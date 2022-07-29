I made AWS Lose Money - Here's How!

hackernoon.com
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Engineering Team
Note: Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. We only focus on the data analysis part. Some tools/services are not mentioned here. BigQuery: data storage + development platform (on SQL workspace) Airflow on Google Cloud Composer: code execution platform,...
I Became a Software Engineer in 3 Months - Here's How
I am currently a software engineer working full-time in the New York Metropolitan Area. Two years ago during the advent of COVID-19, I was an Associate Director at a real estate startup called Squarefoot in NYC. This was similar to being a real estate broker and was a lot of sales. At the time, the future looked bleak for commercial real estate. Nobody knew how long lockdowns were going to last and what the industry would look like on the other side of the pandemic.
Technical Debt Isn't Technical at All; It's Not Even Debt
Co-authored with Dr. Paidi O’Raghallaigh and Dr. Stephen McCarthy at Cork University Business School as part of my Ph.D. studies, and originally published by Cutter Consortium’s Business Agility & Software Engineering Excellence practice on the 22nd of July 2021. Take a minute and write an answer to the...
Let's Look at SWEAT Economy: A Sweat-to-Earn Ecosystem
SWEAT Economy is the name for a sweat-to-earn ecosystem built on the NEAR Protocol that uses cryptocurrency rewards to encourage people to exercise. The platform encourages people to work out, earn tokens, and use these tokens as a way to buy things, with the aim of creating a healthy economy. Sweatcoin is a smartphone app for Android, iOS, and Windows devices that track the number of steps you take every day. The app has an in-app token called SweatCoin that users earn by taking steps, with 1,000 steps earning a user one whole Sweat coin.
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
This Is One Type of Insurance You Never Want to Get
If you don't want to pay more for less protection, you need to read this.
Where Can I Find Information on Securing a Static IP Address for My Web Server?
A unique IP address is often the primary factor in establishing a user's identity online when the user transmits information about a website or a device's location. The NordLayer CP allows you to request a static IP address, which serves as a digital badge on the web. An IP address identifies a specific person or device in the same way that a Social Security number from Social Security does. The most fundamental Internet Protocol addresses are either static, dynamic, publicly accessible, or privately used. They reveal the physical location of an Internet-connected gadget.
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io
We've recently announced that WunderGraph is now fully open source. Today, we'd like to explain how you can leverage our API Developer Framework to add Edge Caching to your GraphQL APIs without locking yourself into a specific vendor. Caching GraphQL on the Edge should be vendor-agnostic. Services like Akamai and...
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
How Security Tokens Benefit Small Investors
Security tokens are set to change the face of the global investment industry especially by democratizing access to opportunities that were hitherto available to only accredited investors. The traditional investment market was not set up to enable small investors invest directly due to high investment entry threshold. Fractional ownership using...
Calling All Linux Lovers: Answer These Simple Questions to Win from $3,000!
Today, Linux powers most of the internet; in fact, it is being used everywhere - from your laptops to cars to mobile devices. What makes it a preferable choice for so many users? Why is it everyone’s favorite?. Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some interesting stories on...
Becoming a Day Trader - Interview and Introduction to Bitcoin DeFi Products
An interview with a master trader + Prerequisites for becoming a day trader + Introduction to Crypto Trading products + Bitcoin DeFi. Day trading is like a fascinating game that rolls chess, poker, and gaming into an exciting package, adds the adrenaline rush of a roller coaster, and flavors it with a few dashes of lemon and a pinch of salt.
What Are The Best Paying Jobs in Tech in 2022?
The tech industry has been expanding extensively in the last few decades, creating many opportunities for tech talent. Here are the best-paying tech jobs in 2022. Gartner expects the annual voluntary turnover rate to jump from 31.9 million to 37.4 million, which offers a glimmer of hope. Read the complete blog here.
What's with All the Runtimes for JavaScript?
Right now it is an exciting time for JavaScript. We just got a new shiny fast runtime Bun, with the last new kid Deno being released only 4 years ago, and we have edge computing/serverless runtimes like Cloudflare worker and Blueboat. With all these hypes for the JavaScript community, I could not help but ask, how come only JavaScript gets all these fancy new runtimes? Why don’t we hear these more often in other languages?
Arconic: Q2 Earnings Insights
Arconic ARNC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arconic beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.77. Revenue was up $747.00 million from the same period last...
Inside the Turbulent World of Ripple: How Lawsuits and Social Media Pumps Turned XRP Chaotic
Ripple has long been a consistent player in the world of cryptocurrencies. Having existed in the ecosystem since 2012, XRP has continually found itself within the top 10 digital coins based on its market capitalization. However, a chaotic beginning in 2021, punctuated by social media pump attempts and SEC lawsuits, created greater levels of volatility and price movements.
