More Xiaomi Pad 6 series details revealed including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model
Last time out, word on the grapevine indicated Xiaomi's plans to launch four new tablets this year, with the lineup ranging from a 10.4-inch model to a massive 14-inch one. More details of Xiaomi's upcoming tablets have now surfaced as well, providing expectant fans with a clearer idea of what to expect from the Xiaomi Pad 6 series.
Business Insider
The 7 best plant identifier apps for iPhone and Android
Plant identifier apps are plentiful on iPhone and Android. Many apps, like LeafSnap and PlantSnap, have premium tiers, but iPlant and PlantNet are completely free options. Here are seven of the best plant identification apps for your smartphone. What's that plant in the backyard? Or on the hiking trail you're...
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
Apple Insider
Apple takes down online Apple Store for 'updates' [u]
The Apple Store is offline in the US and most -- but not all -- territories worldwide. The online Apple Store is currently showing its familiar "We'll be right back," notice, along with the information that "updates are coming to the Apple Store." Unusually, the Store is not offline worldwide, however.
Apple Insider
Apple TV gift card offer extended in US, spread internationally
Apple took down the online Apple Store in very many territories overnight on July 31, 2022 and into August 1, 2022. Now that the Store is back online, it appears that the only visible update is an expansion and extension of the previously US-only Apple TV 4K gift card offer.
How to use an Android phone to wirelessly charge an iPhone
Android phones and iPhones have both featured wireless charging for some time, but few people know that an Android phone can charge an iPhone.The first wirelessly charging phone was the Nokia Lumia 920 which came out in 2012, utilizing Qi wireless charging which came out four years earlier.But it was the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which came out in 2018, that had the ability to charge other wireless devices.Now almost every major Android phone manufacturer – including Samsung, Google, Sony, Huawei – has reverse wireless charging. When you or your friend’s phone has run out of battery and there is...
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
