I Became a Software Engineer in 3 Months - Here's How

What Are The Best Paying Jobs in Tech in 2022?
The tech industry has been expanding extensively in the last few decades, creating many opportunities for tech talent. Here are the best-paying tech jobs in 2022. Gartner expects the annual voluntary turnover rate to jump from 31.9 million to 37.4 million, which offers a glimmer of hope. Read the complete blog here.
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Why The Metaverse Is Already Broken (And How To Fix It — Chapter Two)
Clearly dropping a cliffhanger works so now I’ll take a leaf out of the old, classic serials and do a quick recap but then alter a tiny detail that gives our hero a get-out clause to survive last week's seemingly impossible and precarious predicament and sets up the next episode.
I made AWS Lose Money - Here's How!
This is a short series that I wanted to share for a long time about the basics of “Cost Optimization” on AWS. Don’t hesitate to 👏 if you liked this post ;) Okay, to be really honest, this title is clickbait*.*. I could definitely write something...
How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages
I live and breathe EdTech, so I got interested in how big companies optimize their landing pages for conversion. A 0.5% change in a landing page conversion could result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, depending on a company’s size. I’ve analyzed landing page...
How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Engineering Team
Note: Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. We only focus on the data analysis part. Some tools/services are not mentioned here. BigQuery: data storage + development platform (on SQL workspace) Airflow on Google Cloud Composer: code execution platform,...
FAQs For a Software Engineering Hiring Manager - Part 1 of 5: Resumes
Technical Interviews have evolved a lot since I transitioned from being a Software Engineer to an Engineering Manager. Particularly in the post-Covid era, there's been a greater emphasis on the person*,* which I think is an important and welcome change. Over a decade of interviewing hundreds of coders, I've also...
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
Let's Look at SWEAT Economy: A Sweat-to-Earn Ecosystem
SWEAT Economy is the name for a sweat-to-earn ecosystem built on the NEAR Protocol that uses cryptocurrency rewards to encourage people to exercise. The platform encourages people to work out, earn tokens, and use these tokens as a way to buy things, with the aim of creating a healthy economy. Sweatcoin is a smartphone app for Android, iOS, and Windows devices that track the number of steps you take every day. The app has an in-app token called SweatCoin that users earn by taking steps, with 1,000 steps earning a user one whole Sweat coin.
SEO Promotion for Marketplaces: Optimization of Product Cards
Popular marketplaces are ready-made online stores where you can register and start trading right away. There is a lot of competition on marketplaces, and in order for the buyer to notice your product and not go to another seller, ad texts need to be optimized for key queries. How to do it correctly and how SEO-optimization of a marketplace differs from a regular site, experts from the Ingenious Guru agency will tell. The seller must use keywords in the description of product cards: in the title and characteristics. And you also need to add high-quality photos.
Google Ads Algo Game – Seven Ways to Stop It From Blowing Your Money
We are always looking to get more out of our marketing efforts. If you do own an online business, chances are you are aware of Google Ads and might have used it as well. Google Ads is an online advertising platform that follows the pay-per-click model. This means that advertisers pay Google in order to reach potential customers using Search keywords, device used and location.
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
Why Custom App Development Solutions Are Becoming More Popular
In 2021, from Google Play and App Store collectively. With so many mobile applications from anonymous categories, distinguishing your mobile app from the crowd is equivalent to dodging a bullet. That’s where custom mobile app development comes into the picture. A custom application is a powerful instrument for every...
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
Top 5 Tips for Securing Your GitOps Environments
GitOps is a software development method in which all aspects of a project, including application code, configuration files, and infrastructure, are stored in a Git repository. When a Git commit is pushed to source control, changes are triggered to update the cloud infrastructure or application. GitOps uses Git as a...
A tale of Red Team Operation (RTO) to hack a company remotely & pivot across the Cloud assets
The exploitation of the Pulse VPN application to gain full control of the VPN server. Dumping credentials from the VPN server to spray across the Cloud services for pivoting and other on pr. Dear readers, this is DhaneshDhanesh Dodia on DhaneshDodia another side of the screen and I hope you’re...
What's with All the Runtimes for JavaScript?
Right now it is an exciting time for JavaScript. We just got a new shiny fast runtime Bun, with the last new kid Deno being released only 4 years ago, and we have edge computing/serverless runtimes like Cloudflare worker and Blueboat. With all these hypes for the JavaScript community, I could not help but ask, how come only JavaScript gets all these fancy new runtimes? Why don’t we hear these more often in other languages?
MyoSuite: A Poem
We were and are at the beginning of pure-proprioceptive signs; signals not-near gloved close to wrist-based wests at-scale cross-stacks in-silico. The first finger embodied a neutral neural input way embedded for virtue's virtual keyboard, kept specific to each chapter's domain. And another, embodied electrical signal's sixth vibrotactile actuator wherein a...
