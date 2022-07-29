Copycats? Haas Unleashes 'White Ferrari' for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Weekend

www.autoweek.com
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Couldn’t Match George Russell’s Pole
George Russell surprised F1 fans as he took a pole for Mercedes who have been struggling so far this season. But in contrast, Lewis Hamilton will be starting from P7 on the grid after a disappointing qualifying a the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s now been revealed that he had issues with his car, which resulted in the poor pace.
BBC
Formula 1: Michael Masi reveals death threats after Abu Dhabi finale
Former race director Michael Masi says he received death threats following the controversy that saw Max Verstappen claim his debut world title last year. The 44-year-old failed to apply the regulations correctly in a safety-car period at the end of December's final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. It led to...
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
SkySports
Max Verstappen says he 'prefers' F1 rivalry with Charles Leclerc to battle with Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen says he "prefers" his rivalry with Ferrari and Charles Leclerc to the World Championship battle he had with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes last season. Red Bull's Verstappen emerged victorious over Hamilton after a controversial end to an intense season-long battle between them, which saw several flashpoints both on and off the track.
SkySports
Charles Leclerc calls Ferrari strategy 'a disaster' after dropping from first to sixth at Hungarian Grand Prix
Leclerc started Sunday's race in second and, after stopping for fresh mediums, appeared to be set for victory after overtaking George Russell on lap 31. But when world championship leader Max Verstappen - charging through the field after starting 10th - stopped for a second time, Ferrari responded by pitting Leclerc early for hard tyres, a compound which other cars had been struggling on at the Hungaroring.
SkySports
George Russell savours 'dream' Hungarian Grand Prix pole position for Mercedes and vows to win Sunday's race
George Russell said securing his first ever pole position was the best feeling he's experienced in motor racing - as he vowed to beat Ferrari and win Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver's maiden pole came from a sensational final lap at the Hungaroring on Saturday afternoon to edge...
SkySports
Hungarian GP: Explaining Ferrari's latest blunder and Charles Leclerc's dwindling Formula 1 title dreams
Leclerc and Ferrari threw away more points in another wholly avoidable manner, while Verstappen and Red Bull were ever willing to pounce. Now 80 points behind Verstappen in the title race, Hungary was the latest critical blow to Leclerc's championship ambitions. Given his and his car's performance this season, that deficit is scarcely believable.
SkySports
Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin as Sebastian Vettel's replacement for Formula 1 2023
In a shock move that was confirmed out of the blue on Monday morning, Aston Martin say Alonso has signed a "multi-year deal" to race for them. The two-time world champion, who currently drives for Alpine and turned 41 last week, will fill the position of fellow multiple title-winner Sebastian Vettel after the German confirmed his retirement.
Autoweek.com
Why Scott McLaughlin Is Prepared to 'Risk a Little More' on Indy Road Course
Team Penske IndyCar Driver Scott McLaughlin has two wins, four podiums and one pole in the first 12 races of 2022. One of those podium finishes came this past Sunday when he finished third in the back-half of the weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. McLaughlin, currently seventh in the season...
hypebeast.com
Max Verstappen Recovers from P10 to Win Hungarian Grand Prix
On Sunday, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took home his eighth win in just 13 races this year after starting from P10 on the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite a 360-degree spin mid-race which cost him a place, Verstappen kept his composure, delivering one of his top performances to date as he matched the team’s best-ever recovery win.
SkySports
Michael Masi: Former F1 race director reveals death threats after Max Verstappen claimed Formula One title
Former race director Michael Masi received death threats after his controversial decision allowed Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One title. The Australian changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move that handed the crown to Red Bull's Verstappen, denying Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title in the process.
Carlos Sainz fastest in first practice at Hungarian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton a lowly seventh
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fastest in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spaniard led the way from world champion Max Verstappen with Charles Leclerc third. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh for Mercedes.The Hungaroring, 16 miles north of Budapest, is the venue for Formula One’s final race before the traditional summer shutdown. Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race with a commanding 63-point lead as he bids to secure his second title in as many seasons.Leclerc should be closer to the Dutchman, but mistakes by man and machine leave the Monegasque facing an uphill task to end Ferrari’s 15-year championship drought.As...
SkySports
Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc tops Practice Two to seal Ferrari double; Lando Norris impresses for McLaren
Charles Leclerc completed an emphatic Ferrari practice double at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, as Lando Norris led a hugely impressive performance from McLaren by taking second. Leclerc bounced back from last weekend's disastrous crash from the lead of the French GP to set the Practice Two pace with...
Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss
July 30 (Reuters) - Formula One will miss Sebastian Vettel when he retires at the end of the season but the four times world champion has chosen the right time to go, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said on Saturday.
Autoweek.com
Yardbarker
Sebastian Vettel’s mark on Formula One
Sebastian Vettel is retiring: A sentence all Formula One fans dreaded hearing. Vettel surprised everyone when he took to social media and announced the news himself on Instagram on Thursday. The announcement was very Vettel like. The German announced his retirement in the first sentence he spoke. Vettel then described...
