Webhooks Are Not the Same as APIs

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Urgent Android warning over apps infested with Joker malware – the Google Play downloads you should delete immediately
ANDROID users are being warned about a number of applications that are reportedly infested with the Joker malware. The urgent warnings come from cybersecurity experts who have identified a list of apps from the Google Play store that should be deleted immediately. Cybersecurity firm Pradeo says it has found the...
The One Browser Setting You Should Turn On Immediately In Case Of A Malware Attack
Few things compare to the fear you feel when you suspect or (even worse) can confirm that your computer or phone has been hacked. Malware attacks are becoming more common and the feeling remains the same: a sense of being violated and a helplessness at not knowing what data that attacker is snatching and where it will end up. The best remedy is prevention — but, once you do experience a malware attack, it’s important to act fast. A malware attack can ultimately end with hackers taking complete control of your computer or phone and its data. Whether the culprit is a virus, ransomware, or a trojan horse, red flags to look for include your apps crashing more often, unusual website activity that you didn’t initiate, and a battery that dwindles down fast. This is the one browser setting you should turn on immediately in case of a malware attack — and a few important tips to help prevent it from happening again.
The new-look Gmail had landed, with one important addition
Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to all account holders. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to a portion of Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, the transition will take place automatically for those with Google Chat enabled, and can be triggered via the Settings menu by all other users.
How to manage your online visibility in WhatsApp
Learn how to manage who can see your online profile information in WhatsApp. These privacy settings help you control your online visibility on the platform.
What Are The Best Paying Jobs in Tech in 2022?
The tech industry has been expanding extensively in the last few decades, creating many opportunities for tech talent. Here are the best-paying tech jobs in 2022. Gartner expects the annual voluntary turnover rate to jump from 31.9 million to 37.4 million, which offers a glimmer of hope. Read the complete blog here.
MyoSuite: A Poem
We were and are at the beginning of pure-proprioceptive signs; signals not-near gloved close to wrist-based wests at-scale cross-stacks in-silico. The first finger embodied a neutral neural input way embedded for virtue's virtual keyboard, kept specific to each chapter's domain. And another, embodied electrical signal's sixth vibrotactile actuator wherein a...
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Why The Metaverse Is Already Broken (And How To Fix It — Chapter Two)
Clearly dropping a cliffhanger works so now I’ll take a leaf out of the old, classic serials and do a quick recap but then alter a tiny detail that gives our hero a get-out clause to survive last week's seemingly impossible and precarious predicament and sets up the next episode.
How to Uninstall the Adobe Creative Cloud Desktop App
You’ll probably remember the Adobe Creative Cloud desktop app if you use any Adobe product on your computer. But even if you love the apps you use, like Audition and After Effects, you might question whether you need to keep Creative Cloud. You can delete the app, but you...
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io
We've recently announced that WunderGraph is now fully open source. Today, we'd like to explain how you can leverage our API Developer Framework to add Edge Caching to your GraphQL APIs without locking yourself into a specific vendor. Caching GraphQL on the Edge should be vendor-agnostic. Services like Akamai and...
Why Qualitative Research Is Vital for SaaS Copywriting
There are two main types of research: quantitative and qualitative. Quantitative research is more scientific and unbiased, but qualitative research is what makes or breaks your copy. Qualitative research helps uncover the factors influencing consumers in a specific market. The days of using punchy phrases and clever wordplay are long gone, as people don't like being sold anymore, says SaaS copywriter. The best tactics to do research are interview interviews, polls, interviews, surveys, and pop-up surveys.
I made AWS Lose Money - Here's How!
This is a short series that I wanted to share for a long time about the basics of “Cost Optimization” on AWS. Don’t hesitate to 👏 if you liked this post ;) Okay, to be really honest, this title is clickbait*.*. I could definitely write something...
