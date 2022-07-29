Missouri GOP contenders distance themselves from McConnell

www.edglentoday.com
Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Staff at Louisiana’s abortion clinics spent Monday calling patients to cancel procedures and direct them to resources in other states as Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is once-again in effect. For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the...
Local Youths Graduate From Unique Juvenile Diversion Program
EDWARDSVILLE — With an air of celebration, courtroom 351 held a different group of attendees on the evening of July 28, 2022. Seven local juveniles accepted their graduation certificates after hearing presentations from local supporters and volunteers of the Juvenile Diversion Program. This was no small accomplishment for these seven young men and women. Rather than face a court-ordered consequence, they chose to give the six-month commitment to the program and follow a different path. Their parents and the program volunteers applauded each one as they accepted their certificates signed by Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine, Circuit Judge Amy Maher, and Pastor Greg Morrison.
3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (and Motorcycle) Show
EDWARDSVILLE - This is the 3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (& motorcycle) Show. Unlike many other events, their mission is to embrace the wide spectrum of vehicle interests representing all eras and types of cars motorcycles, trucks, and race cars with Antiques, Classics, pre-war, post-war, sports cars, exotics, American muscle, and much more. Everyone has their favorites and frequently that encompasses more than just one narrow interest.
First Assembly of God in East Alton
Join us for service every Sunday at 10:30 online or in-person at 325 W Main St, East Alton, IL 62024. Know that you are loved and welcomed into our church family. Hope to see you soon!
An Illinois Lottery Player Strikes It Rich With Mega Millions
CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player has won the $1.28 billion jackpot in last night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines. This is the largest lottery prize every won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the...
4 Realities of Self-Destruction | Seth Conerly | Metro Community Church
To watch the Full-Service head over to: https://www.metrocommunitychurch.com/... -- Thank you for being a part of the Metro Community Church online community. We exist to make Jesus known in communities across the globe and are based in Edwardsville, IL as well as Vandalia, IL. We hope that we can be a resource for you!
MCT Announces August 2022 Service Adjustments
PONTOON BEACH - In an effort to enhance bus service for passengers and to improve efficiencies throughout the system, Madison County Transit (MCT) will be implementing minor adjustments at the regularly scheduled August service change, which takes effect on August 14, 2022. The August service change includes time and routing adjustments to the #1 Riverbend and #15 East Collinsville Shuttle, shifting the routes of the #2 Granite City Shuttle and #4 Madison-Edwardsville, and adjusting evening times on the #5 Tri-City Regional.
Salon Ludic Marks First Anniversary In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Salon Ludic at 6170 Bennett Drive, in Edwardsville, recently celebrated its first anniversary in business. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration for the popular hair salon. Natasha Downs, the owner/stylist of Salon Ludic, said the ribbon cutting was exciting because the salon had been...
Luck Haskell's 142nd Birthday
Chris Alford and Margaret Hopkins discuss what goes into the yearly celebrations at the Haskell Playhouse in Alton. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
McKenna Vereeke Reflects On Her Outstanding Miss Illinois Runner-Up Performance
EDWARDSVILLE - McKenna Vereeke, the Miss Illinois Runner-Up from Edwardsville, and a University of Illinois-Springfield student, released photos and information about her competition in earlier July this week. McKenna is an Edwardsville High School graduate. “After winning the title of Miss River Valley in 2021, I have been anxiously awaiting...
Students Become Scientists Through SIUE’s STEM Center Programs
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Center for STEM Research, Education, and Outreach is inspiring area middle and high school students to see themselves as scientists, to become critical thinkers, problem solvers and innovators, by presenting them with opportunities to engage in authentic scientific research. The STEM Center,...
Blood and Platelet Donors Needed Now To Help Prevent Seasonal Blood Shortage
ST. LOUIS — Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.
Ponwith Grinds Out 6-2, 6-4 Win, Trotter Wins Exciting Three Set Match Over Kypson To Advance To Edwardsville Futures Singles Final
EDWARDSVILLE - Nathan Ponwith of Scottsdale, Ariz., took advantage of two early service breaks in the first set and another service break in the second set to defeat Sam Raffice of Orlando, Fla. 6-2, 6-4, while James Kent Trotter of Japan won a three-set thriller over Patrick Kypson of Durham, N.C. 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak), 6-7 (4-7 in the tiebreak), 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak) to advance to the singles finals of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by the EGHM Foundation Saturday morning and afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is Raffling a New $305K Home
BELLEVILLE – This summer kicked off the 28th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois House Raffle, offering participants a chance to win 46 cash prizes with the the grand prize of a Fulford Homes “Whitney Farmhouse” style home valued at $305,644 or $250,000 in cash.
