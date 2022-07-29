Blood Shortages Are out and More Doctors Are in for Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'

www.distractify.com
Related
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead
It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character
Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death
Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
SheKnows
As He Returns to General Hospital, Chad Duell Tries Out a New Role — See the Photos
Sometimes it pays to look through new eyes at the place you call home. As the last of Robert Adamson’s General Hospital episodes was airing, Michael’s regular portrayer, Chad Duell, tried out a new role on July 13: Via a photo-filled Instagram post, he shared that he “was a tourist today.”
‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained
Inside 'Virgin River's shocking season 4 ending.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?
NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Adam Leaving?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Adam Newman's fate after rumors swirl Mark Grossman might be leaving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
Um, Did Rachel Hargrove Just Quit 'Below Deck'? Her Feud With Austen Kroll, Explained
Uh-oh! There's a possibility that Below Deck star Rachel Hargrove may be leaving the popular Bravo reality series. Why, exactly? Well, it all has to do with a conflict she had with Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Shep Rose. Keep scrolling! We've got all the hot and steamy tea...
Does Shep Rose Have Side Hustles? Here's What Shep Gets up to Outside of Filming
Close friends with Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, and the other stars appearing on Southern Charm, Shep Rose garnered immense popularity thanks to his innate ability to lighten up the mood and pepper conversations with unforgettable witticisms. Article continues below advertisement. His puppy-like charm and easygoing disposition have certainly helped Shep...
toofab.com
Big Brother's Ameerah Admits She Said Things About Taylor That 'Shouldn't Have Been Said'
"It started off small, but it just kept snowballing." The cast of "Big Brother" has been under fire all season long, as fans watching the show and the livestreams have accused many of them of bullying fellow houseguest Taylor Hale. Now, evicted star Ameerah Jones is admitting she was part of the problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household In Week 4, And Who They Might Nominate
Big Brother's latest blindside opens up the game for The Leftovers alliance, but can they capitalize on their advantage and secure another Head of Household?
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers and Recap: Li’s Fate Revealed
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers and recaps reveal that Li Finnegan didn't meet a tragic end afterall.
architecturaldigest.com
The Golden Girls House Has Been Resurrected—See Inside
Not every TV show stands the test of time quite like The Golden Girls. The sitcom starring Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as roommates in a Miami home ran from 1985 to 1992, but has a passionate fan base and a prominent place in pop culture to this day. The interiors of the house that Dorothy (Arthur), Rose (White), Blanche (McClanahan), and Dorothy’s mother Sophia (Getty), shared epitomized ‘80s design trends. Their patterned living room sofa, wooden kitchen cabinets, and linoleum floors are sure to remind most millennials of their own childhood homes, making reruns of the show (currently available to stream on Hulu) all the more comforting to watch.
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
164K+
Followers
24K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 1