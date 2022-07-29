ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Copycats? Haas Unleashes 'White Ferrari' for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Weekend

By Global Motorsport Media
Autoweek.com
 2 days ago
BBC

Formula 1: Michael Masi reveals death threats after Abu Dhabi finale

Former race director Michael Masi says he received death threats following the controversy that saw Max Verstappen claim his debut world title last year. The 44-year-old failed to apply the regulations correctly in a safety-car period at the end of December's final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. It led to...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP

Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
MOTORSPORTS
Mick Schumacher
Kevin Magnussen
SkySports

Charles Leclerc calls Ferrari strategy 'a disaster' after dropping from first to sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix

Leclerc started Sunday's race in second and, after stopping for fresh mediums, appeared to be set for victory after overtaking George Russell on lap 31. But when world championship leader Max Verstappen - charging through the field after starting 10th - stopped for a second time, Ferrari responded by pitting Leclerc early for hard tyres, a compound which other cars had been struggling on at the Hungaroring.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Hungarian GP: Explaining Ferrari's latest blunder and Charles Leclerc's dwindling Formula 1 title dreams

Leclerc and Ferrari threw away more points in another wholly avoidable manner, while Verstappen and Red Bull were ever willing to pounce. Now 80 points behind Verstappen in the title race, Hungary was the latest critical blow to Leclerc's championship ambitions. Given his and his car's performance this season, that deficit is scarcely believable.
MOTORSPORTS
hypebeast.com

Max Verstappen Recovers from P10 to Win Hungarian Grand Prix

On Sunday, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took home his eighth win in just 13 races this year after starting from P10 on the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite a 360-degree spin mid-race which cost him a place, Verstappen kept his composure, delivering one of his top performances to date as he matched the team’s best-ever recovery win.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Michael Masi: Former F1 race director reveals death threats after Max Verstappen claimed Formula One title

Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after his controversial decision allowed Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One title. The Australian changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move that handed the crown to Red Bull's Verstappen, denying Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title in the process.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Carlos Sainz fastest in first practice at Hungarian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton a lowly seventh

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fastest in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spaniard led the way from world champion Max Verstappen with Charles Leclerc third. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh for Mercedes.The Hungaroring, 16 miles north of Budapest, is the venue for Formula One’s final race before the traditional summer shutdown. Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race with a commanding 63-point lead as he bids to secure his second title in as many seasons.Leclerc should be closer to the Dutchman, but mistakes by man and machine leave the Monegasque facing an uphill task to end Ferrari’s 15-year championship drought.As...
MOTORSPORTS
Hungary
Ferrari
Sports
Autoweek.com

2022 Kia EV6 GT Is a Genuine Rival for High-Output EVs

The Kia EV6 GT gets the same battery pack as long-range EV6, with much more performance. A peak 577 hp makes it brawnier than a Porsche Taycan 4S. The downside is, the Kia EV6 GT gets less range than RWD version. Electrification is going to transform the automotive world, no...
CARS
Yardbarker

Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One

Sebastian Vettel is retiring: A sentence all Formula One fans dreaded hearing. Vettel surprised everyone when he took to social media and announced the news himself on Instagram on Thursday. The announcement was very Vettel like. The German announced his retirement in the first sentence he spoke. Vettel then described...
MOTORSPORTS

