Koutoujian joins leadership network for behavioral health conditions

www.yourarlington.com
Related
YourArlington
Town rights commission cofounder dies at 66
Susan Rachel McHugh, a cofounder of the Arlington Human Rights Commission in 1993 and its first chairwoman, died in June after a brief illness at age 66. Those who worked with her remembered her immediately after her June 20 passing. The Boston Globe published her obituary July 31. Sheri Baron,...
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
manchesterinklink.com
New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go
MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
WCVB
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence
BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
nerej.com
Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan
A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
miltonscene.com
Milton Superintendent James Jette placed on administrative leave
Milton Superintendent James Jette placed on administrative leave. On July 14, the Milton School Committee voted to place school Superintendent James Jette on paid administrative leave in connection with a May 27 arrest. Jette (of Stoughton) allegedly pinned his partner, also a Milton Public Schools employee, against a wall and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm finance official charged with theft
GOFFSTOWN, NH – Renee Crawford, the now former assistant vice president of finance at Saint Anselm College, allegedly created a fake company and used it to charge the school for more than $40,000 in services that were never rendered. Now Crawford is set to plead guilty on Monday to...
Avoid Traffic and Comfortably Travel Stress-Free to Cape Cod on the CapeFLYER
First of all, it's pet-friendly, so this enjoyable, easy, relaxing way to get to Cape Cod is already a winner in my book. beautiful dog of dachshund, black and tan, buried in the sand at the beach sea on summer vacation holidays, wearing red sunglasses. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Our summer days...
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
‘Tough news’: Popular Mass. brewery warns of changes amid shortage of important ingredient
EVERETT, Mass. — One of the most recognized names in the Massachusetts craft beer industry foresees big changes in the coming months due to a shortage of an important ingredient used in the brewing process. In a statement, Night Shift Brewing of Everett said, “We learned that our CO2...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
homenewshere.com
Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close
TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
WCVB
Thayer Academy student killed in Maine crash, school says
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, is in mourning Thursday after the death of a student. “It is with great sadness that I share that rising senior James Pener '23 died on Tuesday following a car accident in Maine,” Thayer Head of School Chris Fortunato wrote in a letter to the school community.
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
Courthouse News Service
Massachusetts grants absolution to its last remaining witch
After 329 years — and thanks to an eighth-grade civics class — a Salem-era woman has been officially exonerated of devil worship. SALEM, Massachusetts (CN) — The last remaining Massachusetts resident legally classified as a witch has been given a reprieve as part of a budget bill signed Thursday by Governor Charlie Baker.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teacher last seen in Windham 38 years ago
WINDHAM, N.H. — A Massachusetts teacher was last seen in New Hampshire 38 years ago, and no charges have been made in the case. Christopher Bird, 25, was last seen on July 29, 1984, by a friend at the D&Q Stables in Windham. Bird lived and worked as a teacher in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Comments / 0