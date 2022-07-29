I Became a Software Engineer in 3 Months - Here's How

Popular marketplaces are ready-made online stores where you can register and start trading right away. There is a lot of competition on marketplaces, and in order for the buyer to notice your product and not go to another seller, ad texts need to be optimized for key queries. How to do it correctly and how SEO-optimization of a marketplace differs from a regular site, experts from the Ingenious Guru agency will tell. The seller must use keywords in the description of product cards: in the title and characteristics. And you also need to add high-quality photos.

